Author Topic: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:36:43 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:24 PM
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

Im sure left back cover is a priority (and I dont think well end up signing Thiago) but you dont have to sign players in order of which position we need most urgently.
Re: Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:36:59 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:24 PM
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

You could do both. Because whoever we potentially sign as backup to Robbo, won't cost a lot whether it be the price tag or wages.

I don't think Thiago is coming here, I love him as a footballer however
Re: Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:23:59 PM
I disagree. Since 2016/17 he's only had 3 injuries that have kept him out for more than 21 days with him currently being out due to having groin surgery. They've mainly been muscular issues as well. Now is the perfect time to sign someone who is "injury prone" as he won't be playing for a few months and we've got time to rehab and condition him for the new season.

He missed about 20 games through injury in 2017-18, so Im guessing he was out for more than 21 days then!

Anyway, I just dont think its happening, love him as a player though, injuries or no injuries, hes absolutely elite.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:50:11 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:24 PM
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

Well I agree but that wasn't what I was responding to ;D

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:39:18 PM
He missed about 20 games through injury in 2017-18, so Im guessing he was out for more than 21 days then!


The most he missed at any one time was 13 during that season due to a muscle avulsion and I can't find out any further information on that right now, but that was his longest lay off in the last 4 years. This one will probably pass that though due to the amount of time before he'll play again, but it's still a good time to rehab and condition him to ensure he's recovered as football players are notoriously brought back from injury far too early.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:17:20 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:07:35 AM
He would also be blocking Curtis's path which is something Klopp said he wouldn't do. I would prefer to do something about left back instead, we are more needy in that position.
It's not either/or, though, is it?

Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:24 PM
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.
Again, we are surely capable of addressing more than one concern at any given time
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #565 on: Today at 01:20:25 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:17:20 PM
Again, we are surely capable of addressing more than one concern at any given time

But as far as I am aware, midfield isn't even a concern.

Again why pay lets say 40 million and probably our highest wages, for a position we don't need work on?
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #566 on: Today at 01:21:20 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:01:20 AM
She said this last week in an article about our recruitment strategy:

So presumably, guarding against the squad aging together means looking to the long-term and having some sort of succession plan in place for the spine of our squad that are 28-30.

Thing is we decided to pass on a player that fit that mould in terms of age and one we wanted (Werner) because we were prioritising extending the contracts of players who were here and we could not afford it. But in the case of Thiago its dismissed as an idea because we want to use the strategy that got us here which was what signing Werner would have been.

Clearly the journalists know fuck all.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #567 on: Today at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:18:49 AM
Well yeah exactly, which is why we wouldnt go and sign someone just because theyre good and available. If there is any interest, itll be part of a plan.

Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:46:08 AM
That's a terrible approach.

I do believe that if an elite player like Thiago is available for a bargain then every team, including us, should consider it. But we haven't got this far by making decisions on a whim and not considering future effect. In fact, it's the exact opposite of our strategy.

For what it's worth, I don't see him blocking Jones because they are entirely different players. If he joins, it would probably be the end of (tears) Wij.
That's not really, completely true, though is it? Obviously we have a key strategy which we stick to in our long term pursuits and scouting, but Klopp has said many times that if an opportunity comes along then we may well take it. Shaq, for example, was such an opportunity; a player of his kind at a bargain price at just the right time. So we snapped him up. We'd never have pursued him as part of our overall principal strategy, but the opportunity came along.

And doing so does not invalidate our overall continuing strategy, which remains the same regardless of whether we take an occasional one-off detour with an available individual.

This is not a comment on the likelihood, or otherwise, of us being interested in Thiago, by the way
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #568 on: Today at 01:28:47 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:21:20 PM
Thing is we decided to pass on a player that fit that mould in terms of age and one we wanted (Werner) because we were prioritising extending the contracts of players who were here and we could not afford it. But in the case of Thiago its dismissed as an idea because we want to use the strategy that got us here which was what signing Werner would have been.

Clearly the journalists know fuck all.

But we couldn't afford him, as you said.

There's nothing to prevent us from signing other players who fit the same mould and won't cost as much in a fee and wages.

