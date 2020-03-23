« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Alacantra

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #440 on: Today at 01:15:31 AM
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:16:03 PM
Signing 29 year Thiago for 30m would be so bizarre when we decided against signing 24 year old Werner for 50. Certainly not consistent with the idea that we're needing to refresh the squad.

But let's see how it plays out. He's a good player anyway.

We decided against signing Werner at the time but a lot might be clearer now, financially. If Werner had hung on or if his clause didn't have an expiry date, things might have been different. Also, maybe Thiago is just someone that Klopp simply doesn't want to pass up, whereas Werner was. I've always been of the belief that we would have pulled the trigger on Werner if Klopp insisted.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #441 on: Today at 01:19:35 AM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:07:49 AM
To wind up Bayern into improving their contract offer?

That may be the case. However, it seems to be more a case of Thiago wanting a new challenge.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #442 on: Today at 01:20:29 AM
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 01:14:56 AM
Not the usual profile of player but as Al says just a few posts above, the man is world class. At 29 he not to old yet and if he wants to come then we surely have to take him.

While 29 isn't too old, there's few that have made the switch to the PL that late in their career and spending a significant amount on a transfer and wages for him seems like an unnecessary risk this summer when our spending is restricted due to covid fallout as it is.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #443 on: Today at 01:21:54 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:19:35 AM
That may be the case. However, it seems to be more a case of Thiago wanting a new challenge.

I hope so. Hed be fantastic here.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #444 on: Today at 01:34:58 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:15:31 AM
We decided against signing Werner at the time but a lot might be clearer now, financially. If Werner had hung on or if his clause didn't have an expiry date, things might have been different. Also, maybe Thiago is just someone that Klopp simply doesn't want to pass up, whereas Werner was. I've always been of the belief that we would have pulled the trigger on Werner if Klopp insisted.

Personally I think the difference between Werner and Thiago is that Werner would not of improved the first 11. FSG hate to see players on big wages sitting on the bench. Bring in Werner and it means one of the current front three or Werner is on the bench week in week out.

Thiago if he comes would be one of the first names on the team sheet. Werner would give us basically more of the same. Thiago would add a totally new dimension.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #445 on: Today at 01:56:23 AM
Two reason why we may be interested.

1. If Boston Red Sox model is to go by, FSG typically create a winning team, reinforce them when they are at their strongest to win championships, Then they have transition seasons. Thiago could still play at a high level for another 4-5 years. I think most of our players can. What we need is to constantly evolve tactically. We could win a lot during this time.

2. Klopp has had big admiration of Bayern team during 2013-2016 era. That's why we poached key staff from them. I am sure he would love to have a player like him. He adds something else to this team.

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #446 on: Today at 05:03:59 AM
isn't it Alcantara, what happened to his 3rd "a"?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #447 on: Today at 05:36:47 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:34:58 AM
Personally I think the difference between Werner and Thiago is that Werner would not of improved the first 11. FSG hate to see players on big wages sitting on the bench. Bring in Werner and it means one of the current front three or Werner is on the bench week in week out.

Thiago if he comes would be one of the first names on the team sheet. Werner would give us basically more of the same. Thiago would add a totally new dimension.
This
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #448 on: Today at 05:49:13 AM
I was just reading an article in The Athletic about Xavi just now, which pointed out something I'd forgotten - Xavi, while being a regular fixture at Barca for many years, didn't really have a reputation as a world beater until Guardiola took over, by which time he was 28. He then went on to have 6 more great seasons with Barca.

I suppose by that measure 29 isn't too old for Thiago. At the right price we probably don't need as much of a resell on him, and he could give us 4-5 great years as a world class CM.

I'm coming around.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #449 on: Today at 07:09:22 AM
so any legs to the talks?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #450 on: Today at 07:49:08 AM
I dont think they are any talks, its all just twitter bollocks. Liverpool have won the league, theres nothing for the Twitter loons to moan about. Theyve manufactured this link so when he re-signs with Bayern, or goes to a different Premier League club, they can have another good old whinge like they did when Werner signed elsewhere. I get the impression they like being little drama queens.

