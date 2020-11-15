Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.



On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.