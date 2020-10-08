I am usually a fan of cynical comedy. The grittier the better. However, I make an exception for one series because it is just daft and frankly I find it funny. Ghosts. If you want 30 minutes of silliness and something without cynicism then give it a go.



Same people that do Horrible Histories which my stepson and daughter watched as kids - and which I loved as well I will admit.



Ghosts tends to be on quite late here, so I often tend to watch it in bed before nodding off for the night. I don't find it hilarious or anything but do find it a nice, feel-good way to end off the day, especially if it's been a stressful one. As you say, it's just some nice old-fashioned silliness without the cynicism and with the way the world is now, well that's a welcome tonic.