You can make adjustments for types of players that doesnt even need to be explained really, if you can get a player like Thiago or De Bruyne who are the best midfielders in the world on the cheap, even at 29, and you have vacant spots in your team in the position they play, you make the move. Ordinarily the plan is to go for younger players, but there are anomalies, Klopp has said himself the system is the system unless you are Ronaldo and Messi, Thiago fits into the system, so I dont think age is a big issue, injuries and our squad depth in midfield would be the reason why we dont go for a player Klopp has praised in the past.