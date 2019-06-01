Wow Donald Sutherlands "I'm a cocksucker monologue in The Undoing was brilliant "I'm an old-fashioned type of cocksucker the type of cocksucker that fucks over anyone who messes with me or a my loved ones." all said with a cold stare

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.



Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx