Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11320 on: April 13, 2021, 06:53:48 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 13, 2021, 12:26:50 am
Show has it's fault but been very good overall. More Yaara needed ;D

Yes indeed, its very good.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11321 on: April 14, 2021, 12:04:34 am
Quote from: Sarge on April 13, 2021, 06:53:48 pm
Yes indeed, its very good.
A little rushed in places (overall) sometimes but season 3 was the best imo. Especially the actual action and shoot outs felt especially realistic.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11322 on: April 14, 2021, 04:09:18 am
Watched the first episode of The Nevers, its strange it feels like a steampunk series made for maybe teenagers but its full of swearing and a bit of tit

I will keep watching for how to see where it goes
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11323 on: April 14, 2021, 09:45:31 am
Quote from: Trada on April 14, 2021, 04:09:18 am
Watched the first episode of The Nevers, its strange it feels like a steampunk series made for maybe teenagers but its full of swearing and a bit of tit

I will keep watching for how to see where it goes

That's how Game of Thrones started off if I remember clearly.
Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11324 on: April 14, 2021, 12:21:43 pm
Quote from: Trada on April 14, 2021, 04:09:18 am
Watched the first episode of The Nevers, its strange it feels like a steampunk series made for maybe teenagers but its full of swearing and a bit of tit

I will keep watching for how to see where it goes

Have to give it a watch. Lots of shows seem to lose their tight writing after a few episodes these days,hoping that this is a good one as the setting sounds somewhat interesting.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11325 on: Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
Finished 'The Flight Attendant' on Sky. Pretty good series, Killing Eve vibes and Kaley Couco was phenomenal (not bad to look at either).
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11326 on: Today at 09:53:06 am
Anyone catch the 3-part crime-drama that's been on ITV this week "Too Close".

Connie, a Young mother drives her car with two small children onboard off a bridge.  Emily Watson plays the Forensic Psychiatrist in charge of evaluating Connie to determine if she faces an attempted murder charge or if her actions were result of metal issues.

I found it a bit like "Silence of the Lambs" meets "Requiem for a Dream".

Watched all three back to back last night so was like watching a movie.  Thought it was absolutely fantastic with some powerhouse acting performances, especially from the 2 leads.  Directed by Sue Tully (Michelle from EastEnders) who has turned into something of a fine director.

Quite a few of us lately moaning about certain drama shows being 1 or 2 episodes too long.  This proved the point you can tell a great story in just 3 episodes.

Recommended.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #11327 on: Today at 06:12:23 pm
A lot of people seem to be liking this just bookmarked it to try at some point and another episode of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet has dropped today and the 2nd series starts on May 7th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-bfAVpuko5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-bfAVpuko5o</a>
