Yes its great. Has been renewed for 2 more series as well I believe.
...White lotus - silly but watchable with wife
Just binge watched first series of Tin Star with Tim Roth. Found it really engaging a nice drama watch. Somehow avoided watching it on Netflix for the last three years. I think it was the title that always put me off watching it.
Watched the 1st ep of Brand New Cherry Flavour & it looks like it is going to be weird as F.
Just finished Inventing David Geffen on Netflix and it was very good, I'd recommend the Clive Davis Docu on Netflix too.
Thanks for these mate.Watched the first three episodes last night. Enjoying the raw, very real feel of it so far.Good start.
Finished season three last night.Agree with the comments around it being relentlessly bleak, but that's kinda Ray's story, isn't it. The linear path from his childhood and upbringing through to where he's ended up and his mindset around respect and violence. The contrast with his personal life and the ways in which he clearly struggles with the brutality of it all at times, leading to the literal crossroads for him. All in all, it's really very good indeed.He's a brilliant actor as well.I think it says it all that it's a show that has the level of popularity that it does, almost entirely through word of mouth.
Finished Mr inbetween last night. Final season was as good as the rest. Manages to be hilarious and heart breaking at the same time. Great writing and acting all round.
Need to watch this. Not seen a bad word yetIs this a Prime or Netflix production?
Really enjoyed the BBC coming of age comedy Ladhood , six 25 min eps on the iplayer...excellent, very funny, inventive and thought-provoking...a sort of Inbetweeners with a conscience ....surprised the BBC didn't push it more at the time?...but they'd probably exhausted their BBC3 budget endlessly promoting Fleabag......been justifiably renewed for a second series, looking forward to where writer and star Liam Williams takes it...
Anyone watched Hit And Run on Netflix? Watched an episode last night but need to decide whether its worth committing to it!
