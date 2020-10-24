There was a discussion on either this thread or another the other day about the worst TV cancellation (and I don't think Mindhunter is entirely a cancellation) and it got me thinking about the worst ones for me, ultimately I couldn't think of many, but if it stops at just the two series it'd be a crime. It's the best Netflix series as of yet imo, fucking love what they done with that.



Disappointing that Fincher doesn't want to go on with it. Adore his works but there's not a single film he could make that I'd take over another couple of series of Mindhunter. To make matters worse I reckon his new film doesn't look great, looks fucking wank actually. Massive massive shame.