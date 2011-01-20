We do actually. Our midfield is functionally very good but not peerless and it could be upgraded.



But it's by quite a distance the 3rd most important area needing improvement.We have 1 left back, which is a position that is vital to the way we play.We have 3 main attackers and then a steep drop off to the next level down.In midfield we have like 8 people for 3 positions. Sure one can say it can be improved, but if it isn't, it is still full of depth and is still of extremely high quality.LB ans Attack we have been somewhat fortunate to not have any lengthy injuries to our players (we chose players who dont have injury records, but no freak injuries or weariness). In midfield we have had to rotate, and even in rotation it has been good enough to take us to a CL and League title. It's a very good midfield.We need depth for LB and in attack. We dont necessarily need to improve our midfield, even though it is possible.