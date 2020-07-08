I like the way people will find a reason to why investing heavily in players aged +27 now is a reasonable plan when all our recent success has been built on signing players in a very different stage of their careers.



In a time when money is potentially limited and future finances are unpredictable Id have thought its the least likely time to be investing transfer fees and/or wages/signing on fees in players wholl have little value in a year or 2s time, in even the most favourable circumstances.



If we want to exploit the volatility in the market the more sensible approach may be to target similar profile players to what weve signed previously but look at players at clubs who need to make profits from player sales to operate effectively. For this to work though we need to be patient and hope clubs panic late in the transfer window and dramatically lower the asking price. Its also dependent on us having funds to afford transfer fees and/or wages.



I dont agree with the premise that Willian and Thiago will be cheap options. Thiago would be a great player but probably at the cost of 60-70M over 4 years. Willian might cost about 30-40M if we signed him on a 3 year contract (250k p/w which would incorporate a signing on fee). These are significant investments despite the potential short term quality they bring.



Buying a promising young player for 20-25M and pay them 80k p/w over 5 years then the overall cost is about 40-45M. You may be taking more risk in Immediate quality and potential but the value of the player during the latter half of their contract would probably be significantly higher than buying a player close to Kroger 30. Reasonable chance that if they develop you also have a better player in a few years time.



Younger players also provide a continuity plan at a time when a few 21-26 year old players may help. I know all of the above is on the premise that the market provides value in the long run. However, if we dont have much money to spend then its a reasonable guess that 99.9% of clubs in football will be feeling the pinch