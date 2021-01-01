« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: City/Cities that you absolutely hate  (Read 52032 times)

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #760 on: Today at 01:30:24 pm »
According to a television programme I watched, the toilets are not meant to be up to much in Naples.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,158
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #761 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: telekon on August 13, 2014, 12:44:36 pm
This is perhaps not the correct thread, but maybe as close as it gets.

I've never been to Dubai or the UAE, and I've never been interested in going. I just don't get the reasons why people would go there on holidays? I checked Wikipedia and it said the number one reason is for shopping? Really? It just seems like a Las Vegas without the gambling and some narrow-minded laws to boot?

This.

Dont really understand the attraction.

Had a layover there once. Wouldnt go for a holiday.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #762 on: Today at 04:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:36:17 pm
This.

Dont really understand the attraction.

Had a layover there once. Wouldnt go for a holiday.

What did you think of KL mate?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,158
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #763 on: Today at 04:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:45:23 am
Ive done exactly the same, we went to Bratislava in November, Ive never been so cold. It seemed a really miserable place.  Quite liked Vienna the pubs were friendlier and I liked the coffee shops with cake, they seemed historic and grand.

Berlin - Ive lived and worked in "third world" and used to a lack of facilities, but their attitude  was as bad as their beer.  Ive never been so happy to get on a flight home with British cabin crew.



I found Bratislava dull, solemn, even depressing during the day.

At night it was friendly, lively and really boss nightlife. Food was terrible though.

Love Berlin and other German cities Ive been to.

Most underwhelming places Iive been are Barcelona, Amsterdam, Boston. Been all of them more than once and whilst I dont mind any of them they are massively over rated by some people, IMO. To some degree I think Los Angeles is like that also.

The most disappointing or underwhelming attraction Ive been to is the Northern lights.

EDIT: Oslo also. Most boring place on earth. Loads of other better Scandinavian cities to visit 
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:59 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,988
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #764 on: Today at 04:42:43 pm »
I was in Rome recently, found the centre an absolute dump to be honest
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #765 on: Today at 04:44:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:42:43 pm
I was in Rome recently, found the centre an absolute dump to be honest

Had a flying 24 hour visit, its so historical, a tourists wet dream

Shame about the food
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,158
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #766 on: Today at 04:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:39:48 pm
What did you think of KL mate?

I quite liked it for a few days stop over. 1st time I e taken kids to SE Asia so it was an eye opener for them to see a very different culture. Loved the food tours we did plus places like Batu Caves.

Spent rest of the time in various parts of Borneo. Was a truly amazing experience. One of the best places Ive ever been.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #767 on: Today at 04:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:45:38 pm
I quite liked it for a few days stop over. 1st time I e taken kids to SE Asia so it was an eye opener for them to see a very different culture. Loved the food tours we did plus places like Batu Caves.

Spent rest of the time in various parts of Borneo. Was a truly amazing experience. One of the best places Ive ever been.

Lived there for years and to my regret, never got to Borneo
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,988
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: City/Cities that you absolutely hate
« Reply #768 on: Today at 04:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:44:05 pm
Had a flying 24 hour visit, its so historical, a tourists wet dream

Shame about the food
ended up in McNasty's, through a combination of a narky kid and poor hygiene as well as lack of proper hand washing facilities and toilets elsewhere, not that McNasty's was much better

The Airport was impressive but pricey, some nice sights but I wouldnt rush back, Paris was streets ahead for me
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 