Watched the first couple episodes of Kevin Can Fuck Himself on Prime. Really interesting concept starring Annie Murphy who was Alexis in Schitt's Creek.



It's a traditional sitcom setup, with the immature husband and the put-upon wife, and has a laugh track and everything. Then every time the husband isn't there, the visual setup changes completely and it looks like a dark drama, and you see how utterly miserable the wife is and it all becomes quite serious.



Bit of a slowburn so far but really intriguing and Murphy is brilliant - as she was in Schitt's Creek.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q2qGIsOkA64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q2qGIsOkA64</a>