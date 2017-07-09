Finished this tonight. What a cracking series it was.



An extremely unique way of telling the story of a high profile murder investigation. It doesn't let the accused take centre stage. You'll know what I mean if you have watched it.



Wonderful script. Not a line of wasted dialogue. It really was like a high end movie drama split into 6 parts. Some really touching moments too amongst the savage facts surrounding the case. The scenes with Jens and Malbritt following her mistake and Jens and the diving team spring to mind.



I will say one thing, if those are the actual laws in Denmark when it comes to having enough evidence for prosecuting someone for murder, then I'm surprised Copenhagen has not become a murderers paradise.



Brilliant wasn't it mate....and reading around it, its as close as you're going to get to what an actual Danish investigation is like...the real life Jens was heavily involved as a consultant, as were the parents - superbly portrayed btw, heartbroken, devastated but never beaten - and little details like the on-screen divers were the actual divers who worked on the case - it was the actual submarine, ditto the search boat - and even the boat sniffer dog was the real dog! - and as you say, the twist on the usual narrative device worked to great effect....all added up to one of the most gripping and moving series ive ever seen...it'll take some beating, both in terms of Scandi-noir and crime drama as a whole