The journalists have been up front in saying that they don't know definitively what will happen with Thiago, but they've all been told it's unlikely to happen. They got abused last year for saying we wouldn't sign Nicolas Pepe and would be doing minimal business and they were right, so I'm not sure what people want from them other than to report what they're told by the club - they've been told it's unlikely that we will sign Thiago and they've explained the reasons why.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #569 on: Today at 01:34:11 PM »
Whilst Thiago is clearly just a smokescreen for Mbappe and Havertz....   ::) :o

You could argue that the three "internal transfers" as a few journos have been briefed, of Jones, Williams and Elliot is the succession planning for the medium to long term, and therefore bringing in one experienced player at the same time might make sense. I also think Gini's contract situation is somehow involved in the Thiago "interest".

We do still need another LB and a replacement for Lovren if/when he leaves this summer.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #570 on: Today at 02:07:38 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:36:43 PM
Im sure left back cover is a priority (and I dont think well end up signing Thiago) but you dont have to sign players in order of which position we need most urgently.

Robin Gosens from Atalanta has been very impressive in Serie A this year. He'd be an excellent left sided midfield/fullback cover option. Still only 25 years old.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #571 on: Today at 02:10:18 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:20:25 PM
But as far as I am aware, midfield isn't even a concern.

Again why pay lets say 40 million and probably our highest wages, for a position we don't need work on?

We do actually. Our midfield is functionally very good but not peerless and it could be upgraded.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #572 on: Today at 02:11:47 PM »
The one nobody knows outsider the inner circle is what we can afford!
And certainly not what our negotiating positions are.

What we do know happily is that some of our new talent will come from within--and that is really exciting right now.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #573 on: Today at 02:19:32 PM »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 01:34:11 PM
Whilst Thiago is clearly just a smokescreen for Mbappe and Havertz....   ::) :o

You could argue that the three "internal transfers" as a few journos have been briefed, of Jones, Williams and Elliot is the succession planning for the medium to long term, and therefore bringing in one experienced player at the same time might make sense. I also think Gini's contract situation is somehow involved in the Thiago "interest".

We do still need another LB and a replacement for Lovren if/when he leaves this summer.

Assuming worst case scenario and things come to its head.

Is selling Gini to get Thiago an upgrade?

Even seeing those selected "highlights" on Youtube which was supposed to showcase his best moments, I didn't find Thiago an upgrade.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #574 on: Today at 02:21:15 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:19:32 PM
Assuming worst case scenario and things come to its head.

Is selling Gini to get Thiago an upgrade?

Even seeing those selected "highlights" on Youtube which was supposed to showcase his best moments, I didn't find Thiago an upgrade.

Thiago is an upgrade on every midfielder in the world not named De Bruyne, he is defensively as good or better than Wijnaldum, just as press resistant, and offers far more creatively.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #575 on: Today at 02:21:17 PM »
Thiago is a better passer of the ball, can dictate the game so in those areas he is a clear  upgrade. He can also play in any position in midfield like Gini can.

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #576 on: Today at 02:31:28 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:10:18 PM
We do actually. Our midfield is functionally very good but not peerless and it could be upgraded.

But it's by quite a distance the 3rd most important area needing improvement.

We have 1 left back, which is a position that is vital to the way we play.

We have 3 main attackers and then a steep drop off to the next level down.

In midfield we have like 8 people for 3 positions. Sure one can say it can be improved, but if it isn't, it is still full of depth and is still of extremely high quality.

LB ans Attack we have been somewhat fortunate to not have any lengthy injuries to our players (we chose players who dont have injury records, but no freak injuries or weariness). In midfield we have had to rotate, and even in rotation it has been good enough to take us to a CL and League title. It's a very good midfield.

We need depth for LB and in attack. We dont necessarily need to improve our midfield, even though it is possible.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #577 on: Today at 02:32:38 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:21:15 PM
Thiago is an upgrade on every midfielder in the world not named De Bruyne, he is defensively as good or better than Wijnaldum, just as press resistant, and offers far more creatively.
Agreed with this as well as Verrati at PSG. Would be an unbelievable coup but just worried about his age and injury record.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #578 on: Today at 02:34:58 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:19:32 PM
Assuming worst case scenario and things come to its head.

