« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 727953 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,931
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11480 on: Today at 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 04:00:58 pm
I've just started watching that, excellent...

We are going to watch it over the weekend.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11481 on: Today at 07:02:11 pm »
Watched the first episode of War of the Worlds last night, didn't even know they made it into a tv show until it popped up on Disney+, good opening, hope it can carry on like this.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,587
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11482 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm »
What the fuck is Jeffery Archer doing on TV???

Convicted fraudster whos life is a patchwork of fabrications
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,390
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11483 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 07:02:11 pm
Watched the first episode of War of the Worlds last night, didn't even know they made it into a tv show until it popped up on Disney+, good opening, hope it can carry on like this.

Was that the one that was originally on the BBC or is this a new version?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11484 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:36:01 pm
Was that the one that was originally on the BBC or is this a new version?

It's a different one, I think a French production, but it came out roughly the same time as the BBC one. Theres a second series this year also.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11485 on: Today at 09:36:31 pm »
The first 2 episodes of 8 of Liseys Story starts on Apple+ tomorrow.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,390
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11486 on: Today at 10:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:21:08 pm
It's a different one, I think a French production, but it came out roughly the same time as the BBC one. Theres a second series this year also.

I thought it might be a different one.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Up
« previous next »
 