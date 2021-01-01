« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: City/Cities that you absolutely hate  (Read 52340 times)

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 01:30:24 pm »
According to a television programme I watched, the toilets are not meant to be up to much in Naples.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: telekon on August 13, 2014, 12:44:36 pm
This is perhaps not the correct thread, but maybe as close as it gets.

I've never been to Dubai or the UAE, and I've never been interested in going. I just don't get the reasons why people would go there on holidays? I checked Wikipedia and it said the number one reason is for shopping? Really? It just seems like a Las Vegas without the gambling and some narrow-minded laws to boot?

This.

Dont really understand the attraction.

Had a layover there once. Wouldnt go for a holiday.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 04:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm
This.

Dont really understand the attraction.

Had a layover there once. Wouldnt go for a holiday.

What did you think of KL mate?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 04:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 27, 2023, 10:45:23 am
Ive done exactly the same, we went to Bratislava in November, Ive never been so cold. It seemed a really miserable place.  Quite liked Vienna the pubs were friendlier and I liked the coffee shops with cake, they seemed historic and grand.

Berlin - Ive lived and worked in "third world" and used to a lack of facilities, but their attitude  was as bad as their beer.  Ive never been so happy to get on a flight home with British cabin crew.



I found Bratislava dull, solemn, even depressing during the day.

At night it was friendly, lively and really boss nightlife. Food was terrible though.

Love Berlin and other German cities Ive been to.

Most underwhelming places Iive been are Barcelona, Amsterdam, Boston. Been all of them more than once and whilst I dont mind any of them they are massively over rated by some people, IMO. To some degree I think Los Angeles is like that also.

The most disappointing or underwhelming attraction Ive been to is the Northern lights.

EDIT: Oslo also. Most boring place on earth. Loads of other better Scandinavian cities to visit 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:42:59 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,006
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm »
I was in Rome recently, found the centre an absolute dump to be honest
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm
I was in Rome recently, found the centre an absolute dump to be honest

Had a flying 24 hour visit, its so historical, a tourists wet dream

Shame about the food
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 04:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:39:48 pm
What did you think of KL mate?

I quite liked it for a few days stop over. 1st time I e taken kids to SE Asia so it was an eye opener for them to see a very different culture. Loved the food tours we did plus places like Batu Caves.

Spent rest of the time in various parts of Borneo. Was a truly amazing experience. One of the best places Ive ever been.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 04:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:45:38 pm
I quite liked it for a few days stop over. 1st time I e taken kids to SE Asia so it was an eye opener for them to see a very different culture. Loved the food tours we did plus places like Batu Caves.

Spent rest of the time in various parts of Borneo. Was a truly amazing experience. One of the best places Ive ever been.

Lived there for years and to my regret, never got to Borneo
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,006
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 04:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm
Had a flying 24 hour visit, its so historical, a tourists wet dream

Shame about the food
ended up in McNasty's, through a combination of a narky kid and poor hygiene as well as lack of proper hand washing facilities and toilets elsewhere, not that McNasty's was much better

The Airport was impressive but pricey, some nice sights but I wouldnt rush back, Paris was streets ahead for me
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 05:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:47:33 pm
Lived there for years and to my regret, never got to Borneo

KL must have been a nice place to live.

Clean, friendly, safe. Really nice pace of life but within a vibrant city with amazing wildlife and natural beauty close by in the rest of Malaysia
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 05:25:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:36:42 am
Surprised by the dislike of Naples.

I think people get this idea about places in the Med being mostly geared for holidays, and then you get to Naples and as you say, it's a working port city. Full size, ugly in places and dirty, and full of people very much not interested in your vacation there. Our first venture outside of the hotel, just 5 minutes away on foot, saw us walk past homeless folk pulling binbags open scavenging for food.

I grew up in the countryside and don't much care for big cities in general, so the excursions out along the rest of the bay were a delight, and I was much less happy about having to find somewhere for dinner in the city.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 05:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:16:42 pm
KL must have been a nice place to live.

