Paddy Mcguinness and Sam Quek on QOS
I hated Barker Tufnell and the rugby person
So Im happy with the change
Reallyyou cant please all the people all the time I guess
What's wrong with Quek?
Tufnell has always annoyed me, even when he was playing. Theres something a bit grubby about him. And Sue Barker has blighted that programme for decades. The beigest of all beige people. And I hate rugby
people like big dick nick.
Looking forward to Help on channel 4 soon with good cast on paper.
Shes not David Coleman, but thats harsh - shes harmless which is what I want from the show. not bellends like Mcguinness - just bring in Andrew (thats your name) Flintoff and ruin it completely So you hate Tufnell and Dawson (the rugby one)I thought you would like Rugby Union with you living in such a posh area If they wanted to go down the comedy showbiz route for a presenter Id have gone for Frank Skinner
Is that the Covid one with Stephen Graham and Jodie whats her face? Looks good but Im sure will be very bleak.