Thats all there is to it.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:59:00 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:03:59 AM
isn't it Alcantara, what happened to his 3rd "a"?
Woah, so it is.  Also one of thems an â - hope hes not a proud man and sees this thread or the deals going nowhere.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #452 on: Today at 08:06:16 AM
He's got a winning mentality. He's winning trophies since he started playing football. That's important for us at this stage. Our team now is full of winners, and we can't and shouldn't lower our standards. So signing him makes perfect sense.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #453 on: Today at 08:06:43 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:09:22 AM
so any legs to the talks?

I can confirm that he has two legs.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #454 on: Today at 08:40:33 AM
I think the wheels behind the rumour are maybe the quotes from Klopp in 2017 and 2019.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/274605-klopp-i-got-so-many-congratulations-when-we-announced-keita-deal

I have contact to a lot of people in the Bundesliga, as you can imagine, and I have never had so many congratulations messages as I had after signing Naby!

He's the player of the league, that's how it is. Last year, together with Thiago Alcantara who played an outstanding season for Bayern, he was the flier. He's been doing this for two or three years, with different clubs in different leagues, but he's still a young boy.

Then after the 0-0 at Anfield last year.

Kimmich and Alaba were so disciplined tonight. I've probably never seen them defend like that. Respect to them they made it difficult for us, although we had good situations where we missed the last touch.

Thiago is a world class footballer. He played that deep-lying playmaker role very well. Alongside Martínez, they were very good.

Who knows. Jürgen certainly likes the player.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #455 on: Today at 08:50:44 AM
I admit to knowing little about the player, but he's a DM right?

We have arguably the best DM in the PL already in Fabinho and his back up, Henderson is 29 too, so on the surface I can't see the burning need to sign him. Will he start instead of Fabinho?

I will have no issue if we sign him. Klopp could sign his wife as the goalkeeper and I'd trust him right now, but we do seem to have higher priorities, such as LB cover and higher quality depth up top.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #456 on: Today at 08:51:21 AM
Not sure where a deeper midfielder would fit in with Henderson and Fabinho.

If there is anything in it it would be to replace Wijnaldum.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #457 on: Today at 09:32:43 AM
Havent seen enough of him to make a judgement of his playing ability.

But it seems odd that we pull out of a £56m deal for Werner to pay £32m for a 28/29 yo midfield player that we are so well stocked.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #458 on: Today at 09:33:58 AM
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 08:50:44 AM
I admit to knowing little about the player, but he's a DM right?

We have arguably the best DM in the PL already in Fabinho and his back up, Henderson is 29 too, so on the surface I can't see the burning need to sign him. Will he start instead of Fabinho?

I will have no issue if we sign him. Klopp could sign his wife as the goalkeeper and I'd trust him right now, but we do seem to have higher priorities, such as LB cover and higher quality depth up top.
No he plays further forward than that. He would play where Gini plays probably.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #459 on: Today at 09:47:50 AM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:32:43 AM
Havent seen enough of him to make a judgement of his playing ability.

But it seems odd that we pull out of a £56m deal for Werner to pay £32m for a 28/29 yo midfield player that we are so well stocked.

Maybe. But didnt they want the £50m up front as per his release clause? £30m for Thiago could be spread over 3 or 4 years.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #460 on: Today at 09:48:26 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:51:21 AM
Not sure where a deeper midfielder would fit in with Henderson and Fabinho.

If there is anything in it it would be to replace Wijnaldum.

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:32:43 AM
Havent seen enough of him to make a judgement of his playing ability.

But it seems odd that we pull out of a £56m deal for Werner to pay £32m for a 28/29 yo midfield player that we are so well stocked.

Both very solid sources.

Just needs Fordy to complete the brains trust so weve got the proper info on this.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #461 on: Today at 10:03:16 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:47:50 AM
Maybe. But didnt they want the £50m up front as per his release clause? £30m for Thiago could be spread over 3 or 4 years.
I would be very surprised if we sign him. Why not just take Coutinho back home for the same money?

