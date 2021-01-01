« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 770046 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 11:27:56 am »
Paddy Mcguinness and Sam Quek on QOS  :butt   :'(

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 12:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:27:56 am
Paddy Mcguinness and Sam Quek on QOS  :butt   :'(


I hated Barker Tufnell and the rugby person

So Im happy with the change
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:37 pm
I hated Barker Tufnell and the rugby person

So Im happy with the change

Really
you cant please all the people all the time I guess
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:27:56 am
Paddy Mcguinness and Sam Quek on QOS  :butt   :'(


What's wrong with Quek?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 12:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:05:03 pm
Really
you cant please all the people all the time I guess
;D

Tufnell has always annoyed me, even when he was playing.  Theres something a bit grubby about him.  And Sue Barker has blighted that programme for decades.  The beigest of all beige people. And I hate rugby ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 12:39:36 pm »
Looking forward to Help on channel 4 soon with good cast on paper.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm »
First 2eps of S3 of What We Do In The Shadows are out.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:34:37 pm
What's wrong with Quek?

An ultra annoying try hard.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 01:09:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:37:40 pm
;D

Tufnell has always annoyed me, even when he was playing.  Theres something a bit grubby about him.  And Sue Barker has blighted that programme for decades.  The beigest of all beige people. And I hate rugby ;D

Haha! Sue Barkers pretty inoffensive. Tuffers going on Im A Celebrity did him wonders, was just a bit of a footnote amongst cricket fans only until that point. Dawson is a Bitter, say no more.

Used to watch as a kid in the Emlyn Hughes/Bill Beaumont era (and then Botham).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:39:36 pm
Looking forward to Help on channel 4 soon with good cast on paper.

Is that the Covid one with Stephen Graham and Jodie whats her face? Looks good but Im sure will be very bleak.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 01:14:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:37:40 pm
;D

Tufnell has always annoyed me, even when he was playing.  Theres something a bit grubby about him.  And Sue Barker has blighted that programme for decades.  The beigest of all beige people. And I hate rugby ;D


Shes not David Coleman, but thats harsh - shes harmless which is what I want from the show. not bellends like Mcguinness - just bring in Andrew (thats your name) Flintoff and ruin it completely



So you hate Tufnell and Dawson (the rugby one)

I thought you would like Rugby Union with you living in such a posh area ;)


If they wanted to go down the comedy showbiz route for a presenter Id have gone for Frank Skinner