Clean, friendly, safe. Really nice pace of life but within a vibrant city with amazing wildlife and natural beauty close by in the rest of Malaysia

It was mate, Ive lived in Bangkok, Phuket Singapore and KL  and KL was my favourite. It has less to do than the others, but the people are nicer IMO and its the cheapest.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: dundeered on April 14, 2014, 05:24:55 pm
Blackpool , utter shitehole , if ever a place needed knocked down and rebuilt from scratch .The beach looked nice they should start from there .
Thought Blackpool is a nice place?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,273
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #773 on: Today at 10:40:45 am »
Its a dump, sad to see and its not the only seaside resort thats totally rundown and in serious need of investment.

Theres so many boarded up stores/units/hotels and particularly down the south end an awful lot of borded up housing.
Logged
AHA!

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #774 on: Today at 10:46:34 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:40:45 am
Its a dump, sad to see and its not the only seaside resort thats totally rundown and in serious need of investment.

Theres so many boarded up stores/units/hotels and particularly down the south end an awful lot of borded up housing.

Southport getting that vibe when I work that way
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #775 on: Today at 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:36:17 am
Thought Blackpool is a nice place?
No, it's a seriously depressing place. One of the most deprived towns in the UK. It's listed as the most dangerous town in Lancashire with a crime rate 193% higher than the North West average and 96% higher than the England, Wales and Northern Ireland overall figure.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:15 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:54:41 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 10:46:34 am
Southport getting that vibe when I work that way
Southport has declined too. Nowhere near as bad as Blackpool, though.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:04:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:53:42 am
No, it's a seriously depressing place. One of the most deprived towns in the UK. It's listed as the most dangerous town in Lancashire with a crime rate 193% higher than the North West average and 96% higher than the England, Wales and Northern Ireland overall figure.
I thought you were making that up and then I googled it myself.

- As of 2023, the crime rate in Blackpool is 193% higher than the North West and 96% higher than the England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure.

Source: https://crimerate.co.uk/lancashire/blackpool

Okay I am not British and I'm just asking, no offence to your people here and I mean it in an honest way.

How the feck on earth in one place within the territory of United Kingdom, could have 96% higher crime rates than the wwhhoooollleee England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure combined??!!

Is that a mistake in statistic or something? No way... right? Mathematically. Jesus.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:04:43 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 27, 2023, 09:47:57 pm
Both Geneva and Zurich are overly expensive, quite rundown outside a few areas and pretty bad food. Spent quite a bit of time on both for work and have family in Switzerland.
We stayed in the Pâquis district of Geneva a few years ago. Rather seedy, and turns out it's the red light area, but we quite liked it. Never felt unsafe there at all. It surprised me though, because it did conflict with my preconceived ideas of what Switzerland/Geneva would be like.

It was great being by the Geneva Water Fountain. Something I remember from watching The Champions TV series as a kid.  :)
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,498
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:04:17 am
I thought you were making that up and then I googled it myself.

- As of 2023, the crime rate in Blackpool is 193% higher than the North West and 96% higher than the England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure.

Source: https://crimerate.co.uk/lancashire/blackpool

Okay I am not British and I'm just asking, no offence to your people here and I mean it in an honest way.

How the feck on earth in one place within the territory of United Kingdom, could have 96% higher crime rates than the wwhhoooollleee England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure combined??!!

Is that a mistake in statistic or something? No way... right? Mathematically. Jesus.

It's per capita, so the cime rate is proportionally 96% higher.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #780 on: Today at 11:08:49 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:06:45 am
It's per capita, so the cime rate is proportionally 96% higher.
Aaahh, I see. Thanks mate. Appreciate that.  :butt  :butt  Bloody hell. That's a bit depressing, isn't it?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:53 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #781 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Never been in any city I've hated. Naturally, there's some places that don't bring me joy. But to hate a city is to say (food, culture, people) repulse you.

My home towns of Dublin (dirty, tough) and Sydney (expensive, superficial) are still some of the best places on the planet for the myriad of other joys they bring to their residents and visitors.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:01 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #782 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:04:17 am
I thought you were making that up and then I googled it myself.