Is selling Gini to get Thiago an upgrade?

Even seeing those selected "highlights" on Youtube which was supposed to showcase his best moments, I didn't find Thiago an upgrade.

I'm a big fan of Gini, especially in the big games where he really steps up, he has improved as much as anyone under Klopp. If we were to replace Gini with Thiago would we be a better team ?  For me, definitely. I don't watch an awful lot of football outside the Prem anymore, but I used to, so I admit my opinion is based on the player from 2/3 years ago, but anytime I seen Thiago play, he was absolutely outstanding. Technically brilliant and one of a very rare few players who seem to someone know how to dictate a game. Under Guardiola he was pure class as Bayern.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #579 on: Today at 03:00:27 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:07:35 AM
He would also be blocking Curtis's path which is something Klopp said he wouldn't do. I would prefer to do something about left back instead, we are more needy in that position.
Play Jones at left back. Win-win situation!
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:10:58 PM »
We shouldn't sign Mbappe - he would be blocking Brewster's path  ::) :-X :P
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #581 on: Today at 03:14:34 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 03:00:27 PM
Play Jones at left back. Win-win situation!

He'd be following in his hero's footsteps certainly, as Gerrard started playing right-back.  ;D
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #582 on: Today at 03:16:42 PM »
As a general rule, the argument to not sign a proven player because he will block the path of a potential first team player tends to age very poorly.

For every Sterling and TAA, you get twenty Pachecos, Susos and Woodburns.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #583 on: Today at 03:17:09 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:34:58 PM
I'm a big fan of Gini, especially in the big games where he really steps up, he has improved as much as anyone under Klopp. If we were to replace Gini with Thiago would we be a better team ?  For me, definitely. I don't watch an awful lot of football outside the Prem anymore, but I used to, so I admit my opinion is based on the player from 2/3 years ago, but anytime I seen Thiago play, he was absolutely outstanding. Technically brilliant and one of a very rare few players who seem to someone know how to dictate a game. Under Guardiola he was pure class as Bayern.

We don't have as much of a problem breaking down lesser teams as we used to. What we need is to compete more in top games and especially top aways. A player who steps up in big games isn't as much of a luxury as we used to see them.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #584 on: Today at 03:27:33 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:24 PM
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

Were not going to spend any significant sums on a backup for Robbo. Firstly, hes arguably the best LB in the world so youre asking someone to come in as a backup. Thats either a) a youngster or b) an older player whos happy to play less.

If its a) we have Williams and Larouci. Obviously Williams is primarily a RB but hes fairly two-footed and if he wants a long career with us (as his talent suggests he could well achieve) then his best bet is to develop into a player that can play LB AND RB. Trent is just too young and too good. Lauroci seems well regarded by Klopp and the staff. But its hard to see us bringing a young LB in, with the possible exception of someone like Ben White from Leeds who can play CB and LB.

Weve not been linked with anyone for b). Id love top class backups in every position but its not always easy to find players willing to come in as backups with the right attitude and for the right money. We look a very different proposition with Milner or Gomez at LB, finding someone who can provide a similar attacking threat to Robbo without compromising defensive ability will be exceptionally difficult (Moreno anyone...?)

In any event, a backup LB isnt going to cost the earth and certainly shouldnt preclude us making a major signing in parallel. Id personally rather have a fast, versatile attacking player as a backup/alternate to our front three but clearly Werner was due to be that player and weve not been linked with anyone since. Given that weve Salah, Mo, Bobby, Elliot, Shaqiri, Minamino, Brewster, Origi and Wilson on the books, maybe Klopp will look internally for attacking options.

I will say though that if a team doesnt evolve they will eventually stagnate. We play an effective brand of football with our main threats coming through long passes for pacy forwards and the creative quality of our full backs. There is a risk that teams will eventually find us out to an extent, and if Klopp/LFC decide that bringing in a player like Thiago, who offers something that our current midfielders dont, benefits the squad then he might be a logical move.

