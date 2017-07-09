« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Phil M

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2021, 12:56:17 pm
Got through S1 of 'City on a Hill'. I'm sort of mixed on it, Bacon was brilliant as ever but I'm not sure I ever found it all that gripping or suspenseful. Very few if any of the other characters had redeemable qualities that would make you root for them or feel any sort of empathy as the bad guys are pretty bad guys who have committed serious crimes and the good guys aren't all that great either which is part of the show, highlighting the corruption in the PD and so on. I saw someone say in here that S2 is a belter so will give that a go soon.
markedasred

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2021, 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  2, 2021, 09:05:59 am
I didn't see an actual Tolkien thread or Lord of the Rings and not much news is coming out about it, but I'm feeling that Prime's Lord of the Rings series isn't going to drop in 2021 as suggested.

I may be wrong, but delaying the filming of a $450m first season will surely push it way back. They've also chopped and changed some of the cast and apparently filmed the first couple of episodes then went on hiatus to allow the showrunners to write more episodes. Those two same showrunners who have virtually no CV or writing credits to speak of.

I also don't like the murmurings that they're following Game of Thrones' lead and introducing a lot of sex and nudity. It made sense in Game of Thrones, it was often the leverage characters used over others and it was overall a more brutal and nihilistic show - Lord of the Rings is about higher ideals and epic battles, the original fantasy realm whereby baser instincts are just not broached because they're not necessary to enhance the story, the themes of good vs evil are more fundamental and much broader than in the less black and white GOT, so we've no need to see Aragorn rip the back out of someone or Frodo and the Hobbits orgying at the Prancing Pony. It doesn't fit in that world's context. It feels to me like a misstep and misunderstanding of what made GOT popular and a misstep in terms of actually understanding the LotR world and Tolkien's lore.

It was sold as rights as long as nothing in it contradicted the canon and I'd assume Tolkien's estate would have some say - I doubt they'll be too happy to see some of the intended nudity etc. I'm pro-nudity generally, but it should make sense within the setting.
I picked up the first volume of the first Game of Thrones book and some bloke was having a shit in detail in the first paragraph. I put it back on the shelf, shaking my head at the low bar attempt at a weak imitation of fantasy fiction it was. I was never going to watch the tv series after that. Nowadays the LOTR films get far too much TV time. As someone once said, if you are reading the Lord of the rings in your teens and think it is great, that's good, but if you are still thinking it's the best book you've ever read in your 30s, you are not reading enough quality fiction. I may have paraphrased.
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2021, 05:39:47 pm
Quote from: markedasred on July  9, 2021, 03:20:02 pm
I picked up the first volume of the first Game of Thrones book and some bloke was having a shit in detail in the first paragraph. I put it back on the shelf, shaking my head at the low bar attempt at a weak imitation of fantasy fiction it was. I was never going to watch the tv series after that. Nowadays the LOTR films get far too much TV time. As someone once said, if you are reading the Lord of the rings in your teens and think it is great, that's good, but if you are still thinking it's the best book you've ever read in your 30s, you are not reading enough quality fiction. I may have paraphrased.

I could never get into the Lord of the Rings books even when I was a teenager, though managed to read the Hobbit, but even that was a trial. I find it hard to imagine how a series on Lord of the Rings is going to turn out. Are they really going to make it better than the films for example which I did enjoy? I don't see  how its possible to do that to be honest, I'll be amazed if they make a better job of it, so it's really setting the bar high for the makers of the show. Whose actually making the show? I have been mightily impressed with the BBC version of His Dark Materials though and I did wonder as to how that would turn out, so maybe they will prove me wrong.
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 10, 2021, 11:54:58 am
The trailer of The Witcher series two has just hit a few days ago. I'm still struggling with this series and I keep hoping it will click with me. Another netflix original Cursed has been cancelled after just one season. How many shows are they cancelling at the moment?

https://youtu.be/2aMVzFlApa0
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 10, 2021, 05:22:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 10, 2021, 11:54:58 am
The trailer of The Witcher series two has just hit a few days ago. I'm still struggling with this series and I keep hoping it will click with me. Another netflix original Cursed has been cancelled after just one season. How many shows are they cancelling at the moment?

https://youtu.be/2aMVzFlApa0

S2 will be easier for you to follow as it will all be set in the same timeline (not flashbacks obv),where as S1 was cutting to timelines that were hundreds of years apart but they were needed for S1 to lay the groundwork for the main story which kicks off next.

