Yeah that and Mare of Easttown were the last good things I watched. Maybe controversial in here but I think slightly preferred Mosquito Coast.
Just started The Sopranos. Never seen it. Crazy I know. Actually, Ive seen the very last scene which is kind of annoying.
wow you are in for a treat - The acting, writing, production is phenomenal. Despicable people doing despicable things and yet you'll ending caring about them - great TV probably the greatest?
I had no sympathy/connection for any of the family members in Mosquito coast, I was dying for the man in black* to blow them all to smithereens - gutted they got away
* Ian Hart from Knotty Ash !