Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 4, 2020, 11:57:51 AM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on July  4, 2020, 06:08:46 AM
Cheers, all, got some box sets to get watching  :D
Just watch Dark, worry about all the rest later.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 4, 2020, 06:33:06 PM
Quote from: newrosswaterford on July  4, 2020, 11:57:51 AM
Just watch Dark, worry about all the rest later.

Watching After Life, superb.

Edit - first season done, hooked. Thank you, Netflix  :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 4, 2020, 06:53:01 PM
Finished the first season of Travelers on Netflix. Good show. It isn't as addicting as Ozark or Stranger Things, for example, but I was quite happy to watch 3-4 episodes a week. Pretty well-written and an interesting concept. If there's a weakness it's that the cast is good overall, but there isn't the one or two characters that are brilliant that take the show to another level (at least not yet -- two seasons to go).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 4, 2020, 11:12:14 PM
Jut finishing rewatching Wolf Hall over this last week.

Absolutely superb and well worth a rewatch for anyone who saw it first time around.

Rylance, the way he conveys his emotions through subtle changes of facial expressions was just fantastic and the interior scenes, every one, are like a Dutch Masters painting in their lighting.

Fantastic quality.

I understand Mantel's follow up The Mirror and the Light has been given the go ahead for adaptation and Rylance has confirmed he'll be taking part.

I just hope for character continuity that Damian Lewis also continues as Henry VIII, he was really rather good as he's slowly turned into a monster.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 5, 2020, 03:37:48 PM
Just started "Babylon Berlin" and "A Very Secret Service." Through one series and a few eps of AVSS and it is great. Something like "Get Smart" + "Mad Men" + "Veep" + Moliere. Very French and very sharp. With BB I'm only about three eps in, but it's very absorbing.

Finished the two series of "The Break," a Belgian cop show very similar in spirit to "The Killing" with some "Happy Valley" vibes. I liked it quite a bit and I think it would appeal to the tastes in here, but I'm not 100% sure of that.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 5, 2020, 07:38:18 PM
The second season of Hanna is on Prime. Quite enjoyed the 1st season but not sure how they can make a second so interested to see where they take it.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6932244/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 5, 2020, 09:38:51 PM
Just about to start Kingdom on Netflix.

2 seasons (12 episodes) to dive into.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 5, 2020, 11:55:26 PM
Just starting to watch The Great really enjoying it so far.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hJGedvRfHYg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hJGedvRfHYg</a>

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 6, 2020, 07:21:33 AM
Logged into Netflix for the first time in ages and start watching 'Unsolved mysteries' which is interesting. They do make good documentaries if that's your thing...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 6, 2020, 10:57:04 AM
My Brilliant Friend - magic.
Cardinal - magic.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 7, 2020, 02:59:29 PM
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  5, 2020, 07:38:18 PM
The second season of Hanna is on Prime. Quite enjoyed the 1st season but not sure how they can make a second so interested to see where they take it.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6932244/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

Jeez the second season of this really surprised me! I probably prefer it to the 1st season.

Still find it strange though a 16 year old girl beating up a group of mercenaries  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 7, 2020, 03:09:03 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on July  6, 2020, 07:21:33 AM
Logged into Netflix for the first time in ages and start watching 'Unsolved mysteries' which is interesting. They do make good documentaries if that's your thing...

The first episode is very good. The second one, not so much except for how bizarre the ex-husband is. Hoping the rest of the series is up to the the standard of the first episode though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 7, 2020, 03:10:42 PM
Is there no thread for Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic)? This is the best thing I have seen for ages. The first 3-4 episodes are a bit slow but from then on it just keeps getting better and I'm half way through Season 2 at this point.

It also has the best opening credits/music of any series I have watched I think.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 8, 2020, 09:12:47 AM
The Secrets She Keeps on BBC Iplayer is pretty good. Twisty, tense drama.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 8, 2020, 11:26:26 AM
Watched the penultimate episode of the first series of Broadchurch the other night.

David Bradley (Walder Frey, GoT) is a truly wonderful actor.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 01:13:49 PM
New show on Netflix looks interesting. Called Stateless and stars Dominic West, Cate Blanchett and the amazing Yvonne Strahovski.

Inspired by true events; a woman escaping a cult, a refugee fleeing with his family, a father trapped in a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat on the verge of a national scandal find their lives intertwined in an immigration detention center.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4878488/?ref_=nm_flmg_act_2

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 02:35:21 PM
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  9, 2020, 01:13:49 PM
the amazing Yvonne Strahovski.


Of Dexter fame? Not sure I would call her amazing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 03:02:04 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  9, 2020, 02:35:21 PM
Of Dexter fame? Not sure I would call her amazing.

If I had to guess I'd say he's not talking about her acting ability
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 03:06:41 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  9, 2020, 02:35:21 PM
Of Dexter fame? Not sure I would call her amazing.

Shes pretty good in Handmaids Tale.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 03:27:12 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  9, 2020, 02:35:21 PM
Of Dexter fame? Not sure I would call her amazing.

Haven't seen Dexter fame but Handmaids Tale is brilliant and she's the best character in it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 04:29:41 PM
Finished season one of Kingdom last night.

Fantastic show, starting season two tonight.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 07:57:45 PM
Quote from: Trada on July  5, 2020, 11:55:26 PM
Just starting to watch The Great really enjoying it so far.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hJGedvRfHYg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hJGedvRfHYg</a>

Loved the first series so glad they are going to make a 2nd.

I found it a really funny show and have to admit the jokes and rumours in the show they made to Catherine the Great about she had sex with a horse and being told that she needs to stop the rumor before it became fact,  made me smile because that is one of the myths about how she died in real life but it was really a stroke.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
July 9, 2020, 10:09:36 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  9, 2020, 02:35:21 PM
Of Dexter fame? Not sure I would call her amazing.

She first came to broad attention on "Chuck" - she's absolutely scrumptious.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:18:22 PM
Anyone watching Ju-On on Netflix? Its good but a tad confusing. Think its on 2 different timelines.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12313914/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:43:07 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  9, 2020, 02:35:21 PM
Of Dexter fame? Not sure I would call her amazing.

I thought she played a good Psycho & in a show about and full of them that isn't an easy task.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:44:00 PM
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:18:22 PM
Anyone watching Ju-On on Netflix? Its good but a tad confusing. Think its on 2 different timelines.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12313914/


Going to start it tonight.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:20:43 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:44:00 PM

Going to start it tonight.

Im only 3 episodes in but its really good so far.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:08:19 PM
Can anyone recommend watching Get Shorty? I've had the first 2 series on my planner for ages and now see there is a third series. There are so many things to watch now, dont think I will ever catch up.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:40:07 AM
Just finished 'The Leftovers'. What a fantastic series. The finale was a perfect ending to 28 excellent episodes.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:09:54 PM
Apologies if mentioned before but 'I know this much is true' - Mark Ruffalo plays twins - family drama, really well acted and great ensemble cast
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:29:13 PM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:08:19 PM
Can anyone recommend watching Get Shorty? I've had the first 2 series on my planner for ages and now see there is a third series. There are so many things to watch now, dont think I will ever catch up.

I think I've watched the first 6 or so episodes,it's a decent show and one that I've always meant to go back to.
