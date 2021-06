Mare of Easttown was great. Brilliantly understated performance by Kate Winslet. In fact I was more interested in watching her than the narrative.



Mosquito Coast continues to be really fun and interesting too. Unless it drastically collapses in the last few episodes I don't understand why it didn't get more critical acclaim. Then again, mediocrity like Line of Duty is regularly praised by those same critics, so maybe it's best to ignore them altogether.