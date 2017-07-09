« previous next »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on June 22, 2021, 10:19:23 pm
was this on prime a couple of years ago ?

Yeah, thats the one - Martin Freeman and Adrian Brody.
The second season of War of the Worlds has been very disappointing so far.

The aliens have managed to wipe out most of the earth's population with a high-frequency sound and now they have taken on human form and trying to finish off the rest with machine guns!. The kid Sacha is one of the most annoying characters on any tv show I have seen. The only person that is capable of killing the aliens is hounded out and they seem intent on killing off a main character every episode
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 23, 2021, 01:34:50 pm
Yeah, thats the one - Martin Freeman and Adrian Brody.
Thanks thought it looked familiar: Seen all series then
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on June 23, 2021, 02:07:37 pm
The second season of War of the Worlds has been very disappointing so far.

Spoiler
The aliens have managed to wipe out most of the earth's population with a high-frequency sound and now they have taken on human form and trying to finish off the rest with machine guns!. The kid Sacha is one of the most annoying characters on any tv show I have seen. The only person that is capable of killing the aliens is hounded out and they seem intent on killing off a main character every episode
[close]
Yeah Sacha, i hate him with every fibre of my being.

I think it's better than the first season though.

Im two episodes into The Morning Show and it just seems to be a group of horrible, unlikeable people shouting at each other for an hour.  Not sure whether to persevere with it or not.
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on June 23, 2021, 02:07:37 pm
The second season of War of the Worlds has been very disappointing so far.

Spoiler
The aliens have managed to wipe out most of the earth's population with a high-frequency sound and now they have taken on human form and trying to finish off the rest with machine guns!. The kid Sacha is one of the most annoying characters on any tv show I have seen. The only person that is capable of killing the aliens is hounded out and they seem intent on killing off a main character every episode
[close]

Is this the French show that finished the last series on the Thames?

What channel is it on?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 23, 2021, 10:47:23 pm
Is this the French show that finished the last series on the Thames?

What channel is it on?

Yeah, French/English one. I watched the first series on Disney plus, had to download the second but it is coming to Disney in July I think.
Quote from: Trada on June 23, 2021, 10:03:52 am
3 episodes into Mare of Easttown really enjoying it so far

I watched episode 1 last night.

Unspectacular start, I would say, but more than enough to intrigue you about what comes next.
I love coming back to this thread every few weeks and seeing so many great recommendations.

Mare of East Town, Time, Sweet Tooth and Looming Tower have been added to my list  ;D
'The Mosquito Coast' is well worth a watch.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on June  4, 2021, 03:54:45 pm
Season four of Castlevania was an absolute banger.  They really went all out and the animation was streets ahead of the previous seasons.

Wow, Didnt know there was a season four, thanks for the heads up.
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on June 24, 2021, 01:35:05 pm
I watched episode 1 last night.

Unspectacular start, I would say, but more than enough to intrigue you about what comes next.

I was the same, a lot of characters and not a lot happened but it really gets going in the second half of the second episode.
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on June 24, 2021, 01:35:05 pm
I watched episode 1 last night.

Unspectacular start, I would say, but more than enough to intrigue you about what comes next.

Stick with it.

Thank me later.
Quote from: Phil M on June 24, 2021, 02:20:32 pm
'The Mosquito Coast' is well worth a watch.
Yeah that and Mare of Easttown were the last good things I watched. Maybe controversial in here but I think slightly preferred Mosquito Coast.

Just started The Sopranos. Never seen it. Crazy I know. Actually, Ive seen the very last scene which is kind of annoying.
Im watching Peep Show from the beginning. Always thought Id seen a lot of it but I must have only started watching from about series 3.

Just binged series one and the first episode of series 2 in a couple of days.
Quote from: S on June 24, 2021, 10:48:37 pm
Yeah that and Mare of Easttown were the last good things I watched. Maybe controversial in here but I think slightly preferred Mosquito Coast.

Just started The Sopranos. Never seen it. Crazy I know. Actually, Ive seen the very last scene which is kind of annoying.

wow you are in for a treat - The acting, writing, production is phenomenal. Despicable people doing despicable things and yet you'll ending caring about them - great TV probably the greatest?

I had no sympathy/connection for any of the family members in Mosquito coast, I was dying for the man in black* to blow them all to smithereens - gutted they got away  ;D

* Ian Hart from Knotty Ash !

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 24, 2021, 11:14:00 pm
Im watching Peep Show from the beginning. Always thought Id seen a lot of it but I must have only started watching from about series 3.

Just binged series one and the first episode of series 2 in a couple of days.


