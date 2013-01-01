« previous next »
Thiago Alacantra

fish, barrel, etc.

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:01:41 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:17:12 PM
Top, top player. Will do wonders for his new team.

What team will that be, SamMac Red?
Online kloppagetime

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #401 on: Today at 08:02:44 PM
Quote from: mattsant on June 29, 2011, 05:51:47 PM
All Spanish players have overated buy out clauses, just like Phil Jones, Wickam and Henderson.
Picked out this gem from the first page  ;D
Online rawcusk8

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #402 on: Today at 08:12:28 PM
Klopp laughing off a question from Joyce about our supposed interest in Thiago, still no denial from our usual killjoy journos :)
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #403 on: Today at 08:20:33 PM
Always thought he was a top player.  Perhaps he's still got a few more years to offer at the highest level.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #404 on: Today at 08:24:03 PM
Announce Alcântara
Online MBL?

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #405 on: Today at 08:25:01 PM
We are going to sign him. Tepids streak has been a good one but its over.
Online Agent99

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #406 on: Today at 08:25:44 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:12:28 PM
Klopp laughing off a question from Joyce about our supposed interest in Thiago, still no denial from our usual killjoy journos :)
What was said?
Online rawcusk8

Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #407 on: Today at 08:26:04 PM
 :champ
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:24:03 PM
Announce Alcântara
:champ

Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:25:44 PM
What was said?

The Times Paul Joyce asked the question to Klopp directly to close out his post-Aston Villa press conference on Sunday, and while he would not confirm a move is in the works, he admitted he is an admirer of the 29-year-old.
Would you be surprised if I dont give an answer to that? Just I never answer these kinds of questions, he explained.

Thiago Alcantara is a really good player. Like a lot of others out there, I like him a lot.

But thats all I have to say about that.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Reply #408 on: Today at 08:27:30 PM
Both Joyce and Jimbo Pearce have followed him on twitter today.  ;D
