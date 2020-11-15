« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 09:20:48 PM
Been watching Schitts Creek

Absolutely brilliant and has got the dad dude from American Pie.
Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 09:35:35 PM
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 09:52:12 PM
Quote from: Seebab on November 15, 2020, 09:35:35 PM
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.

Indeed I'd say top 5 were Tiger King, Last Dance, Queens Gambit, Dark (season 3) and undecided on a 5th spot, there's been some good documentaries this year.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 09:55:32 PM
Quote from: red mongoose on November 15, 2020, 06:26:02 PM
Just did the same, mate. I'm on the first ep of series two. I wouldn't mind if the violence picked up a bit, but otherwise a very well-made show. Not in Gomorrah's league,
but singing from the same hymn sheet.
I'm at the exact same point! Agreed it lacks the violence of Gomorrah but I guess it doesn't want to be a carbon copy of it? Agreed it's not in same league but enjoyable none the less.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 09:56:29 PM
Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 09:58:48 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 15, 2020, 09:56:29 PM
Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.

On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.
Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2020, 10:29:55 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 15, 2020, 09:52:12 PM
Indeed I'd say top 5 were Tiger King, Last Dance, Queens Gambit, Dark (season 3) and undecided on a 5th spot, there's been some good documentaries this year.

I would agree with all of those. Last Dance still 1st for me I think.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2020, 07:13:45 AM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 15, 2020, 09:58:48 PM
On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.
Spot on. It's not even shocking to be honest. I didn't realize or remember that so many trials could be had? Some dreadful representation of the police department with the people interviewed.
Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2020, 12:07:56 PM
Quote from: Seebab on November 15, 2020, 09:35:35 PM
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.

I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant.

Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.
Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2020, 06:28:03 PM
I just finished watching The Crown series four, hugely impressive production values as always. No one comes out of it looking particularly good. They also did Andrew up like kipper in about three lines of dialogue. OT was fantastic.
Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:50:34 PM
Does anyone in here watch Mr Inbetween? A nice original comedy.
Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:45:31 AM
Quote from: Qston on November 16, 2020, 12:07:56 PM
I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant.

Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.

Interesting. Cheers mate!