Genuinely jealous of you. Can't remember the series but the one where Mark pretends to take an E is a classic. As are many others.
Quote from: kavah on June 25, 2021, 04:39:29 am
I had no sympathy/connection for any of the family members in Mosquito coast, I was dying for the man in black* to blow them all to smithereens - gutted they got away  ;D

Guess I don't need to watch Mosquito Coast now then  ;D
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 25, 2021, 07:16:54 am
Guess I don't need to watch Mosquito Coast now then  ;D

I thought it was good fun, a bit silly but if you read the synopsis it is what it is, Justin Theroux is always brilliant.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
Just catching up with the 1st series of Ted Lasso what a totally brilliant show so warm and uplifting plus they just beat Everton
New 'Bosch' season is out.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 26, 2021, 09:08:21 pm
Just catching up with the 1st series of Ted Lasso what a totally brilliant show so warm and uplifting plus they just beat Everton

The second series starts on July 23rd. Cant wait.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 23, 2021, 10:29:20 pm
Im two episodes into The Morning Show and it just seems to be a group of horrible, unlikeable people shouting at each other for an hour.  Not sure whether to persevere with it or not.

I had a few days off the week before last and picked this back up after having seen the first two episodes a few months ago with no real desire to go back to it but Im glad I did. Really enjoyed it and looking forward to the next season!

Did you stick with it!?
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 27, 2021, 01:19:18 pm
I had a few days off the week before last and picked this back up after having seen the first two episodes a few months ago with no real desire to go back to it but Im glad I did. Really enjoyed it and looking forward to the next season!

Did you stick with it!?
Yep, Ive stuck with it. Up to episode 7 now (not sure how many there are in the series). Maybe my expectations were too high given the cast.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 27, 2021, 05:08:27 pm
Yep, Ive stuck with it. Up to episode 7 now (not sure how many there are in the series). Maybe my expectations were too high given the cast.

Do you still dislike it?

10 eps, so 3 left for you!
Started season 1 Black Summer on Netflix. Very promising start.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 27, 2021, 11:39:01 pm
Started season 1 Black Summer on Netflix. Very promising start.

Season 2 has 45min episodes.
New Foundation  trailer released

Its strange this was released today I have never read the book but im watching the 2nd series of Mythic Quest and last night watched the brilliant episode "Backstory" set in 1972 when C.W worked for Amazing stories and got help from Isaac Asimov with his book I would love that to have been a new series like when he saw Pong for the 1st and totally saw the future of video games now that's the book he should have written in 72

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A_QbsnOIybU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A_QbsnOIybU</a>
That looks like my cuppa.
Quote from: Trada on June 28, 2021, 02:34:25 pm
New Foundation  trailer released

Its strange this was released today I have never read the book but im watching the 2nd series of Mythic Quest and last night watched the brilliant episode "Backstory" set in 1972 when C.W worked for Amazing stories and got help from Isaac Asimov with his book I would love that to have been a new series like when he saw Pong for the 1st and totally saw the future of video games now that's the book he should have written in 72

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A_QbsnOIybU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A_QbsnOIybU</a>

Can't wait for this. Read the trilogy in my teens, the word "epic" is overused to shit but that's really the best way to describe Foundation. Will be very hard for this to live up to expectations.
I know its only the first episode so hard to judge but Ive just watched Mythic Quest, does it get better? I found all of the characters annoying.
Mr Inbetween season 3 episode 1....fuck me, talk about back with a bang...superb
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2021, 08:06:25 pm
I know its only the first episode so hard to judge but Ive just watched Mythic Quest, does it get better? I found all of the characters annoying.

You get to like them, I love the show and the acid humour about what is "woke" and of course poking fun at gaming

I'm on the 2nd series, the double bill of episode 6 and 7 "Backstory" and "Peter" is stunning drama  and I would watch a series about them

Quote from: Trada on June 28, 2021, 08:36:58 pm
You get to like them, I love the show and the acid humour about what is "woke" and of course poking fun at gaming

I'm on the 2nd series, the double bill of episode 6 and 7 "Backstory" and "Peter" is stunning drama  and I would watch a series about them

Ive heard good things so Ill keep on with it mate.
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2021, 09:45:25 pm
Ive heard good things so Ill keep on with it mate.

For me it suddenly clicked with me with the 3rd episode "Dinner Party" about  Nazis loved the game, and they had their own clan in the game

And I love they sometimes do a story about the early years of gaming

Like A dark quiet death about the life cycle of a video game
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 27, 2021, 11:39:01 pm
Started season 1 Black Summer on Netflix. Very promising start.
Watched season 2 episodes 3 and 4 last night.

Episode 4 is like a long 30 min Tarantino scene, pretty fucked up. ;D

Such an amazing show.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2021, 01:38:19 pm
Season 2 has 45min episodes.
Really enjoyed season 1. Walking Dead could learn alot from this.

Genuinely tense.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:21:30 am
Watched season 2 episodes 3 and 4 last night.

Episode 4 is like a long 30 min Tarantino scene, pretty fucked up. ;D

Such an amazing show.


Starting season 2 tonight! I'm surprised more ain't made of it. Great to hear the quality continues!

Watching it at night adds to it I think!

Have you seen Z Nation?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:09:29 pm
Starting season 2 tonight! I'm surprised more ain't made of it. Great to hear the quality continues!

Watching it at night adds to it I think!

Have you seen Z Nation?
We never got round to watching that, i think it was FX channel here in UK right.

Might have to put it on the watch list on Prime.

Season 2 is pretty good so far, hopefully finish the last 4 episodes tonight.
