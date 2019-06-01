« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 646979 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,739
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 03:20:03 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:51:51 AM
Yeah watched Ep5 last night and said afterwards it had slowed down considerably.

Still looking forward to watching the final 2 eps like but can see where you are coming from.

That first episode in the Orphanage was fantastic and how she then built a relationship with her new family. Once it all became about being this obsessive, popular winner then it didnt have the same bite to it.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,459
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 03:56:04 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:17:17 PM
Still find it laughable how they got one of the most beautiful women ever put to screen to play Thatcher, fuck me

My wife asked me what was wrong when she was watching an episode. I apparently had this funny look on my face showing utter confusion as to what I should be thinking and feeling.

It's so so wrong on so many levels  ;D
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10722 on: Today at 10:58:28 AM »
Five episodes into The Crown and the (heavily fictionalised) episode about Michael Fagans break-in to Buckingham Palace was a genuinely moving bit of tele imo.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10723 on: Today at 07:05:49 PM »
Has everyone seen every episode of The Undoing or is it still in progress?
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10724 on: Today at 07:09:22 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 07:05:49 PM
Has everyone seen every episode of The Undoing or is it still in progress?
Episode five is on Monday in the UK, not sure if it's finished stateside.

It's decent enough, not sure the story is as good as the performances though.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10725 on: Today at 07:49:05 PM »
Cheers

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:09:22 PM

It's decent enough, not sure the story is as good as the performances though.

That's a really good observation!
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,864
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10726 on: Today at 11:30:38 PM »
Wow Donald Sutherlands "I'm a cocksucker monologue in The Undoing was brilliant "I'm an old-fashioned type of cocksucker the type of cocksucker  that fucks over anyone who messes with me or a my loved ones." all said with a cold stare
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 