Can't wait for Dec 17th
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 10, 2021, 08:48:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 10, 2021, 05:22:06 pm
S2 will be easier for you to follow as it will all be set in the same timeline (not flashbacks obv),where as S1 was cutting to timelines that were hundreds of years apart but they were needed for S1 to lay the groundwork for the main story which kicks off next.

Can't wait for Dec 17th

That's good to know, I am looking forward to series two it looks much sharper if that trailer is anything to go by.
Crimson

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 10, 2021, 09:38:18 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 10, 2021, 11:54:58 am
The trailer of The Witcher series two has just hit a few days ago. I'm still struggling with this series and I keep hoping it will click with me. Another netflix original Cursed has been cancelled after just one season. How many shows are they cancelling at the moment?

https://youtu.be/2aMVzFlApa0

I hope they will slow it down a bit. There is so much lore in these books, I hope they spend some time to dig into that. Felt the first season for some reason tried to be very "GoT" like (later seasons) and it ended up feeling rushed.
Saul Goodman

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 12:32:57 am
The one we are all waiting for  . . . .

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ziBOCIgCaOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ziBOCIgCaOk</a>
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 12:55:06 am
Quote from: Saul Goodman on July 11, 2021, 12:32:57 am
The one we are all waiting for  . . . .

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ziBOCIgCaOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ziBOCIgCaOk</a>

This and VEEP are factories for new insults.

I love that fact that you watch hoping each character fails.
Dench57

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 04:28:08 am
Quote from: jillc on July 10, 2021, 11:54:58 am
The trailer of The Witcher series two has just hit a few days ago. I'm still struggling with this series and I keep hoping it will click with me. Another netflix original Cursed has been cancelled after just one season. How many shows are they cancelling at the moment?

https://youtu.be/2aMVzFlApa0

Looking forward to this, but I'm a huge fan of the game series, and I can completely understand how anyone coming into that first season without a clue about The Witcher could be a bit confused by it all. The pacing, plotting, and jumps between three timelines were ambitious and while I did enjoy it, I'm not convinced that approach was the best decision. Hopefully it finds its feet in season 2, there's clearly a lot of potential there, Cavill is a worthy Geralt, and the story is fantastic.
Dench57

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 04:43:37 am
Quote from: Saul Goodman on July 11, 2021, 12:32:57 am
The one we are all waiting for  . . . .

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ziBOCIgCaOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ziBOCIgCaOk</a>

Late to the party but I just started with Succession today, binged the first 6 episodes. It's great stuff. Wonderfully sharp writing, not a word wasted. Just the right amount of nastiness/darkness but also very funny. The acting and dialogue elevate this from a typical 'rich people are bad but actually they're human after all' bullshit story. They're all great - Brian Cox as terrifying, vicious patriach. Kendall's character is pitch-perfect, and Matthew MacFadyen is a fucking genius. It all feels quite Shakespearian, the "no redeeming features" machinations of family politics, all carried along by wonderfully observed characters and dialogue.
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 05:07:05 am
Quote from: Dench57 on July 11, 2021, 04:43:37 am
Late to the party but I just started with Succession today, binged the first 6 episodes. It's great stuff. Wonderfully sharp writing, not a word wasted. Just the right amount of nastiness/darkness but also very funny. The acting and dialogue elevate this from a typical 'rich people are bad but actually they're human after all' bullshit story. They're all great - Brian Cox as terrifying, vicious patriach. Kendall's character is pitch-perfect, and Matthew MacFadyen is a fucking genius. It all feels quite Shakespearian, the "no redeeming features" machinations of family politics, all carried along by wonderfully observed characters and dialogue.

It's virtually a mockumentary about the Murdochs.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 12:03:38 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 30, 2021, 04:48:17 pm
itv have donequite a few of these dramas based on real life crimes

for me the best one is manhunt wih Martn Clunes, its excellent

Finally watched all 3 episodes last night on ITV hub. Was a brilliant police procedural drama.

Manhunt II is out soon. Clunes reprising his role as DCI Sutton investigating a serial rapist in London apparently.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 12:22:57 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July  4, 2021, 09:53:50 pm
Won't be to everyone's taste, but I'm really enjoying the first season of For All Mankind.
It's an amazing show, no surprise when the creator and main writer is the guy who did the rebooted Battlestar Galactica.

