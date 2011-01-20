Klopp and the club have said time and time again that they will not block the development of young players if they are capable of progressing. The key question is whether our current crop of youngsters will the gaps we are talking about as Jersey has pointed out above.



It is clear that the likes of Jones and Elliott are marked out for further integration into the match day squad. Williams also looks like he is starting to progress with them. The questions really are about Wilson, Brewster and Origi. Wilson seems to have done well at Bournemouth but it isn`t clear if that is his level or whether he is capable of making the step up to challenge starters.



For me the interesting questions concern the front 3 positions in the system we currently play. I personally think the drop off in quality is stark. We all love big Div for the goals he has scored, but when given his chance in many 'run of the mill' league games he hasn`t really shone at all. That was demonstrated against Villa but in fairness replacing the midfield also made a difference as well as Bobby coming on, but I think is representative of what we have all seen with him. With Minamino we haven`t seen enough of him to know whether he really challenges the top 3 or whether he represents a real drop off in quality. Brewster looks to me like a really good player but again it is very difficult to know whether he is up to helping out more up front when there is rotation.



Despite the obvious concerns about age, injury record and it seemingly flying in the face of transfer policy for a good few years now, I can see the sense in Alcantara (taken from spelling in the heading because I can`t be arsed looking properly). Clearly a very talented and experienced player who would improve our midfield. If 30m plus presumably high wages increases the overall quality of the starting 11 then I am all for it. It would also make sense if the decision Klopp and his team make that the likes of Jones, Elliott and Williams are ready for more starts.