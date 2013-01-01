« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara  (Read 46286 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,839
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #640 on: Today at 10:35:13 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:14:07 PM
RAWK excels at spreadsheets.

Yep, Thiago frequently features in my pivot (tables).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:39:23 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:19:20 PM
Paul Gorst says he's been told the rumours are "total nonsense", that the recruitment staff are bemused by the stories and "those on the inside have privately indicated Thiago is not a player who is coveted by the Liverpool recruitment team". He also likens it to the Nicolas Pepe stories from last year.

Think that's the strongest denial of interest so far.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/klopp-admires-thiago-liverpool-transfer-18558159
The am god for that.

I for one cant stand player with funny squiggles over their names.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:53:51 PM »
Is there a plane to track for him?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 