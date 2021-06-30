« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 30, 2021, 07:42:36 pm
Quote from: Phil M on June 24, 2021, 02:20:32 pm
'The Mosquito Coast' is well worth a watch.

This was a weird one for me.  I thought the cast were fantastic (When isn't Justin Theroux ?), the cinematography impressive, the direction stellar, but something just seemed off.  I didn't think it was very well written, I understand holding certain things back to keep the audience guessing but it was excessive as far as The Mosquito Coast was concerned.  Season One complete
yet we still don't know too much about the characters or motives
.  It seemed a bit like Ozark without the structure.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 30, 2021, 08:24:42 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 30, 2021, 07:42:36 pm
This was a weird one for me.  I thought the cast were fantastic (When isn't Justin Theroux ?), the cinematography impressive, the direction stellar, but something just seemed off.  I didn't think it was very well written, I understand holding certain things back to keep the audience guessing but it was excessive as far as The Mosquito Coast was concerned.  Season One complete
yet we still don't know too much about the characters or motives
Just thought it was fun and fairly gripping / suspenseful. Keen to see where it goes.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 07:55:31 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 30, 2021, 07:42:36 pm
This was a weird one for me.  I thought the cast were fantastic (When isn't Justin Theroux ?), the cinematography impressive, the direction stellar, but something just seemed off.  I didn't think it was very well written, I understand holding certain things back to keep the audience guessing but it was excessive as far as The Mosquito Coast was concerned.  Season One complete
yet we still don't know too much about the characters or motives
.  It seemed a bit like Ozark without the structure.

Yeah, that's a pretty good summation of my feelings towards it. The positives that you mention are undeniable, but it somehow failed to be properly engaging for me personally and the lack of character development and depth that you allude to was possibly an aspect. I thought that it was alright and all, but hypothetically speaking, if it were cancelled before a second season I would't really care.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 07:59:45 am
Quote from: Trada on June 16, 2021, 09:07:35 pm
I really hope there is a 2nd series of Sweet tooth, I really enjoyed it, loved everything about it including the pushing daisies type voice over

One of my fav new series 

 Same here.  Absolutely fantastic in my opinion. The biggest surprise was just how emotionally engaging it was. Given the critical response and that it's currently the most popular show on netflix, I'd say season 2 is a dead cert.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 01:21:04 pm
Is Sweet Tooth watchable for an 8 year old or is it like Strange things and more late evening fare?

I can't really tell off the trailer.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 03:34:05 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  1, 2021, 01:21:04 pm
Is Sweet Tooth watchable for an 8 year old or is it like Strange things and more late evening fare?

I can't really tell off the trailer.

It's ok but there are a few killings in it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 04:03:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  1, 2021, 03:34:05 pm
It's ok but there are a few killings in it.

How many killings?

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 04:39:09 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  1, 2021, 04:03:23 pm
How many killings?



 ;D

More than Tom and Jerry but less than Eastenders
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 06:56:32 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 27, 2021, 01:19:18 pm
I had a few days off the week before last and picked this back up after having seen the first two episodes a few months ago with no real desire to go back to it but Im glad I did. Really enjoyed it and looking forward to the next season!

Did you stick with it!?
I did. Just finished it.

I found the Machiavellian shenanigans quite entertaining, but the whole thing felt a biton the nose. And the messaging really heavy handed.

I dont think it needs another season, to be honest. Not sure how much mileage is left in the story.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 07:45:28 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  1, 2021, 01:21:04 pm
Is Sweet Tooth watchable for an 8 year old or is it like Strange things and more late evening fare?

I can't really tell off the trailer.

A few people die in it, put nothing graphic

This is one of the characters in it, of course it's suitable for kids

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 09:44:25 pm
Quote from: Trada on July  1, 2021, 07:45:28 pm
A few people die in it, put nothing graphic

This is one of the characters in it, of course it's suitable for kids


Thanks for the replies.

We'll be deffo watching that in the coming days then.

Also i watched season 1 today of Mr InBetween as i saw it mentioned on previous page and a few times on this thread, sat in the back garden sun out watching it on my laptop and binged all 6 episodes, what a fantastic show and the 20-25 mins episodes fly by, quite a lot of laugh out moments in it especially the last 2 episodes of the season. :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 1, 2021, 10:31:16 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  1, 2021, 09:44:25 pm
Thanks for the replies.

We'll be deffo watching that in the coming days then.

Also i watched season 1 today of Mr InBetween as i saw it mentioned on previous page and a few times on this thread, sat in the back garden sun out watching it on my laptop and binged all 6 episodes, what a fantastic show and the 20-25 mins episodes fly by, quite a lot of laugh out moments in it especially the last 2 episodes of the season. :D

They supposedly toned it down so that families could watch it,the comic it's based on is very graphic.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:05:59 am
I didn't see an actual Tolkien thread or Lord of the Rings and not much news is coming out about it, but I'm feeling that Prime's Lord of the Rings series isn't going to drop in 2021 as suggested.

