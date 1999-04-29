« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 769672 times)

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,325
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11840 on: August 29, 2021, 08:08:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 29, 2021, 05:53:09 pm
No,not really I got over excited because all eps had screenshots.  :butt

All episodes of Chapelwaite are out though.  ;D  (Dammit,ignore that,1st 4 are our)

I did exactly the same  ;D Sat down to watch the lot then stopped after the first one! Least it's something to look forward to watching every week!  ;D
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11841 on: August 29, 2021, 10:11:08 pm »
Vigil first episode was pretty impressive.

Looking forward to episode 2 tomorrow night.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11842 on: August 29, 2021, 10:44:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 29, 2021, 04:12:51 pm
I read that as Virgil! 😀

I doubt vigil looks as good as Virgil.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11843 on: August 30, 2021, 12:44:02 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 29, 2021, 10:11:08 pm
Vigil first episode was pretty impressive.

Looking forward to episode 2 tomorrow night.

Yep just watched the first episode on the iplayer in uhd and it looks great. Pretty intriguing so far as well and lots of recognisable faces on the cast. Very promising
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,343
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11844 on: August 30, 2021, 10:59:08 am »
Quote from: duvva on August 30, 2021, 12:44:02 am
Yep just watched the first episode on the iplayer in uhd and it looks great. Pretty intriguing so far as well and lots of recognisable faces on the cast. Very promising
Vigil, Stephen Lawrence ITV drama, Surviving 9/11 and The Walking Dead all on at 9pm tonight. Ted Lasso to catch up on as well. Best time if the year for TV.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11845 on: August 30, 2021, 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 29, 2021, 10:11:08 pm
Vigil first episode was pretty impressive.

Looking forward to episode 2 tomorrow night.

Great opening episode. Love Rose Leslie from her GOT days and Paterson Joseph from The Leftovers/Peep Show/Green Wing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11846 on: August 30, 2021, 02:18:16 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on August 30, 2021, 10:59:08 am
Vigil, Stephen Lawrence ITV drama, Surviving 9/11 and The Walking Dead all on at 9pm tonight. Ted Lasso to catch up on as well. Best time if the year for TV.

Walking dead is on Disney+...already available
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11847 on: August 30, 2021, 02:23:41 pm »
Is Vigil meant to be a limited series?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11848 on: August 30, 2021, 02:47:44 pm »
Watched the first couple episodes of Kevin Can Fuck Himself on Prime. Really interesting concept starring Annie Murphy who was Alexis in Schitt's Creek.

It's a traditional sitcom setup, with the immature husband and the put-upon wife, and has a laugh track and everything. Then every time the husband isn't there, the visual setup changes completely and it looks like a dark drama, and you see how utterly miserable the wife is and it all becomes quite serious.

Bit of a slowburn so far but really intriguing and Murphy is brilliant - as she was in Schitt's Creek.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q2qGIsOkA64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q2qGIsOkA64</a>
Logged

Offline mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11849 on: August 30, 2021, 10:06:34 pm »
Watched the first part of Stephen tonight. Found it absolutely gripping, led by a superb Steve Coogan.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,911
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11850 on: August 30, 2021, 11:40:16 pm »
Quite enjoying Clickbait on Netflix. Didn't go into it expecting much. 8 episodes in total.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,711
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11851 on: August 30, 2021, 11:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on August 30, 2021, 02:23:41 pm
Is Vigil meant to be a limited series?

Think so yes added it to my favs list tonight.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11852 on: August 30, 2021, 11:52:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 30, 2021, 11:40:16 pm
Quite enjoying Clickbait on Netflix. Didn't go into it expecting much. 8 episodes in total.
Started to watch this over the weekend. Thought the first episode was really good but then didnt really go the way I was expecting and havent been as engrossed with the next few. Half way through now and will persevere to see how it plays out.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11853 on: August 30, 2021, 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: mentalgellar on August 30, 2021, 10:06:34 pm
Watched the first part of Stephen tonight. Found it absolutely gripping, led by a superb Steve Coogan.
Got that saved to watch as was watching second episode of Vigil, which was excellent. Building up nicely.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,933
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11854 on: August 31, 2021, 12:43:27 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 30, 2021, 11:40:16 pm
Quite enjoying Clickbait on Netflix. Didn't go into it expecting much. 8 episodes in total.

Does Vinny keep looking round for Drama?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11855 on: August 31, 2021, 01:08:24 pm »
Anybody know how frequently the Vigil episode are on? Just did two nights for the first couple and it's bloody good.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11856 on: August 31, 2021, 01:10:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 31, 2021, 01:08:24 pm
Anybody know how frequently the Vigil episode are on? Just did two nights for the first couple and it's bloody good.
Every Sunday from now on
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,784
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11857 on: August 31, 2021, 07:45:33 pm »
I watched the third series of Britannia on Sky Atlantic over the holiday weekend. It's the usual batty madness and outrageousness, but also a lot of fun.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,838
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11858 on: September 1, 2021, 02:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on August  9, 2021, 09:49:40 pm
Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami is very good btw, Netflix.

Really enjoyed this...took a few episodes to get going but ended up a cracking watch.....and just as with the film version - the sheer amount of dough and corruption that permeated Miami during that era is quite staggering....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11859 on: September 1, 2021, 03:24:28 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 24, 2021, 09:26:11 am
Only gripe, slightly, with Lasso is that the last two episodes have been far too sweet.