- As of 2023, the crime rate in Blackpool is 193% higher than the North West and 96% higher than the England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure.

Source: https://crimerate.co.uk/lancashire/blackpool

Okay I am not British and I'm just asking, no offence to your people here and I mean it in an honest way.

How the feck on earth in one place within the territory of United Kingdom, could have 96% higher crime rates than the wwhhoooollleee England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure combined??!!

Is that a mistake in statistic or something? No way... right? Mathematically. Jesus.
I imagine it's worked out as crimes per head of population.*

A lot of seaside towns have big social problems in the UK. Blackpool itself is a very deprived area of the country. There's a big drug problem there. It's not alone on that one, of course. It will import a lot of crime in summertime too, with the influx of people from all over the UK who struggle to behave once pissed. Once the season is over and the lights have been switched off, it can be a very bleak place.

Seaside towns are weird though. We used to holiday on the Yorkshire coast when I was a lad. Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Bridlington etc. I went back to Scarborough in the 90s with my then girlfriend for a few nights away. One night we came out of our lovely guest house overlooking the harbour and the locals were raiding a skip for planks of wood to fight each other with. Others were coming out of nearby homes with golf clubs to join in the pitched battle going on in the street. I'd never even seen the likes of that in Liverpool.

* Elmo! beat me to it.  ;)

« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:27 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #783 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on September 27, 2023, 03:33:17 pm
I'm with Pistolero on this. Much prefer Madrid to Barcelona. Madrid is a city I keep returning to whereas I can take or leave Barcelona. In my experience Madrid is a far more relaxed and friendly city all round.

I live in Barcelona and absolutely love it.

The thing with Barcelona is the tourist trail is ridiculously localised. The centre is beautiful, but the likes of Gotico for example are pretty much devoid of locals. Also, La Rambla is my least favourite street in the entire city and I avoid it like the plague. Why that is considered one of the "big things" to do in the Barcelona tourist guides is beyond me. But there is a whole city that most tourists don't even begin to see. Every barrio here has a distinct identity and flavour, and even the barrios more towards the outskirts (where I live) are just as lively as anywhere in the centre. And its so easy and cheap to get around - you'll never have to be on a metro more than 20 minutes. It's also a great city to cycle and walk around, and it is also so easy to esacape the city here and head up the coasts on the weekend.

Problem with Madrid is it is much more car dominated, the barrios away from the centre are less distinct and take much longer to get to, the summers regularly reach 40c+, the winters can still be freezing, and it is about as far from the sea as you can get in Spain.

I do agree with Madrid being friendlier though. It also has lovely parks, which we don't have in Barcelona (although with the climate they shouldn't really have them in Madrid either...). Also, it helps that the Madrid tourist sites are scattered across the larger central area which helps decentralise the tourism a bit and gets people to see more of the city.

On the laid back thing, it's a strange one. Madrid is a much bigger city, but I agree it does feel more laid back. I think this is because the roads are wider to accomodate more cars, whereas Barcelona is much more densely populated with many more narrow streets so it often feels busy.

Personally I like them both, but to live in Barcelona would be my only choice.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:37 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,967
  • Never Forget
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #784 on: Today at 05:51:17 pm »
Skopje - absolute total shit hole
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,638
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #785 on: Today at 05:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 27, 2023, 09:04:09 pm
I dont much like Edinburgh, its doesn't have any of the things that make Glasgow great

I was very unimpressed with Edinburgh, but it was a very quick visit, so didnt have a whole lot to go on. Problem is, Im just not in a rush to go back being as I was so unimpressed with what I did see  :P   
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #786 on: Today at 06:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:58:58 pm
I was very unimpressed with Edinburgh, but it was a very quick visit, so didnt have a whole lot to go on. Problem is, Im just not in a rush to go back being as I was so unimpressed with what I did see  :P   

Where abouts did you stay/see? Always enjoyed a trip to Edinburgh. Very walkable and loads of interesting things to see around the centre.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 