I've just started watching that, excellent...
Watched the first episode of War of the Worlds last night, didn't even know they made it into a tv show until it popped up on Disney+, good opening, hope it can carry on like this.
Was that the one that was originally on the BBC or is this a new version?
It's a different one, I think a French production, but it came out roughly the same time as the BBC one. Theres a second series this year also.