I had to bin it after watching most the 1st series because of this.

I can understand why people like it as it has an endearing, heart warming quality. However, it's pretty corny, very straightforward from a comedy perspective. The episode where they beat Everton away in the 1st series and went to karaoke afterwards was the final straw for me.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,169
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11860 on: September 1, 2021, 04:02:30 pm »
Mr Inbetween was really good, there are episodes where it feels like barely anything happens yet they just fly by. Reminds me of reading Charles Bukowski.

Ted Lasso season 1 was decent, not especially strong at anything but had a nice mix. Season 2 seemed to lose any conflict and just became a bit too meh.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11861 on: September 1, 2021, 04:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September  1, 2021, 03:24:28 pm
I had to bin it after watching most the 1st series because of this.

I can understand why people like it as it has an endearing, heart warming quality. However, it's pretty corny, very straightforward from a comedy perspective. The episode where they beat Everton away in the 1st series and went to karaoke afterwards was the final straw for me.


I watched ep1 s2 and binned it off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,508
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11862 on: September 1, 2021, 04:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September  1, 2021, 04:02:30 pm
Ted Lasso season 1 was decent, not especially strong at anything but had a nice mix. Season 2 seemed to lose any conflict and just became a bit too meh.

Agree on Season 2.

I really enjoyed Season 1, absolutely breezed through it. Season 2 just hasn't really gripped me at all, to the point I haven't bothered going back to it after the first couple of episodes.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2021, 04:57:27 pm by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,931
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11863 on: September 1, 2021, 04:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September  1, 2021, 04:02:30 pm
Mr Inbetween was really good, there are episodes where it feels like barely anything happens yet they just fly by. Reminds me of reading Charles Bukowski.

Ted Lasso season 1 was decent, not especially strong at anything but had a nice mix. Season 2 seemed to lose any conflict and just became a bit too meh.

Ted Lasso has became too sweet.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,681
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11864 on: September 1, 2021, 06:44:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 30, 2021, 11:40:16 pm
Quite enjoying Clickbait on Netflix. Didn't go into it expecting much. 8 episodes in total.

I'm about half way through. Trashy entertainment, keeps you interested but can't help feel there's so many similar shows now. The characters all feel a bit too much and silly.

Rare to see a genuinely class drama now like Breaking Bad or Sopranos etc
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,343
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11865 on: September 1, 2021, 11:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on September  1, 2021, 04:46:40 pm
Agree on Season 2.

I really enjoyed Season 1, absolutely breezed through it. Season 2 just hasn't really gripped me at all, to the point I haven't bothered going back to it after the first couple of episodes.
The latest episode was really hard hitting I thought. S2 hasnt reached the heights of S1 but its 30-35 mins of daftnness and sweetness combined which is always good viewing.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11866 on: Yesterday at 08:01:59 am »
Mare of EastTown is a decent watch. HBO series with Kate Winslet and a few other familiar faces.

Thought it was quite well done for a standard detective / who done it? type series
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11867 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  1, 2021, 04:57:22 pm
Ted Lasso has became too sweet.

Jesus, and the first series was complete cringe, so can't imagine how it could get worse.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11868 on: Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September  1, 2021, 02:08:23 pm
Really enjoyed this...took a few episodes to get going but ended up a cracking watch.....and just as with the film version - the sheer amount of dough and corruption that permeated Miami during that era is quite staggering....
Love to see Narcos do 2-3 seasons on Miami after Mexico.

Cartels, Miami Cops, DEA, loads of intrigue.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11869 on: Yesterday at 01:30:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 31, 2021, 07:45:33 pm
I watched the third series of Britannia on Sky Atlantic over the holiday weekend. It's the usual batty madness and outrageousness, but also a lot of fun.  ;D
Finished it as well. it's really good fun and not to serious and bat shit crazy. ;D

One of Sky's own best shows.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11870 on: Yesterday at 02:12:05 pm »
Only Murders in the Building was a nice little watch. Only 3 episodes so far but I like seeing Steve Martin in something again.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11871 on: Yesterday at 04:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:12:05 pm
Only Murders in the Building was a nice little watch. Only 3 episodes so far but I like seeing Steve Martin in something again.

Ive thought about this, mainly because Steve Martin is the greatest man to ever walk this rock.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,711
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11872 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm »
Only Murders in the Building, not bad so far.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11873 on: Today at 05:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 28, 2021, 10:40:57 am
Couldn't really get on with White Lotus...clever, well scripted, well acted...but the combination of unlikeable characters, claustrophobic feel and overbearing incidental music - all deliberate I know - made me somewhat relieved when it was all over....

I felt the same. Its well written and beautifully shot with good actors. It was just hard to get into the really dislikable characters. Similarly relieved when it was over.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11874 on: Today at 05:28:14 pm »
Just got into a show called Barry. Nuts premise. Ex US Marine professional killer takes a job in LA and ends enjoying an acting class. Its a nice easy going relaxed sort of comedy.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11875 on: Today at 11:06:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:28:14 pm
Just got into a show called Barry. Nuts premise. Ex US Marine professional killer takes a job in LA and ends enjoying an acting class. Its a nice easy going relaxed sort of comedy.

Noho Hank has to be one of the funniest 'tough guys' on TV.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11876 on: Today at 11:21:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  1, 2021, 04:57:22 pm
Ted Lasso has became too sweet.

I think it's worth persevering with, is all I'll say, and I did agree with you until the last couple of episodes.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 