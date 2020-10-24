« previous next »
Liv4-3lee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 24, 2020, 12:25:10 PM
Craig 🤔 on October 16, 2020, 12:56:17 PM
Didnt realise Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman had done another motorbike trip show thingy. This time Long Way Up on Apple TV.

Absolutely loved their other two back in 2004 and 2007 and had hoped theyd do another. Binged watched most the series over last 2 nights and its every bit as good as the other two imo.

It is a great show. Some of the scenery is spectacular in Argentina and Chile.

Had to laugh at the latest episode in Ecuador when they are in the cafe and it looks like have the town are outside waiting to meet Ewan. Poor Charlie had to stand there and just take pics.
markedasred

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 24, 2020, 07:35:20 PM
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 24, 2020, 07:40:02 PM
disgraced cake

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 25, 2020, 01:23:31 AM
There was a discussion on either this thread or another the other day about the worst TV cancellation (and I don't think Mindhunter is entirely a cancellation) and it got me thinking about the worst ones for me, ultimately I couldn't think of many, but if it stops at just the two series it'd be a crime. It's the best Netflix series as of yet imo, fucking love what they done with that.

Disappointing that Fincher doesn't want to go on with it. Adore his works but there's not a single film he could make that I'd take over another couple of series of Mindhunter. To make matters worse I reckon his new film doesn't look great, looks fucking wank actually. Massive massive shame.
JayNY

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 25, 2020, 05:53:38 PM
"The Alienist" is excellent, kinda Mindhunter before Mindhunter. First season especially good, loosely based on Albert Fish for large parts.

Only disappointing thing was this season they said the words "serial killer" - which didn't come into being til the 1980's, but there you go...
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 26, 2020, 11:45:35 AM
Really enjoying Emily in Paris on Netflix - watched 6 episodes last night.

Especially enjoyed the Gossip Girl references!
bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 26, 2020, 09:08:45 PM
Roadkill on BBC is rubbish.

Excluding the melodrama of House of Cards, they haven't made a decent British political thriller since A Very British Coup.
keano7

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 26, 2020, 10:59:57 PM
Watched the first episode of The Undoing tonight on Sky Atlantic with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Very promising start to a tense drama.
Roopy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 27, 2020, 12:53:04 AM
Anyone watching Raised by Wolves.

I made it through 6 eps and gave up.

Painfully slow.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 27, 2020, 09:20:05 AM
Roopy on October 27, 2020, 12:53:04 AM
Anyone watching Raised by Wolves.

I made it through 6 eps and gave up.

Painfully slow.
You gave up.   :o

Stick with it, season 2 looks very promising and can't come soon enough after the ending.
DangerScouse

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 27, 2020, 10:40:33 AM
Watched the first 3 episodes of Barabarians on Netflix. One of two similar themes to GOT but a lot more frenetic. Predominately in German and subtitled. Quite enjoying it.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 27, 2020, 12:02:04 PM
Decided to give Daredevil S3 another go after giving up on it first time round. I remember why I stopped watching it now, first few episodes are so tediously slow. Guessing (hoping) it will pick up soon based on some of the reviews I've seen
McrRed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 28, 2020, 04:02:08 PM
Roopy on October 27, 2020, 12:53:04 AM
Anyone watching Raised by Wolves.

I made it through 6 eps and gave up.

Painfully slow.
Yes, very slow, but that's part of its immersive charm. Despite some plot holes it is a good show.
bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 28, 2020, 04:11:09 PM
I watched Raised by Wolves to the end but probably won't watch S2 unless the reviews say it's picked up some speed.

I just didn't care a jot for any characters other than Mother and Father, even the kids were irritating. I'd have loved more on the religious wars that set it in motion.
AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 28, 2020, 04:24:40 PM
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on October 27, 2020, 12:02:04 PM
Decided to give Daredevil S3 another go after giving up on it first time round. I remember why I stopped watching it now, first few episodes are so tediously slow. Guessing (hoping) it will pick up soon based on some of the reviews I've seen

Yeah it picks up in the middle and carries that on until the end.
Ziltoid

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 29, 2020, 11:22:35 AM
markedasred on October 24, 2020, 07:35:20 PM
That was the best thing I'd seen on Netflix.

I binged the 2 seasons over a long weekend.  It was superb.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 29, 2020, 02:26:56 PM
JayNY on October 25, 2020, 05:53:38 PM
"The Alienist" is excellent, kinda Mindhunter before Mindhunter. First season especially good, loosely based on Albert Fish for large parts.

Only disappointing thing was this season they said the words "serial killer" - which didn't come into being til the 1980's, but there you go...
Watching it at the moment
 Tough storyline season 2. Very good though.
Slippers

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:32:13 AM
JayNY on October 25, 2020, 05:53:38 PM
"The Alienist" is excellent, kinda Mindhunter before Mindhunter. First season especially good, loosely based on Albert Fish for large parts.

Only disappointing thing was this season they said the words "serial killer" - which didn't come into being til the 1980's, but there you go...

That's my viewing sorted for the weekend,absolutely loved the first series.
Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:06:27 PM
That MindHunter news is really shitty. Love that series.
Bcnsean

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:39:42 PM
Roopy on October 27, 2020, 12:53:04 AM
Anyone watching Raised by Wolves.

I made it through 6 eps and gave up.

Painfully slow.
Yeah sent me to sleep three times so gave up.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:18:49 AM
Roopy on October 27, 2020, 12:53:04 AM
Anyone watching Raised by Wolves.

I made it through 6 eps and gave up.

Painfully slow.

A great show.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:22:24 AM
Trada on Today at 12:18:49 AM
A great show.


I thought the same,can't wait for S2.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:28:09 AM
Enjoying the Queens Gambit.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CDrieqwSdgI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CDrieqwSdgI</a>
