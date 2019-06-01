This Ted Lasso some of you are talking about, is it only available on Apple Tv ?
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Just starting season 3 of Star Trek Discovery forgot about the time travel at the end of season 2
I assume it's all out in one go?May have to give S2 another watch before this.
It looks like the first 4 have been released.
You sure ? Pretty certain that it is released weekly,all the others were and I couldn't get ep 2 earlier.
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]