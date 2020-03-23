« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thiago Alacantra  (Read 38416 times)

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 08:01:41 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:17:12 PM
Top, top player. Will do wonders for his new team.

What team will that be, SamMac Red?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 08:02:44 PM »
Quote from: mattsant on June 29, 2011, 05:51:47 PM
All Spanish players have overated buy out clauses, just like Phil Jones, Wickam and Henderson.
Picked out this gem from the first page  ;D
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 08:12:28 PM »
Klopp laughing off a question from Joyce about our supposed interest in Thiago, still no denial from our usual killjoy journos :)
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,434
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 PM »
Always thought he was a top player.  Perhaps he's still got a few more years to offer at the highest level.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,814
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 08:24:03 PM »
Announce Alcântara
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 08:25:01 PM »
We are going to sign him. Tepids streak has been a good one but its over.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 08:25:44 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:12:28 PM
Klopp laughing off a question from Joyce about our supposed interest in Thiago, still no denial from our usual killjoy journos :)
What was said?
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 08:26:04 PM »
 :champ
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:24:03 PM
Announce Alcântara
:champ

Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:25:44 PM
What was said?

The Times Paul Joyce asked the question to Klopp directly to close out his post-Aston Villa press conference on Sunday, and while he would not confirm a move is in the works, he admitted he is an admirer of the 29-year-old.
Would you be surprised if I dont give an answer to that? Just I never answer these kinds of questions, he explained.

Thiago Alcantara is a really good player. Like a lot of others out there, I like him a lot.

But thats all I have to say about that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:27:44 PM by rawcusk8 »
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,932
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 PM »
Both Joyce and Jimbo Pearce have followed him on twitter today.  ;D
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 08:31:23 PM »
Definitely feels like something is in the air, whether it's nailed on behind the scenes or just something we are exploring who knows though. Defo a little strange Joyce and co following him, think they did similar with Alisson and don't think they'd bother doing this to wind people up.

Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 08:33:54 PM »
If we sign him then Samie deserves massive credit for first bringing to our attention via a shite source then persisting with his point and even going as far as stalking Joyce and Pearce on twitter. Well done Samie lad :)
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 08:45:18 PM »
One of my favourite players wouldnt mind him in our side, he is technically a level above most of the midfielders around and his defensive qualities doesnt get talked about too much but he is solid all round.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,779
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 PM »
Why is he named after a car seat covering?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 08:48:36 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:45:18 PM
One of my favourite players wouldnt mind him in our side, he is technically a level above most of the midfielders around and his defensive qualities doesnt get talked about too much but he is solid all round.

Ditto. He was the last player I ever got on the back of football shirt, think I was 16 at the time. Think it was also on offer at the time.  ;D

Time to reclaim winning the transfer window trophy from Everton and United if we get him ha. We don't often sign World Class talent, we tend to make them.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 PM »
Well Jürgen had the perfect opportunity to shut this rumour down didn't he?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,810
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 PM »
Read that Keïta played well today so again questions why would sign another midfielder.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,810
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:48:57 PM
Well Jürgen had the perfect opportunity to shut this rumour down didn't he?

He is always non committal to transfers. Sometimes in transfer windows when there is a day or two left and the world and his dog know that we are not signing anyone he still doesnt say that is the case.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:49:06 PM
Read that Keïta played well today so again questions why would sign another midfielder.

Our midfield options will be ridiculous if we get him.  :D

Fabinho, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Gini, Jones and Thiago.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 08:53:03 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:50:50 PM
He is always non committal to transfers. Sometimes in transfer windows when there is a day or two left and the world and his dog know that we are not signing anyone he still doesnt say that is the case.

He normally shuts them down, which he didn't do here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,810
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 08:54:32 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:53:03 PM
He normally shuts them down, which he didn't do here.

Not sure. He generally doesn’t commit either way. We will see I guess.

Squad wise it would seem an odd signing but I have read that he loves him so if anyone deserves a nice shiny new toy regardless of the need then it’s Kloppo.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:49:06 PM
Read that Keïta played well today so again questions why would sign another midfielder.

I don't think I'd be worried about Keita leaving if we signed Thiago. My thoughts would be on Milner potentially wanting to go back to Premier League bound Leeds, and whether this Gini contract situation is going to get sorted.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:15:09 PM
I don't think I'd be worried about Keita leaving if we signed Thiago. My thoughts would be on Milner potentially wanting to go back to Premier League bound Leeds, and whether this Gini contract situation is going to get sorted.

Milner has said hes not going back to Leeds, he only signed a new contract at Christmas.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 10:16:58 PM
Milner has said hes not going back to Leeds, he only signed a new contract at Christmas.

Well that's good news then, I certainly wouldn't mind getting another year or two out of the old man of the squad.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,592
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:21:26 PM »
I'm a Leather man myself. Can take a bit more abuse. Doesn't wear down as quickly.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,932
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 PM »
I think they call that S&M mate.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 10:45:04 PM »
Thiago's marketing/press guy has started following Peter Moore on twitter  :D
Logged

Online Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 10:55:39 PM »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bcky-NNU5X0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bcky-NNU5X0</a>


So good at beating the press will be amazing for his new team... ;D


Logged

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,546
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 PM »
Signing 29 year Thiago for 30m would be so bizarre when we decided against signing 24 year old Werner for 50. Certainly not consistent with the idea that we're needing to refresh the squad.

But let's see how it plays out. He's a good player anyway.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,592
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:24:29 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:00 PM
I think they call that S&M mate.
They? 

*notes the first three letters in Samie's name*  :roger
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 PM »
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 11:35:10 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:53:03 PM
He normally shuts them down, which he didn't do here.
He doesnt do it all the time but he has nipped a few of the more unlikely ones in the bud.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 PM »
Dont believe his coming here, but why would his agent follow Peter Moore? :o
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 PM »
Barca had the ready made Xavi replacement and still let him go.

Criminal from Barcelona.

Seems to be snowballing this story.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 PM »
I'm all for us bringing him in, if only because I think our forwards deserve a few seasons of having the odd goal put on a plate for them rather than busting a gut for each chance.

Can he also play in the Fernandes position?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 PM »
Doesnt seem to fit with the profile of player weve signed in recent times, so seems unlikely to me. On the other hand if the likes of Joyce etc who usually shut these things down are the ones asking questions then who knows.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #435 on: Today at 12:05:19 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:48:57 PM
Doesnt seem to fit with the profile of player weve signed in recent times, so seems unlikely to me. On the other hand if the likes of Joyce etc who usually shut these things down are the ones asking questions then who knows.

I'd be surprised if we strengthened in MF before strengthening upfront or at left back but if a player of his quality is available cheaply you go for it. As others have said Milner will presumably be off back to Leeds for a final swansong.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,592
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #436 on: Today at 12:12:36 AM »
If Klopp thinks he'll improve the team dramatically, he'll want him in. The rumored fee seems reasonable enough. He's not too old.

It's the wages -- is he asking for 300k/wk? That would kill the deal. Just like Werner. Or will Alcântara be more reasonable, something more in line with our current top players? What is he making per week now - anyone with a solid source on that?
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,970
  • JFT 96
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #437 on: Today at 12:59:17 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:48:57 PM
Doesnt seem to fit with the profile of player weve signed in recent times, so seems unlikely to me. On the other hand if the likes of Joyce etc who usually shut these things down are the ones asking questions then who knows.

Thiago is probably the best player of his type on the planet. Up until this point of our development we wouldn't of had a hope of signing him. He is an elite level player.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 