I didn't see an actual Tolkien thread or Lord of the Rings and not much news is coming out about it, but I'm feeling that Prime's Lord of the Rings series isn't going to drop in 2021 as suggested.



I may be wrong, but delaying the filming of a $450m first season will surely push it way back. They've also chopped and changed some of the cast and apparently filmed the first couple of episodes then went on hiatus to allow the showrunners to write more episodes. Those two same showrunners who have virtually no CV or writing credits to speak of.



I also don't like the murmurings that they're following Game of Thrones' lead and introducing a lot of sex and nudity. It made sense in Game of Thrones, it was often the leverage characters used over others and it was overall a more brutal and nihilistic show - Lord of the Rings is about higher ideals and epic battles, the original fantasy realm whereby baser instincts are just not broached because they're not necessary to enhance the story, the themes of good vs evil are more fundamental and much broader than in the less black and white GOT, so we've no need to see Aragorn rip the back out of someone or Frodo and the Hobbits orgying at the Prancing Pony. It doesn't fit in that world's context. It feels to me like a misstep and misunderstanding of what made GOT popular and a misstep in terms of actually understanding the LotR world and Tolkien's lore.



It was sold as rights as long as nothing in it contradicted the canon and I'd assume Tolkien's estate would have some say - I doubt they'll be too happy to see some of the intended nudity etc. I'm pro-nudity generally, but it should make sense within the setting.