Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 737728 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11560 on: June 23, 2021, 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on June 22, 2021, 10:19:23 pm
was this on prime a couple of years ago ?

Yeah, thats the one - Martin Freeman and Adrian Brody.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11561 on: June 23, 2021, 02:07:37 pm »
The second season of War of the Worlds has been very disappointing so far.

Spoiler
The aliens have managed to wipe out most of the earth's population with a high-frequency sound and now they have taken on human form and trying to finish off the rest with machine guns!. The kid Sacha is one of the most annoying characters on any tv show I have seen. The only person that is capable of killing the aliens is hounded out and they seem intent on killing off a main character every episode
[close]
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11562 on: June 23, 2021, 02:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 23, 2021, 01:34:50 pm
Yeah, thats the one - Martin Freeman and Adrian Brody.
Thanks thought it looked familiar: Seen all series then
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11563 on: June 23, 2021, 03:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on June 23, 2021, 02:07:37 pm
The second season of War of the Worlds has been very disappointing so far.

Spoiler
The aliens have managed to wipe out most of the earth's population with a high-frequency sound and now they have taken on human form and trying to finish off the rest with machine guns!. The kid Sacha is one of the most annoying characters on any tv show I have seen. The only person that is capable of killing the aliens is hounded out and they seem intent on killing off a main character every episode
[close]
Yeah Sacha, i hate him with every fibre of my being.

I think it's better than the first season though.

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11564 on: June 23, 2021, 10:29:20 pm »
Im two episodes into The Morning Show and it just seems to be a group of horrible, unlikeable people shouting at each other for an hour.  Not sure whether to persevere with it or not.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11565 on: June 23, 2021, 10:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on June 23, 2021, 02:07:37 pm
The second season of War of the Worlds has been very disappointing so far.

Spoiler
The aliens have managed to wipe out most of the earth's population with a high-frequency sound and now they have taken on human form and trying to finish off the rest with machine guns!. The kid Sacha is one of the most annoying characters on any tv show I have seen. The only person that is capable of killing the aliens is hounded out and they seem intent on killing off a main character every episode
[close]

Is this the French show that finished the last series on the Thames?

What channel is it on?
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11566 on: Yesterday at 01:34:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 23, 2021, 10:47:23 pm
Is this the French show that finished the last series on the Thames?

What channel is it on?

Yeah, French/English one. I watched the first series on Disney plus, had to download the second but it is coming to Disney in July I think.
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11567 on: Yesterday at 01:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 23, 2021, 10:03:52 am
3 episodes into Mare of Easttown really enjoying it so far

I watched episode 1 last night.

Unspectacular start, I would say, but more than enough to intrigue you about what comes next.
Offline F-T-9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11568 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm »
I love coming back to this thread every few weeks and seeing so many great recommendations.

Mare of East Town, Time, Sweet Tooth and Looming Tower have been added to my list  ;D
Offline Phil M

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11569 on: Yesterday at 02:20:32 pm »
'The Mosquito Coast' is well worth a watch.
Offline red1977

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11570 on: Yesterday at 04:39:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on June  4, 2021, 03:54:45 pm
Season four of Castlevania was an absolute banger.  They really went all out and the animation was streets ahead of the previous seasons.

Wow, Didnt know there was a season four, thanks for the heads up.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11571 on: Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 01:35:05 pm
I watched episode 1 last night.

Unspectacular start, I would say, but more than enough to intrigue you about what comes next.

I was the same, a lot of characters and not a lot happened but it really gets going in the second half of the second episode.
Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11572 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 01:35:05 pm
I watched episode 1 last night.

Unspectacular start, I would say, but more than enough to intrigue you about what comes next.

Stick with it.

Thank me later.
Offline S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11573 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 02:20:32 pm
'The Mosquito Coast' is well worth a watch.
Yeah that and Mare of Easttown were the last good things I watched. Maybe controversial in here but I think slightly preferred Mosquito Coast.

Just started The Sopranos. Never seen it. Crazy I know. Actually, Ive seen the very last scene which is kind of annoying.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11574 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Im watching Peep Show from the beginning. Always thought Id seen a lot of it but I must have only started watching from about series 3.

Just binged series one and the first episode of series 2 in a couple of days.
Offline kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 04:39:29 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
Yeah that and Mare of Easttown were the last good things I watched. Maybe controversial in here but I think slightly preferred Mosquito Coast.

Just started The Sopranos. Never seen it. Crazy I know. Actually, Ive seen the very last scene which is kind of annoying.

wow you are in for a treat - The acting, writing, production is phenomenal. Despicable people doing despicable things and yet you'll ending caring about them - great TV probably the greatest?

I had no sympathy/connection for any of the family members in Mosquito coast, I was dying for the man in black* to blow them all to smithereens - gutted they got away  ;D

* Ian Hart from Knotty Ash !

Online didi shamone

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 05:25:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Im watching Peep Show from the beginning. Always thought Id seen a lot of it but I must have only started watching from about series 3.

Just binged series one and the first episode of series 2 in a couple of days.


Genuinely jealous of you. Can't remember the series but the one where Mark pretends to take an E is a classic. As are many others.