That said, I know very little about Thiago.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #462 on: Today at 10:20:45 AM
Paul Joyce

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unlikely to target Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara with Klopp playing a straight bat to the subject.

Thiago Alcantara is a really good player, like a lot of other players out there who I like a lot, he added. But that is all I have to say about it.

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #463 on: Today at 10:21:29 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:33:58 AM
No he plays further forward than that. He would play where Gini plays probably.
Ive never really watched him but the descriptions Ive read make him sound a bit like de Bruyne?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #464 on: Today at 10:55:24 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:33:58 AM
No he plays further forward than that. He would play where Gini plays probably.

Then maybe he is being considered just in case a new contract isn't sorted for Gini? Or as an incentive to get him to agree to one.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #465 on: Today at 10:56:11 AM
If we really are in for him, I'm wondering if Klopp is thinking about switching to 4231 with him and Fabinho holding.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #466 on: Today at 10:56:40 AM
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:21:29 AM
Ive never really watched him but the descriptions Ive read make him sound a bit like de Bruyne?

Think Cazorla when he played the playmaking role centrally in our (Arsenals) midfield.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #467 on: Today at 11:08:27 AM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:56:11 AM
If we really are in for him, I'm wondering if Klopp is thinking about switching to 4231 with him and Fabinho holding.

basically a 2-4-3-1 with our high full backs.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #468 on: Today at 11:15:09 AM
Apparently Alaba is in the final 12 months of his contract.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #469 on: Today at 11:20:39 AM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:32:43 AM
Havent seen enough of him to make a judgement of his playing ability.


Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:03:16 AM
That said, I know very little about Thiago.

"I know very little about what I'm talking about, but here is my opinion anyway.."

 ;D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #470 on: Today at 11:33:33 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:03:59 AM
isn't it Alcantara, what happened to his 3rd "a"?

It's hiding between the 'l' and the 'c'
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #471 on: Today at 11:57:15 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:15:09 AM
Apparently Alaba is in the final 12 months of his contract.

Im kinda amazed that there hasnt been a lot of gossip about him coming to the prem - although maybe there has been? Or maybe he fancies Spain or something.

Manchester City and Chelsea should be / would be all over him surely if there was a chance. He is not only one of the very best left backs in Europe, but also a good central defender too, despite his lack of height.

Bayern will surely have to offer him wages similar to their top 3 stars to get him to re-sign, but it may be a case of him just wanting another challenge, hes been there since he was a teenager.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #472 on: Today at 12:10:02 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:03:16 AM
I would be very surprised if we sign him. Why not just take Coutinho back home for the same money?

That said, I know very little about Thiago.

I can't see Barca taking a £100m+ hit on Coutinho.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #473 on: Today at 12:14:15 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:03:59 AM
isn't it Alcantara, what happened to his 3rd "a"?
Alcantra has got 3 as in it already.  This thread knows nothing.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #474 on: Today at 12:15:39 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:20:39 AM
"I know very little about what I'm talking about, but here is my opinion anyway.."

 ;D
And sir, your problem is?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #475 on: Today at 12:27:57 PM
Ornstein saying transfer window opens up on July 27th till end of October.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #476 on: Today at 01:05:04 PM
Is this to fund Havertz at Bayern?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #477 on: Today at 01:33:00 PM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:05:04 PM
Is this to fund Havertz at Bayern?

they have been very vocal is saying they arent him, and Bayern are more than happy to do all their business publicly, so if they where, theyd gladly tell the world, with little care for the players club. 

 
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #478 on: Today at 01:50:07 PM
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:55:24 AM
Then maybe he is being considered just in case a new contract isn't sorted for Gini? Or as an incentive to get him to agree to one.

I think so.

If that is the case, it would be very good business by the club.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #479 on: Today at 02:47:12 PM
Ornstein also had this quote on The Athletic earlier: "The mutual admiration is clear but that doesnt mean a deal will happen. My impression is it will come down to finances"
