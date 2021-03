Halfway through a show called 'Defending Jacob'

With that captain america chap, who is annoyingly handsome



Production great - slow burn atm - quite a moody show and they try to over-emphasise that at times i think. But given the storyline you can see why...



Could be great could be shit. Probably somewhere in the middle



After seeing 'the undoing' and 'the night of' recently which were both decent (im sure most have seen these already), this one seems to be along same path in terms of how good it is so far