Looking forward to season 3.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 11, 2021, 12:43:53 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 11, 2021, 12:03:38 pm
Finally watched all 3 episodes last night on ITV hub. Was a brilliant police procedural drama.

Manhunt II is out soon. Clunes reprising his role as DCI Sutton investigating a serial rapist in London apparently.


Glad you enjoyed it mate - really looking forward to manhunt II
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 12:41:57 am
Animal Kingdom is back.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 12:47:30 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 12, 2021, 12:41:57 am
Animal Kingdom is back.

Ridiculously thrilled... ;D
Darren G

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 10:34:20 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 11, 2021, 12:22:57 pm
It's an amazing show, no surprise when the creator and main writer is the guy who did the rebooted Battlestar Galactica.

Looking forward to season 3.

 I've just finished season 2 and yeah, it really is bloody fantastic.  Only just found out (literally yesterday) that it was Ronald D. Moore, so as you say, no surprise that it's boss.  I was also trying to place where I'd seen the actor playing Gordo for some time and then he said "pretty good" and I realised that he was the lead in Patriot, another great show.  Apparently they've just finished shooting episode 2 of the third season.  Can't wait. Bring on Mars!

 I'll say one thing regarding season 2....
I don't know how you felt, but the part where Tracy and Gordo die is one of the most heartbreaking things that I've seen in tele for a long time.  I don't usually fall for twists, but I was cheering when previously it had shown that door opening and it looked like they'd made it, so the reveal that they were dead hit hard. The love story between them and it's tragic end really was beautifully done.
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 03:31:01 pm
Mythic Quest is doing it for me at the moment after not initially liking it. I thought the Quarantine episode was fantastic.
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 04:03:51 pm
Watched the whole second series of Trying yesterday. I was trying to make it last but couldn't stop. A really enjoyable show, I find myself rooting for the couple.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 06:19:25 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July 12, 2021, 10:34:20 am
I've just finished season 2 and yeah, it really is bloody fantastic.  Only just found out (literally yesterday) that it was Ronald D. Moore, so as you say, no surprise that it's boss.  I was also trying to place where I'd seen the actor playing Gordo for some time and then he said "pretty good" and I realised that he was the lead in Patriot, another great show.  Apparently they've just finished shooting episode 2 of the third season.  Can't wait. Bring on Mars!

 I'll say one thing regarding season 2....
Spoiler
I don't know how you felt, but the part where Tracy and Gordo die is one of the most heartbreaking things that I've seen in tele for a long time.  I don't usually fall for twists, but I was cheering when previously it had shown that door opening and it looked like they'd made it, so the reveal that they were dead hit hard. The love story between them and it's tragic end really was beautifully done.
[close]
Yeah that was a gut wrencher. :-\

I forgot to add the 2nd season with Reagan as president in 1976 and Electric Cars already on the roads, Lennon surviving and Pope John Paul being assassinated, Soviets end the Afghan war early to put funds on to space program just like the Americans pulling out in Vietnam early in season 1 to fund the Space program, love the altered history they have in the show.

Seriously one of the best shows around right now with Succession.

Darren G

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 12, 2021, 11:45:19 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 12, 2021, 06:19:25 pm
Yeah that was a gut wrencher. :-\

I forgot to add the 2nd season with Reagan as president in 1976 and Electric Cars already on the roads, Lennon surviving and Pope John Paul being assassinated, Soviets end the Afghan war early to put funds on to space program just like the Americans pulling out in Vietnam early in season 1 to fund the Space program, love the altered history they have in the show.

Seriously one of the best shows around right now with Succession.



Couldn't agree more. The way they use real footage of the likes of Reagan, Nixon, Lennon and Johnny Carson but make it all seamlessly fit the 'fake history' and the shows narrative is also brilliantly done.

