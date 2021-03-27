Anyone watching Invincible on prime? Adult themed animated superhero series. Have watched 2 so far and like it. Has a lot of star names doing the voices. Quite a bit of blood and gore in the fights. I believe the comics are by the same people who wrote the Walking Dead.
Mate I completely agree with you.I can't remember the last time I actually watched Netflix.
Are people going to question new content from streams in a pandemic?
We are when other streaming services are proving new content during a pandemic yes.
Like?
Erm, Disney+, Apple and Amazon.
This is why I think Netflix etc should be a bit more generous with releasing more films/shows than usual
They have a few shows coming in a couple of weeks and they've been filming some of the Witcher during lockdown.That docu drama about Japan is pretty good.
Do you remember the name of that mate?
'Zero zero zero' - halfway through, making 'Gomorrah' seem like a Teletubbies episode. Fuck me, it's heavy like.
You done Deadwood?Another Olyphant Stetson wearing romp.
Deadwood is top three of all time. Stunningly written. I haven't watched the film yet.
Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan
Just finished Justified. Absolutely loved it - well written, well acted, funny, tense. I wonder if start wearing a Stetson, will it make me as cool as Raylan Givens? I need to find something as good as that to watch now.
Hell on Wheels isn't far off Deadwood quality.
Anyone else watching Pennyworth?
Just finished Justified. Absolutely loved it - well written, well acted, funny, tense. I wonder if start wearing a Stetson, will it make me as cool as Raylan Givens? I need to find something as good as that to watch now.
Just started The Looming Towers, got some great reviews.
Page created in 0.07 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]