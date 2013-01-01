« previous next »
Author Topic: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:13:45 PM
Gerrard said it on Gary Neville's Soccerbox. Said he text Willian about joining Liverpool but he replied to say his Mrs wanted to live in London.

Maybe that's Gerrard mis-remembering though.

Less awkward than saying "Your team's shit right now, mate. No thanks."
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Skeeve

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 02:44:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 02:23:01 PM
Youre probably right. But hes also never managed a team that has achieved this level of success *and* been able to keep everyone together. And the core of that group has a tight window given their age before hed have to consider a transition period. So if were going to make some win-now moves as they say, now would be the time. Strike while the iron is hot n all that.

We are already winning now though and the best way to ensure that continues is to strengthen the areas of weakness or lack of depth to ensure that an unlucky couple of injuries doesn't derail a season.
Offline Jookie

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 02:49:19 PM »
I like the way people will find a reason to why investing heavily in players aged +27 now is a reasonable plan when all our recent success has been built on signing players in a very different stage of their careers.

In a time when money is potentially limited and future finances are unpredictable Id have thought its the least likely time to be investing transfer fees and/or wages/signing on fees in players wholl have little value in a year or 2s time, in even the most favourable circumstances.

If we want to exploit the volatility in the market the more sensible approach may be to target similar profile players to what weve signed previously but look at players at clubs who need to make profits from player sales to operate effectively. For this to work though we need to be patient and hope clubs panic late in the transfer window and dramatically lower the asking price. Its also dependent on us having funds to afford transfer fees and/or wages.

I dont agree with the premise that Willian and Thiago will be cheap options. Thiago would be a great player but probably at the cost of 60-70M over 4 years. Willian might cost about 30-40M if we signed him on a 3 year contract (250k p/w which would incorporate a signing on fee). These are significant investments despite the potential short term quality they bring.

Buying a promising young player for 20-25M and pay them 80k p/w over 5 years then the overall cost is about 40-45M. You may be taking more risk in Immediate quality and potential but the value of the player during the latter half of their contract would probably be significantly higher than buying a player close to Kroger 30. Reasonable chance that if they develop you also have a better player in a few years time.

Younger players also provide a continuity plan at a time when a few 21-26 year old players may help. I know all of the above is on the premise that the market provides value in the long run. However, if we dont have much money to spend then its a reasonable guess that 99.9% of clubs in football will be feeling the pinch
Offline Coolie High

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 PM »
You can make adjustments for types of players that doesnt even need to be explained really, if you can get a player like Thiago or De Bruyne who are the best midfielders in the world on the cheap, even at 29, and you have vacant spots in your team in the position they play, you make the move. Ordinarily the plan is to go for younger players, but there are anomalies, Klopp has said himself the system is the system unless you are Ronaldo and Messi, Thiago fits into the system, so I dont think age is a big issue, injuries and our squad depth in midfield would be the reason why we dont go for a player Klopp has praised in the past.
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 03:26:38 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
But when you're not able to keep everyone together, then you need to make more stop gap-based decisions surely no? If you can keep everyone together, you can kind of cherry pick whoever you want. And when he's had more cause to do it, he's only once signed a player older than 26 (other than a 3rd string goalie).

Right, but the point is this group we have kept together is going to disband in about 2-3 years of our own volition, so why not make some signings that maximize the 2-3 window? If there is a 24 year-old Thiago out there for a reasonable price, then yeah thats the better option. But Thiago is in his prime right now and his age lines up perfectly with the aforementioned 2-3 year window, and hes available at a 3rd of the transfer fee he would normally go for.

I dont think this transfer will happen, but it makes more sense than I originally thought.

Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 03:30:43 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:44:44 PM
We are already winning now though and the best way to ensure that continues is to strengthen the areas of weakness or lack of depth to ensure that an unlucky couple of injuries doesn't derail a season.

