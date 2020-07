Ive never read the books, But it looks like Apple have spent a lot of money on the TV series shame its not out to next year.



As a huge fan of the books, it will be a miracle if they can pull this off. The story spans 1000 years and contains multiple protagonists as you go through the book, discarding the last one you'd been following with each jump. That works fine in a book, but not on TV. So they'll either have to compress the story or perhaps run the different timelines concurrently. Both are messy. There's also the problem that many of the significant moments in the book happen in the minds of the characters, so good luck translating that to the screen. Having said that, the casting of Jared Harris as Hari Seldon is absolutely spot on. So there's some hope. I'll watch it regardless.