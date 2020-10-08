« previous next »
I am usually a fan of cynical comedy. The grittier the better. However, I make an exception for one series because it is just daft and frankly I find it funny. Ghosts. If you want 30 minutes of silliness and something without cynicism then give it a go.

Same people that do Horrible Histories which my stepson and daughter watched as kids - and which I loved as well I will admit.

 Ghosts tends to be on quite late here, so I often tend to watch it in bed before nodding off for the night.  I don't find it hilarious or anything but do find it a nice, feel-good way to end off the day, especially if it's been a stressful one.  As you say, it's just some nice old-fashioned silliness without the cynicism and with the way the world is now, well that's a welcome tonic.
Anyone watched Mythic Quest? Its an Apple TV series. Randomly put it on tonight after my missus fell asleep and really enjoyed it. Watched the first 5 without noticing the time flying by.
Anyone watched Mythic Quest? Its an Apple TV series. Randomly put it on tonight after my missus fell asleep and really enjoyed it. Watched the first 5 without noticing the time flying by.

Just checked out a trailer for it..... it looks interesting will check it out tonight was looking for something new to watch. its been around for months but never heard of it before

Anyone watched Mythic Quest? Its an Apple TV series. Randomly put it on tonight after my missus fell asleep and really enjoyed it. Watched the first 5 without noticing the time flying by.
I watched it because I'm a huge fan of 'Its Always Sunny '.  Its a lot gentler than than, but like you said,  really enjoyable.   My favourite thing on Apple TV by a distance.
