'Zero zero zero' - halfway through, making 'Gomorrah' seem like a Teletubbies episode. Fuck me, it's heavy like.



Finished it last night....after an outstanding start it all felt a bit hollow to me...couldn't engage with any of the characters who were all rather 2 dimensional and very unlikeable - and as a consequence the violent scenes lacked context and instead came across as quite gratuitous.........an ambitious series with an epic scope, and worth watching if you're a fan of Narcos and Gomorrah...but not in the same league as either