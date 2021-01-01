Ive done exactly the same, we went to Bratislava in November, Ive never been so cold. It seemed a really miserable place. Quite liked Vienna the pubs were friendlier and I liked the coffee shops with cake, they seemed historic and grand.



Berlin - Ive lived and worked in "third world" and used to a lack of facilities, but their attitude was as bad as their beer. Ive never been so happy to get on a flight home with British cabin crew.







I found Bratislava dull, solemn, even depressing during the day.At night it was friendly, lively and really boss nightlife. Food was terrible though.Love Berlin and other German cities Ive been to.Most underwhelming places Iive been are Barcelona, Amsterdam, Boston. Been all of them more than once and whilst I dont mind any of them they are massively over rated by some people, IMO. To some degree I think Los Angeles is like that also.The most disappointing or underwhelming attraction Ive been to is the Northern lights.EDIT: Oslo also. Most boring place on earth. Loads of other better Scandinavian cities to visit