  Haven't watched Succession, but given the love it's getting on RAWK will have to give it a go.
Phil M

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 13, 2021, 10:08:00 am
Just started 'All for Mankind' seems a great cast, it has my attention.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 13, 2021, 02:03:02 pm
Quote from: markedasred on July  9, 2021, 03:20:02 pm
I picked up the first volume of the first Game of Thrones book and some bloke was having a shit in detail in the first paragraph. I put it back on the shelf, shaking my head at the low bar attempt at a weak imitation of fantasy fiction it was. I was never going to watch the tv series after that. Nowadays the LOTR films get far too much TV time. As someone once said, if you are reading the Lord of the rings in your teens and think it is great, that's good, but if you are still thinking it's the best book you've ever read in your 30s, you are not reading enough quality fiction. I may have paraphrased.
I love the Lord of The Rings for nostalgic reasons - I read the Hobbit in Primary School then the Lord of the Rings shortly after I'd been wowed as a kid by The Fellowship of The Ring film. The films are fantastic, loved by many Tolkien fans. I'm not going to defend Tolkien's style, it's circuitous, pretty boring at times and he doesn't know when to advance the story and stop dropping lore all over the shop. However, he's an incredible world crafter and should be credited for the lore he did set forward and how crucial that's been to all fantasy since. He was unique. Do I think they're good stories? Yes. Are they well written? Not really. Is there fiction out there I prefer? Yes, a lot. It doesn't diminish the nostalgic place I hold for Tolkien's works, in the same way that others love Star Wars.

The films get TV time because they're essentially universally beloved and can entertain adult and kids alike. I'm somewhat hopeful that they'll craft something decent out of the second age writings, but I'm not optimistic.
Crimson

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:31:40 am
Quote from: Darren G on July  4, 2021, 09:53:50 pm
Won't be to everyone's taste, but I'm really enjoying the first season of For All Mankind.

Thanks for this! Only watched the pilot, but it's already hooked me  ;D
Darren G

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:55:00 am
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:31:40 am
Thanks for this! Only watched the pilot, but it's already hooked me  ;D

You're welcome mate. In my opinion it takes a couple of episodes to fully fire on all cyclinders as it were, but just keeps getting better and better as it goes along. If you liked the pilot, I'd say that you're in for a treat.
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:54:53 am
Netflix is complete shite these days. They have fully embraced the trashy tv programmes and reality tv shows.
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:29:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:54:53 am
Netflix is complete shite these days. They have fully embraced the trashy tv programmes and reality tv shows.

I think the 2020 lockdown restricted their ability to record new content.

Having said that, I just stumbled across 'Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun' yesterday. Funny as hell.

Also started rewatching The IT Crowd from scratch. Epic show.

Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:28:57 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:29:12 am

Also started rewatching The IT Crowd from scratch. Epic show.



I'm ashamed to say I'm only now currently on IT Crowd and Arrested Development for the first time.

Both very funny, but AD is one of the funniest shows to come out of the US I've ever seen.  :)
UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:58:30 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:54:53 am
Netflix is complete shite these days. They have fully embraced the trashy tv programmes and reality tv shows.

Every month they have a new documentary which is often fairly interesting but their drama content has gone downhill definitely. Hopefully we'll see a backlog coming next year. Still think they could add more films for us in the mean time.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:17:53 pm
Finished Start Up last night and was surprised to learn S3 was from 2018! Will this not come back for another series?

Also finished the latest series of Trying yesterday too - really easy watching.

Have this week off work, so I watched the Netflix West Cork doc, having listened to the pod. I saw on Twitter yesterday evening that there is a Sky doc so may give that a go. Started US Office for the first time today so will try and make inroads on that.
Liv4-3lee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:11:01 pm
Watching season 2 of Black Summer, it's enjoyable and has some great tense episode like the one in the house but some episodes I just don't get

episode 4 where they have a shoot-out over the house, we have two groups who we don't care about, don't know anything about and can barely tell apart having a shoot-out over a house?? and in the end, they just walk off. Also, why is it so important they keep a handcuffed Sun?
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:32:50 pm
Just watched the last ever episode of Mr Inbetween.

Cracking finale.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:28:15 pm
Last Chance U, season 1 at East Mississippi Community College, is absolutely banging for the first two episodes. Really good, hard-hitting documentary about college gridiron wipeouts on their "last chance" to succeed. Very highly recommended. 
IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:21:14 pm
Just started Succession (4 episodes in). Its soo good. Everyones an utter c*nt  ;D
...

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:22:22 pm
I thought the Witcher season 1 was a bit rubbish. Nowhere near dark enough and just a bit silly really.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:32:21 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:21:14 pm
Just started Succession (4 episodes in). Its soo good. Everyones an utter c*nt  ;D

Its brilliant - the next series starts in the autumn but you should whizz through it
