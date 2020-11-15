The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.
Just did the same, mate. I'm on the first ep of series two. I wouldn't mind if the violence picked up a bit, but otherwise a very well-made show. Not in Gomorrah's league,but singing from the same hymn sheet.
Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.
Indeed I'd say top 5 were Tiger King, Last Dance, Queens Gambit, Dark (season 3) and undecided on a 5th spot, there's been some good documentaries this year.
On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.
I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant. Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.