I may be wrong, but delaying the filming of a $450m first season will surely push it way back. They've also chopped and changed some of the cast and apparently filmed the first couple of episodes then went on hiatus to allow the showrunners to write more episodes. Those two same showrunners who have virtually no CV or writing credits to speak of.

I also don't like the murmurings that they're following Game of Thrones' lead and introducing a lot of sex and nudity. It made sense in Game of Thrones, it was often the leverage characters used over others and it was overall a more brutal and nihilistic show - Lord of the Rings is about higher ideals and epic battles, the original fantasy realm whereby baser instincts are just not broached because they're not necessary to enhance the story, the themes of good vs evil are more fundamental and much broader than in the less black and white GOT, so we've no need to see Aragorn rip the back out of someone or Frodo and the Hobbits orgying at the Prancing Pony. It doesn't fit in that world's context. It feels to me like a misstep and misunderstanding of what made GOT popular and a misstep in terms of actually understanding the LotR world and Tolkien's lore.

It was sold as rights as long as nothing in it contradicted the canon and I'd assume Tolkien's estate would have some say - I doubt they'll be too happy to see some of the intended nudity etc. I'm pro-nudity generally, but it should make sense within the setting.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:20:01 am
Speaking of fantasy shows, Amazon have their own coming out this year, i haven't got a clue what the source material is, but it's based on series of novels by Robert Jordan, he apparently died before the penultimate novel in the series was finished.

A teaser anyway.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gd43VG9LTYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gd43VG9LTYk</a>



Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:16:55 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:20:01 am
Speaking of fantasy shows, Amazon have their own coming out this year, i haven't got a clue what the source material is, but it's based on series of novels by Robert Jordan, he apparently died before the penultimate novel in the series was finished.

A teaser anyway.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gd43VG9LTYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gd43VG9LTYk</a>
Because there's no recent occurrences that come to mind whereby a show overtaking it's source material has lead to a disaster  ;)

Could be interesting. You would assume it won't run at the same time as the LotR series.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:21:32 pm
Black Summer bloody magnificent. Season 2 is quality. Be hard pressed to find better show this year imo.

Just starting Z Nation - first episode seems like it should be on channel 5. It gets better?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:00:06 pm
Kevin Can Fuck Himself, starring the wonderful Annie Murphy from Schitt's Creek, is quite good through the first three episodes.

The dual-perspective, sit-com vs. prestige drama camera-work and writing makes for thought-provoking viewing.

Highly recommended.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:40:08 pm
All episodes of The Watch are ob iPlayer.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:05:59 am
I didn't see an actual Tolkien thread or Lord of the Rings and not much news is coming out about it, but I'm feeling that Prime's Lord of the Rings series isn't going to drop in 2021 as suggested.

I may be wrong, but delaying the filming of a $450m first season will surely push it way back. They've also chopped and changed some of the cast and apparently filmed the first couple of episodes then went on hiatus to allow the showrunners to write more episodes. Those two same showrunners who have virtually no CV or writing credits to speak of.

I also don't like the murmurings that they're following Game of Thrones' lead and introducing a lot of sex and nudity. It made sense in Game of Thrones, it was often the leverage characters used over others and it was overall a more brutal and nihilistic show - Lord of the Rings is about higher ideals and epic battles, the original fantasy realm whereby baser instincts are just not broached because they're not necessary to enhance the story, the themes of good vs evil are more fundamental and much broader than in the less black and white GOT, so we've no need to see Aragorn rip the back out of someone or Frodo and the Hobbits orgying at the Prancing Pony. It doesn't fit in that world's context. It feels to me like a misstep and misunderstanding of what made GOT popular and a misstep in terms of actually understanding the LotR world and Tolkien's lore.

It was sold as rights as long as nothing in it contradicted the canon and I'd assume Tolkien's estate would have some say - I doubt they'll be too happy to see some of the intended nudity etc. I'm pro-nudity generally, but it should make sense within the setting.



Hope they don't move the Frodo-Sam thing from 'unspoken' to 'acted out'?

 :-\
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm


Hope they don't move the Frodo-Sam thing from 'unspoken' to 'acted out'?

 :-\

One ring to rule them all.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:34:57 pm
I wish someone would do the Dragon Lance Chronicles as a TV show or the Time of the Twins trilogy or The Darksword Trilogy yes I'm a fan of  Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman novels
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:59:51 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 06:34:57 pm
I wish someone would do the Dragon Lance Chronicles as a TV show or the Time of the Twins trilogy or The Darksword Trilogy yes I'm a fan of  Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman novels
Blast from the past! Not read a Dragon lance book since the late 80s when I was in my teens and obsessed with fantasy.

Never went back to them but suspect I'd think they were awful now. The idea of ever spending any time with that c*nt Tasslehoff Burr foot again puts me right off.

Interested to know why you still like those books /authors?.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:56:52 am
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 11:59:51 pm
Blast from the past! Not read a Dragon lance book since the late 80s when I was in my teens and obsessed with fantasy.

Never went back to them but suspect I'd think they were awful now. The idea of ever spending any time with that c*nt Tasslehoff Burr foot again puts me right off.

Interested to know why you still like those books /authors?.

I loved Tasslehoff at the time I named my dog Tas