I doubt well sign him for the reasons mentioned above, but I think after the collapse of the Werner deal and some real uncertainties regarding who we might be able to sell, its very hard to accurately guess who we might look to buy.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #585 on: Today at 03:28:36 PM »
When we were conquering Europe in the 80s and were undisputably the best side in the World, we had a strange goalie, some journeymen leftbacks, some midfield shuttlers and shufflers, and the odd rickety Aussie or ex-Boro or Brighton backup striker. Meanwhile we had the best manager in World football, a system and collective belief that set us aside, and a policy of letting players get old on other clubs' books. That led to a decade at the very top of the game. It's almost as if it works.

Thiago is a good player though eh?
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #586 on: Today at 03:35:30 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:27:33 PM
Were not going to spend any significant sums on a backup for Robbo. Firstly, hes arguably the best LB in the world so youre asking someone to come in as a backup. Thats either a) a youngster or b) an older player whos happy to play less.

If its a) we have Williams and Larouci. Obviously Williams is primarily a RB but hes fairly two-footed and if he wants a long career with us (as his talent suggests he could well achieve) then his best bet is to develop into a player that can play LB AND RB. Trent is just too young and too good. Lauroci seems well regarded by Klopp and the staff. But its hard to see us bringing a young LB in, with the possible exception of someone like Ben White from Leeds who can play CB and LB.

Weve not been linked with anyone for b). Id love top class backups in every position but its not always easy to find players willing to come in as backups with the right attitude and for the right money.

In any event, a backup LB isnt going to cost the earth and certainly shouldnt preclude us making a major signing in parallel. Id personally rather have a fast, versatile attacking player as a backup/alternate to our front three but clearly Werner was due to be that player and weve not been linked with anyone since. Given that weve Salah, Mo, Bobby, Elliot, Shaqiri, Minamino, Brewster, Origi and Wilson on the books, maybe Klopp will look internally for attacking options.

I will say though that if a team doesnt evolve they will eventually stagnate. We play an effective brand of football with our main threats coming through long passes for pacy forwards and the creative quality of our full backs. There is a risk that teams will eventually find us out to an extent, and if Klopp/LFC decide that bringing in a player like Thiago, who offers something that our current midfielders dont, benefits the squad then he might be a logical move.

I doubt well sign him for the reasons mentioned above, but I think after the collapse of the Werner deal and some real uncertainties regarding who we might be able to sell, its very hard to accurately guess who we might look to buy.

I wouldn't disagree with most of that to be fair, I wasn't suggesting a mega left back cover either. But it does worry me that we are relying a lot on Robertson, ideally if Larouchi could make the step up it would be brilliant. Williams is maybe a longshot as well, at least in the short-term, though I would guess he would be mostly used as Trent's cover. My main concern about Alcântara would be his injury record and also the fact that we have so many in that position already. Do we know how much he is on? I don't imagine an ex-Barca player is on peanuts either. Like you, I'm not expecting us to spend much, unless the situation changes dramatically. But that makes it quite exciting for me, just to see which of the younger players do step up.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #587 on: Today at 03:39:43 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:28:36 PM
When we were conquering Europe in the 80s and were undisputably the best side in the World, we had a strange goalie, some journeymen leftbacks, some midfield shuttlers and shufflers, and the odd rickety Aussie or ex-Boro or Brighton backup striker. Meanwhile we had the best manager in World football, a system and collective belief that set us aside, and a policy of letting players get old on other clubs' books. That led to a decade at the very top of the game. It's almost as if it works.

Thiago is a good player though eh?

It depends on the competition though. In every era, there are teams that do things and exploit edges that others do not. Then the others catch up and they no longer have that edge. With the science that we have now, the looser margins that we worked with back then would not fare as well in today's game. Borg looked a dinosaur when he returned, even after upgrading to modern rackets.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #588 on: Today at 03:50:44 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:31:28 PM
But it's by quite a distance the 3rd most important area needing improvement.

We have 1 left back, which is a position that is vital to the way we play.

We have 3 main attackers and then a steep drop off to the next level down.

