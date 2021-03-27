« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 703540 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11240 on: March 27, 2021, 03:03:18 pm »
'The One' on Netflix is decent. Nearly finished it.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline leinad

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11241 on: March 27, 2021, 08:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 27, 2021, 10:22:19 am
Anyone watching Invincible on prime? Adult themed animated superhero series.

Have watched 2 so far and like it. Has a lot of star names doing the voices. Quite a bit of blood and gore in the fights. I believe the comics are by the same people who wrote the Walking Dead.

I've just finished the first episode, the ending to it has definitely left me intrigued.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11242 on: March 27, 2021, 10:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Roopy on March 26, 2021, 02:36:25 pm
Mate I completely agree with you.

I can't remember the last time I actually watched Netflix.

I watched the documentary about the samurai and the unification of Japan but other than that there is little else worth watching on Netflix.

I think I'll cancel my piggybacking on my grandson's account. ;)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11243 on: March 27, 2021, 10:55:39 pm »
Are people going to question new content from streams in a pandemic?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11244 on: March 27, 2021, 11:00:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 27, 2021, 10:55:39 pm
Are people going to question new content from streams in a pandemic?

We are when other streaming services are proving new content during a pandemic yes.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11245 on: March 27, 2021, 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 27, 2021, 11:00:56 pm
We are when other streaming services are proving new content during a pandemic yes.
Like?

I've seen show's where the distancing looks ridiculous.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11246 on: March 27, 2021, 11:04:11 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11247 on: March 27, 2021, 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 27, 2021, 11:04:11 pm
Erm, Disney+, Apple and Amazon.
These were filmed since covid?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11248 on: March 28, 2021, 10:17:22 am »
This is why I think Netflix etc should be a bit more generous with releasing more films/shows than usual just while they get the back log sorted. Fair play to Disney Plus who got quite a bit of new stuff out recently via their 'Star' add on.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11249 on: March 28, 2021, 12:13:12 pm »
They have a few shows coming in a couple of weeks and they've been filming some of the Witcher during lockdown.

That docu drama about Japan is pretty good.
Online peachybum

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11250 on: March 28, 2021, 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 28, 2021, 10:17:22 am
This is why I think Netflix etc should be a bit more generous with releasing more films/shows than usual

Given their general approach is quantity over quality i'd hate to see the standard if they started releasing more! Their customers just want content. I wish they stop making so much shite that i give 1 or 2 episodes and bin off and concentrate their cash on making great TV.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11251 on: March 28, 2021, 02:45:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 28, 2021, 12:13:12 pm
They have a few shows coming in a couple of weeks and they've been filming some of the Witcher during lockdown.

That docu drama about Japan is pretty good.

Do you remember the name of that mate?
Online afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11252 on: March 28, 2021, 03:15:55 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on March 28, 2021, 02:45:02 pm
Do you remember the name of that mate?

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan
Offline Pistolero

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11253 on: March 29, 2021, 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on March 22, 2021, 09:10:33 am
'Zero zero zero' - halfway through, making 'Gomorrah' seem like a Teletubbies episode. Fuck me, it's heavy like.

Finished it last night....after an outstanding start it all felt a bit hollow to me...couldn't engage with any of the characters who were all rather 2 dimensional and very unlikeable - and as a consequence the violent scenes lacked context and instead came across as quite gratuitous.........an ambitious series with an epic scope, and worth watching if you're a fan of Narcos and Gomorrah...but not in the same league as either
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11254 on: March 30, 2021, 12:46:45 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheSpaceshipper/status/1376859248492113920?s=19

A little quote about the writer of Apples Foundation show hoping it will be ten series of 8, 1 hour shows to tell the whole story. 80 hours seems ambitious, hope it comes off.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11255 on: March 30, 2021, 03:12:54 pm »
Just finished Justified. Absolutely loved it - well written, well acted, funny, tense. I wonder if start wearing a Stetson, will it make me as cool as Raylan Givens?  :P

I need to find something as good as that to watch now.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11256 on: March 30, 2021, 03:38:44 pm »
You done Deadwood?

