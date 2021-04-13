Anyone catch the 3-part crime-drama that's been on ITV this week "Too Close".



Connie, a Young mother drives her car with two small children onboard off a bridge. Emily Watson plays the Forensic Psychiatrist in charge of evaluating Connie to determine if she faces an attempted murder charge or if her actions were result of metal issues.



I found it a bit like "Silence of the Lambs" meets "Requiem for a Dream".



Watched all three back to back last night so was like watching a movie. Thought it was absolutely fantastic with some powerhouse acting performances, especially from the 2 leads. Directed by Sue Tully (Michelle from EastEnders) who has turned into something of a fine director.



Quite a few of us lately moaning about certain drama shows being 1 or 2 episodes too long. This proved the point you can tell a great story in just 3 episodes.



Recommended.