I dont disagree with you. I was pretty gutted we pulled out of the Werner deal. I think we need another goal-scorer with pace more than anything else right now.
Offline Skeeve

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 03:32:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 03:26:38 PM
Right, but the point is this group we have kept together is going to disband in about 2-3 years of our own volition, so why not make some signings that maximize the 2-3 window? If there is a 24 year-old Thiago out there for a reasonable price, then yeah thats the better option. But Thiago is in his prime right now and his age lines up perfectly with the aforementioned 2-3 year window, and hes available at a 3rd of the transfer fee he would normally go for.


There isn't a single cutoff point for the current squad though, players will drop off in performance at different rates, so it makes more sense to be buying players now who could settle in while the existing ones are here and would then be ready to step up when places become available rather than padding out your squad with more people who will need replacing on a similar timeframe. Ignoring the issue of how long it would take an older player to settle into the PL as daring to mention such a point seems to trigger some people, the older win-now signing seems like it would make more sense for a club who needed a signing to tip them over a threshold in the short term rather than a club looking to maintain their position in the medium to long term.

Also, in what world is Thiago a 100m player, it is fine for people to rate him, but some seem to be going out of their way to overhype the value of a transfer despite Bayern having already stated that he wouldn't be going for the 35m that has been rumoured.
Offline Coolie High

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 03:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:32:21 PM
There isn't a single cutoff point for the current squad though, players will drop off in performance at different rates, so it makes more sense to be buying players now who could settle in while the existing ones are here and would then be ready to step up when places become available rather than padding out your squad with more people who will need replacing on a similar timeframe. Ignoring the issue of how long it would take an older player to settle into the PL, the older win-now signing seems like it would make more sense for a club who needed a signing to tip them over a threshold in the short term rather than a club looking to maintain their position in the medium to long term.

Also, in what world is Thiago a 100m player, it is fine for people to rate him, but some seem to be going out of their way to overhype the value of a transfer despite Bayern having already stated that he wouldn't be going for the 35m that has been rumoured.

Is this actually an issue?
Offline Floydy

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 05:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:37:28 PM
Is this actually an issue?
agreed- whilst I hate standing this up as an example but Zlatan did ok didn't he?
Online Brian Blessed

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 06:50:15 PM »
29 is the new 27. Injuries would be a larger concern, but they can go away once a new club is joined and there are different regimes. I'd say it's a coin flip.

But what is the latest, this is not happening, correct?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 07:00:15 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:50:15 PM
29 is the new 27. Injuries would be a larger concern, but they can go away once a new club is joined and there are different regimes. I'd say it's a coin flip.

But what is the latest, this is not happening, correct?

Yeah, and the perceived great value isn't their either, as it is not a 30 million transfer, but instead a lot more

What we have now is just people saying I think we should get him, even though we aren't, and will be very upset when someone else signs him.
Online koobrik

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #691 on: Today at 02:36:09 PM »
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1281214248526450688?s=20

Quote
Thiago Alcantara is keen to move to the Premier League and would relish the opportunity of working with Klopp. Down to his final year of his contract, he would be available for around £30M.
@JamesPearceLFC
 -
@TheAthleticUK
With Wijnaldums future uncertain having now entered the final year of his contract, Liverpools stance on Thiago could yet chance. [
@JamesPearceLFC
 -
@TheAthleticUK
]
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #692 on: Today at 06:37:45 PM »
Quote from: koobrik on Today at 02:36:09 PM
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1281214248526450688?s=20

The article quoted itself also says

"Klopp has previously eulogised about Thiagos talent but senior sources at Liverpool insist its currently unlikely that they will pursue a deal. There has been no contact with Bayern."
Online lionel_messias

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #693 on: Today at 08:50:49 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:37:45 PM
The article quoted itself also says

"Klopp has previously eulogised about Thiagos talent but senior sources at Liverpool insist its currently unlikely that they will pursue a deal. There has been no contact with Bayern."

Translation: "We could do a deal but Bayern would have to budge on price, meanwhile we're not saying much."