Another Olyphant Stetson wearing romp.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11257 on: March 30, 2021, 05:30:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 30, 2021, 03:38:44 pm
You done Deadwood?

Another Olyphant Stetson wearing romp.
No, havent watched that yet. Will give it a go - cheers.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11258 on: March 30, 2021, 05:49:31 pm »
Deadwood is top three of all time. Stunningly written. I haven't watched the film yet.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11259 on: March 30, 2021, 06:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 30, 2021, 05:49:31 pm
Deadwood is top three of all time. Stunningly written. I haven't watched the film yet.

Hell on Wheels isn't far off Deadwood quality.
Online rob1966

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11260 on: March 30, 2021, 09:05:39 pm »
Ross Kemp on ITV now, Britains Tiger Kings - all the dangerous animals privately owned in England - first thing is Lions in Nottinghamshire, right next to the M1
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11261 on: Yesterday at 12:16:10 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 28, 2021, 03:15:55 pm
Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

Thank you kindly.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11262 on: Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm »
I just binged Succession, a brilliant show. But apparently I haven't had enough of horrible bastards, because now I'm onto Billions. One episode in, and I am going to pretend the shows are in a shared universe, until I can't.
Offline Hazell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11263 on: Yesterday at 07:26:09 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March 30, 2021, 03:12:54 pm
Just finished Justified. Absolutely loved it - well written, well acted, funny, tense. I wonder if start wearing a Stetson, will it make me as cool as Raylan Givens?  :P

I need to find something as good as that to watch now.

I've been watching that based on some recommendations from RAWKite's a few months ago and yeah it's great. Need to start series 3 now.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11264 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 28, 2021, 03:15:55 pm
Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan
I watched that but was a bit disappointed that it didn't go into the culture more. It just motored from one battle to the next like a video game. Lots of heads getting lopped off and guts getting spilled.
Entertaining enough though.
Online Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11265 on: Today at 12:02:02 am »
Anyone else watching Pennyworth?
Offline Darren G

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11266 on: Today at 05:51:59 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 30, 2021, 06:47:33 pm
Hell on Wheels isn't far off Deadwood quality.

 Yeah, Hell on Wheels was great.  It was the first I'd heard of Anson Mount. Thought he was fantastic in it and the Guy who played The Swede did a brilliant job as the primary antagonist too. Possibly in my top five shows or there abouts.
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11267 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 30, 2021, 05:49:31 pm
Deadwood is top three of all time. Stunningly written. I haven't watched the film yet.

I wouldnt bother with the film. It tied up nothing as far as we were concerned.
Online Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11268 on: Today at 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:02:02 am
Anyone else watching Pennyworth?

Just me so ;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11269 on: Today at 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March 30, 2021, 03:12:54 pm
Just finished Justified. Absolutely loved it - well written, well acted, funny, tense. I wonder if start wearing a Stetson, will it make me as cool as Raylan Givens?  :P

I need to find something as good as that to watch now.

I'm about to start the final season of Justified when I can. Gutted, it's fucking brilliant. Don't usually re-watch a series too quickly, but wouldn't be surprised to see myself dip back into it pretty soon, it's excellent and I'd highly recommend it to anybody who hasn't seen it.
Online Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11270 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm »
Just started The Looming Towers, got some great reviews.
Online Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11271 on: Today at 09:58:46 pm »
Just finished watching seasons 1&2 of the norwegian series Exit.

I highly recommend seeing it,lots of dark humour,excellently acted and written.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11272 on: Today at 10:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:30:53 pm
Just started The Looming Towers, got some great reviews.

Saw that a couple of years ago, pretty good but not sure if they haven't turned John O'Neil into some type of 'Jack the Lad' FBI agent from the DI Jack Regan school of policing,
