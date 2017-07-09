Did you watch The Investigation on the BBC last month?...Danish mini-series / true-life drama written and directed by Mindhunter and Borgen writer Tobias Lindholm....best police procedural I've ever seen...dont think there'll be a better show on TV this year.....still available on iplayer
The Terror season 1 which is one of the best season's of TV i've ever seen has the episodes available to download on Sky, should be on Iplayer as well.
Yes, they are on iplayer for another year or so. Have them all downloaded, have been looking forward to this for what seems like ages, waiting for it to come on TV.
Among other important, relevant concepts learned, I now understand the necessity of breaking a few Gregs in pursuit of the ultimate Tomlette...
Not being inclined to download tv shows, I have been waiting to watch The Terror for 3 years, I can't wait to get stuck in!
The Great on Channel 4 was very enjoyable. Huzzah!
It's fantastic, it really is. I love pacing and atmosphere and the acting is brilliant throughout.
Yeah it's fantastic watch, Jared Harris is an amazing actor as well.I think I'll download them and keep them on my Sky box for future repeat watching.I never did get round to watching season 2 about Japanese American internment camps, I read some iffy reviews.I recall after watching it when it first came out, watching videos on Youtube on the Northwest Passage, I had no clue that ships passed through there, I thought it was fictional in the show.
Need to pick up The Terror again. I got 5 episodes in first time around a few years back before abandoning it for a reason unknown to me.
Going to start Bloodlands tonight just in time for the finale on Sunday.Looking forward to this.
Bloodlands is overacted cliched nonsense. I found it funnier than thrilling from the short time I spent giving it chance.Your Honor is good.Been enjoying Resident Alien which is a great bit of light relief.
Finished this tonight. What a cracking series it was.An extremely unique way of telling the story of a high profile murder investigation. It doesn't let the accused take centre stage. You'll know what I mean if you have watched it.Wonderful script. Not a line of wasted dialogue. It really was like a high end movie drama split into 6 parts. Some really touching moments too amongst the savage facts surrounding the case. The scenes with Jens and Malbritt following her mistake and Jens and the diving team spring to mind.I will say one thing, if those are the actual laws in Denmark when it comes to having enough evidence for prosecuting someone for murder, then I'm surprised Copenhagen has not become a murderers paradise.
Didn't get around to watch it at the time, but Little Drummer Girl is great
Finished kingdom last night (the mma one). Great show. Acting is brilliant and there's loads of strong characters. Loved the way everyone is deeply flawed yet still likeable.The series starts strong and only gets better.
Great this is finally reaching a wider audience. Really is a fantastic series.
Yeah, I'll second that. Depressing as all fuck, but brilliant telly and Jared Harris is outstanding in it in my opinion.
Sadly S02 did not live up to the billing!
I'm very late to the party here seeing as it first aired in 2008 but The Tudors on Channel 4 player is absolutely brilliant. Me and my fiancee binged the lot in about 2 weeks. Takes you through Henry VIII's reign from the end of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon to his death and explores all his wives. The acting was excellent. Series 3 lost its way a little bit but pulled it back for series 4. Natalie Dormer was sensational as Anne Boleyn.