In midfield we have like 8 people for 3 positions. Sure one can say it can be improved, but if it isn't, it is still full of depth and is still of extremely high quality.

LB ans Attack we have been somewhat fortunate to not have any lengthy injuries to our players (we chose players who dont have injury records, but no freak injuries or weariness). In midfield we have had to rotate, and even in rotation it has been good enough to take us to a CL and League title. It's a very good midfield.

We need depth for LB and in attack. We dont necessarily need to improve our midfield, even though it is possible.

Depends how you look at it;

We probably needed a replacement LB more than we needed Minamino, yet when the opportunity arose we still went ahead and got him.

Thiago as someone who is probably gonna play 25+ PL games, is likely to have a bigger impact on results than a back up lb. I accept your point the m/f looks good without thiago, the lb options currently aren't as impressive. I just think it will prove harder to get appropriate cover at lb than you might be imagining. I think someone like Moreno wouldn't be a good enough reserve and even he wasn't happy to stay on as a back up lb. If Robbo is out, it might be better to stick gomez at lb and ask other players to take more chances to be creative cue.....thiago

I don't expect a lb to be signed, but i am hoping we get another salah/mane type, as well as thiago
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #589 on: Today at 03:55:20 PM »
Klopp and the club have said time and time again that they will not block the development of young players if they are capable of progressing. The key question is whether our current crop of youngsters will the gaps we are talking about as Jersey has pointed out above.

It is clear that the likes of Jones and Elliott are marked out for further integration into the match day squad. Williams also looks like he is starting to progress with them. The questions really are about Wilson, Brewster and Origi. Wilson seems to have done well at Bournemouth but it isn`t clear if that is his level or whether he is capable of making the step up to challenge starters.

For me the interesting questions concern the front 3 positions in the system we currently play. I personally think the drop off in quality is stark. We all love big Div for the goals he has scored, but when given his chance in many 'run of the mill' league games he hasn`t really shone at all. That was demonstrated against Villa but in fairness replacing the midfield also made a difference as well as Bobby coming on, but I think is representative of what we have all seen with him. With Minamino we haven`t seen enough of him to know whether he really challenges the top 3 or whether he represents a real drop off in quality. Brewster looks to me like a really good player but again it is very difficult to know whether he is up to helping out more up front when there is rotation.

Despite the obvious concerns about age, injury record and it seemingly flying in the face of transfer policy for a good few years now, I can see the sense in Alcantara (taken from spelling in the heading because I can`t be arsed looking properly). Clearly a very talented and experienced player who would improve our midfield. If 30m plus presumably high wages increases the overall quality of the starting 11 then I am all for it. It would also make sense if the decision Klopp and his team make that the likes of Jones, Elliott and Williams are ready for more starts.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #590 on: Today at 04:01:32 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:35:30 PM
I wouldn't disagree with most of that to be fair, I wasn't suggesting a mega left back cover either. But it does worry me that we are relying a lot on Robertson, ideally if Larouchi could make the step up it would be brilliant. Williams is maybe a longshot as well, at least in the short-term, though I would guess he would be mostly used as Trent's cover. My main concern about Alcântara would be his injury record and also the fact that we have so many in that position already. Do we know how much he is on? I don't imagine an ex-Barca player is on peanuts either. Like you, I'm not expecting us to spend much, unless the situation changes dramatically. But that makes it quite exciting for me, just to see which of the younger players do step up.

We tried to sign Lloyd Kelly last summer. We ended up signing... Sepp Van Den Berg.

It's funny if you look back on the transfers we've almost pulled the trigger on - it's questionable whether there's any real systematic pattern.

We tried to sign Ben Chilwell in December 2015. We didn't sign a left back until we signed Robertson a year and a half later.
We tried to sign Thomas Lemar in the summer of 2018. We didn't sign anybody specifically in that type of role when it didn't work out, unless you count Keita.
We tried to sign Nabil Fekir the same summer. Likewise.
We tried to sign Timo Werner a few minutes ago. 


Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #591 on: Today at 04:19:10 PM »
The fact that Thiago is arguably undervalued in the current market, doesn't that make him a decent FSG type signing? Yes, we typically target younger players entering their peaks, but FSG have taken a similar strategy at times with the Red Sox.

