I picked up the first volume of the first Game of Thrones book and some bloke was having a shit in detail in the first paragraph. I put it back on the shelf, shaking my head at the low bar attempt at a weak imitation of fantasy fiction it was. I was never going to watch the tv series after that. Nowadays the LOTR films get far too much TV time. As someone once said, if you are reading the Lord of the rings in your teens and think it is great, that's good, but if you are still thinking it's the best book you've ever read in your 30s, you are not reading enough quality fiction. I may have paraphrased.



I love the Lord of The Rings for nostalgic reasons - I read the Hobbit in Primary School then the Lord of the Rings shortly after I'd been wowed as a kid by The Fellowship of The Ring film. The films are fantastic, loved by many Tolkien fans. I'm not going to defend Tolkien's style, it's circuitous, pretty boring at times and he doesn't know when to advance the story and stop dropping lore all over the shop. However, he's an incredible world crafter and should be credited for the lore he did set forward and how crucial that's been to all fantasy since. He was unique. Do I think they're good stories? Yes. Are they well written? Not really. Is there fiction out there I prefer? Yes, a lot. It doesn't diminish the nostalgic place I hold for Tolkien's works, in the same way that others love Star Wars.The films get TV time because they're essentially universally beloved and can entertain adult and kids alike. I'm somewhat hopeful that they'll craft something decent out of the second age writings, but I'm not optimistic.