Jut finishing rewatching Wolf Hall over this last week.



Absolutely superb and well worth a rewatch for anyone who saw it first time around.



Rylance, the way he conveys his emotions through subtle changes of facial expressions was just fantastic and the interior scenes, every one, are like a Dutch Masters painting in their lighting.



Fantastic quality.



I understand Mantel's follow up The Mirror and the Light has been given the go ahead for adaptation and Rylance has confirmed he'll be taking part.



I just hope for character continuity that Damian Lewis also continues as Henry VIII, he was really rather good as he's slowly turned into a monster.