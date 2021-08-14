« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 14, 2021, 10:08:36 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 14, 2021, 09:18:12 am
Yes its great. Has been renewed for 2 more series as well I believe.

Just gave the 3rd episode a watch after my first post, it is addictive!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 14, 2021, 05:17:50 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on August  9, 2021, 07:08:11 am
...

White lotus - silly but watchable with wife

Silly and good - great writing and acting, Some fantastic characters

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 14, 2021, 07:48:59 pm
Watched the Netflix series Into the Night, a short season of 6 episodes, was very intense, excellent stuff, binge-watched in one day.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZGosoC7q_po" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZGosoC7q_po</a>


The second season is being released soon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wE7CdOf-51o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wE7CdOf-51o</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 14, 2021, 08:06:12 pm
Watched the 1st ep of Brand New Cherry Flavour & it looks like it is going to be weird as F.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 15, 2021, 10:44:17 am
Just watched Cruel Summer on Amazon.

As twisty turny as a twisty turny thing.

A girl is kidnapped and when she is released she names another girl as having seen her wee she was in captivity.  The life of that girl is then ruined.

Even when you think you know whats happened, you dont.  Keeps going until the last second.

Really good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 15, 2021, 12:10:22 pm
Just binge watched first series of Tin Star with Tim Roth. Found it really engaging a nice drama watch. Somehow avoided watching it on Netflix for the last three years. I think it was the title that always put me off watching it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 15, 2021, 07:19:21 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 15, 2021, 12:10:22 pm
Just binge watched first series of Tin Star with Tim Roth. Found it really engaging a nice drama watch. Somehow avoided watching it on Netflix for the last three years. I think it was the title that always put me off watching it.
The 3rd season is set in Liverpool and is absolutely fucking nuts.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 16, 2021, 10:53:20 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 14, 2021, 08:06:12 pm
Watched the 1st ep of Brand New Cherry Flavour & it looks like it is going to be weird as F.

Saw this one - might give it a go once I've finished Cocaine Coast (4eps in and it's been pretty good)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 16, 2021, 09:44:51 pm
Power Book III: Raising Kanan.......not bad at all compared to the lowest of low bars set by the last few series of the original show - and in particular the Power Book II spin-off which featured a cast so wooden they had to cancel filming because of a breakout of Dutch Elm disease.....this one follows the early years of Kanan - (50 Cent's character from the main show) and his gradual rise into the game...basically a serialized Get Rich or Die Tryin..complete with 50 Cent narration....but nowt wrong with that...an easy watch with a boss 90's soundtrack...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 17, 2021, 12:23:09 am
Just finished Inventing David Geffen on Netflix and it was very good, I'd recommend the Clive Davis Docu on Netflix too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 17, 2021, 12:25:59 am
Quote from: Sarge on August 17, 2021, 12:23:09 am
Just finished Inventing David Geffen on Netflix and it was very good, I'd recommend the Clive Davis Docu on Netflix too.

The Defiant Ones is good too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 17, 2021, 12:33:24 am
Can I add that i love music not all but i watch many a docu on music to listen and understand the stories behind the music and the people who made it happen for them and how it all was controlled, just saying.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August  6, 2021, 10:57:57 am
Thanks for these mate.

Watched the first three episodes last night. Enjoying the raw, very real feel of it so far.

Good start.

Finished season three last night.

Agree with the comments around it being relentlessly bleak, but that's kinda Ray's story, isn't it. The linear path from his childhood and upbringing through to where he's ended up and his mindset around respect and violence. The contrast with his personal life and the ways in which he clearly struggles with the brutality of it all at times, leading to the literal crossroads for him. All in all, it's really very good indeed.

He's a brilliant actor as well.

I think it says it all that it's a show that has the level of popularity that it does, almost entirely through word of mouth.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:02:19 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 12:20:45 pm
Finished season three last night.

Agree with the comments around it being relentlessly bleak, but that's kinda Ray's story, isn't it. The linear path from his childhood and upbringing through to where he's ended up and his mindset around respect and violence. The contrast with his personal life and the ways in which he clearly struggles with the brutality of it all at times, leading to the literal crossroads for him. All in all, it's really very good indeed.

He's a brilliant actor as well.

I think it says it all that it's a show that has the level of popularity that it does, almost entirely through word of mouth.
Nice one, glad you liked it.

Yeah he's a brilliant actor, on his IMDB the only thing he's done acting wise is The Magician and Mr Inbetween, i wonder what he'll be doing next.

It was a perfect mix of Humour, Violence and Drama (scenes with the Daughter his Brother showed he had empathy and wasn't just a sociopath) and the 25 minutes episodes without any filler were a perfect length.

The Magician is on Youtube.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dn99Y3sXweU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dn99Y3sXweU</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:48:53 pm
Finished Mr inbetween last night. Final season was as good as the rest. Manages to be hilarious and heart breaking at the same time. Great writing and acting all round.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:52:48 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KNUU95cAfmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KNUU95cAfmU</a>

Im looking forward to it then a month later Apple have "Invasion" as well

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bl-UkWWnb2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bl-UkWWnb2g</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:29:15 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:48:53 pm
Finished Mr inbetween last night. Final season was as good as the rest. Manages to be hilarious and heart breaking at the same time. Great writing and acting all round.

Need to watch this.  Not seen a bad word yet

Is this a Prime or Netflix production?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:47:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:29:15 pm
Need to watch this.  Not seen a bad word yet

Is this a Prime or Netflix production?

From looking into it myself, you can rent/buy the episodes via Amazon, or alternatively they have it on Hulu.

I looked for a way to sign up for a free trial with the latter but couldn't find one (despite having a VPN available (you also need a US registered payment method, or a Hulu gift card)).

I watched it via the links that RedSince86 posted on a previous page. All of the usual overlaid ads aside, it was perfectly fine (and free).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:38:07 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:29:15 pm
Need to watch this.  Not seen a bad word yet

Is this a Prime or Netflix production?
I ended up watching it at this website that had the episodes on it, use a adblocker, you won't get ads on it, the webpage takes a little bit of time to load as well.

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-1/season

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-2/season

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-3/season

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:06:04 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on January 11, 2021, 02:47:44 pm
Really enjoyed the BBC coming of age comedy Ladhood , six 25 min eps on the iplayer...excellent, very funny, inventive and thought-provoking...a sort of Inbetweeners with a conscience ....surprised the BBC didn't push it more at the time?...but they'd probably exhausted their BBC3 budget endlessly promoting Fleabag......been justifiably renewed for a second series, looking forward to where writer and star Liam Williams takes it...

Pleased to say, series 2 started off as impressive and as funny as series 1......and great to see it's made the jump over to BBC1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:12:04 pm
Anyone watched Hit And Run on Netflix? Watched an episode last night but need to decide whether its worth committing to it!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:57:28 pm
Invincible was a great watch, Omni Man is a horror.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:07:11 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:12:04 pm
Anyone watched Hit And Run on Netflix? Watched an episode last night but need to decide whether its worth committing to it!

Working my way through Friday Night Lights for the first time, chucked Hit and Run into my list for laters.

Would also be interested in comment from anyone who has seen it; loved Fauda, so hoping H&R is of similar intensity/quality...