When fit, which seems to be the biggest red flag, he is still one the top 5 central midfielders in the world. He would clearly be an upgrade in our midfield and as our side continue to evolve, he would provide a different dimension. We have heavily relied on Trent and Robertson the past two seasons for creativity and, as other posters have mentioned, teams will start to figure out how to counter that. Perhaps this is a risk worth taking?
Re: Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #592 on: Today at 04:41:22 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:57:06 AM
The injury prone part is valid with Thiago - hes had at least 5 injuries at Bayern that kept him out of the team for a significant enough run of games. But I am not sure his age is actually that valid an argument.  Hed likely play at a high level into his mid 30s, I dont think his brain is slowing down too much anytime soon.

But the injury side of it, yeah Id be really wary of that.

The age of a player is always a valid point to consider when taken in the context of them moving to the pl for the first time, there's very few (if any?) moves that have worked out when a player has come to the league at 29/30 for their last big contract and while he might end up being an exception you absolutely do have to consider it as a factor.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #593 on: Today at 04:43:01 PM »
It hasn't taken me long to get convinced about this one - I was skeptical initially but if you can sign him you should.

You don't dictate or undermine a transfer strategy with one deal
And you also shouldn't pass up deals which are obivously insane value because of a general principle.

If Thiago is being reasonable on wages and really wants to come you've got the opportuntiy to sign one of the two or three best CMs in the world .... one of a handful or players in football who instantly improve us .... at a knock down fee
You just do it and figure everything else out (balancing the books, team shape etc) later - there's zero downside
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #594 on: Today at 04:43:44 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:19:10 PM
The fact that Thiago is arguably undervalued in the current market, doesn't that make him a decent FSG type signing? Yes, we typically target younger players entering their peaks, but FSG have taken a similar strategy at times with the Red Sox.

When fit, which seems to be the biggest red flag, he is still one the top 5 central midfielders in the world. He would clearly be an upgrade in our midfield and as our side continue to evolve, he would provide a different dimension. We have heavily relied on Trent and Robertson the past two seasons for creativity and, as other posters have mentioned, teams will start to figure out how to counter that. Perhaps this is a risk worth taking?
This. Value for money doesn't always means signing someone young. If one of the best players in his position enters his final year of his contract and doesn't want to renew he would also represent a good value for money signing. I think the questions whould be the fee Bayern would demand and his wages.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #595 on: Today at 04:46:40 PM »
The powers of self delusion are strong in the RAWKite masses.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #596 on: Today at 04:50:57 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:43:01 PM
It's hasn't taken me long to get convinced about this one - if you can sign him you should.

You don't dictate or undermine a transfer strategy with one deal
And you also shouldn't pass up deals which are obivously insane value because of a general principle.

If Thiago is being reasonable on wages and really wants to come you've got the opportuntiy to sign one of the two or three best CMs in the world .... one of a handful or players in football who instantly improve us .... at a knock down fee
You just do it and figure everything else out (balancing the books, team shape etc) later - there's zero downside
The bolded bit is important here, as we have almost become immune to bad transfers in the last four years. It's not very often this opportunity presents itself and I suspect it's the kind of transfer FSG and Edwards would be intrigued by. We haven't really taken a risk on a player since Klopp came in and this would be a great chance to take one.
Re: Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #597 on: Today at 04:51:23 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:06:26 PM
Do we need to replace Salah, Mane, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, etc this summer? Succession planning is about replacing them when the time is right


No it isn't, proper succession planning is about having the right replacement settled into your club before you need to think about replacing the one they are succeeding, for too long we have found ourselves in the situation where signings were being brought in and expected to contribute immediately because we were filling a gap.

The ideal time to be signing players is when you don't need them to come in right away and can take the time to settle, particularly since Klopp has shown that he is going to tend towards that approach anyway so it only makes sense to build that timing into any transfer plans too.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
« Reply #598 on: Today at 04:51:30 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:46:40 PM
The powers of self delusion are strong in the RAWKite masses.
It's easy to get excited about someone like Thiago  ;D
