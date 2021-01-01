Ive done exactly the same, we went to Bratislava in November, Ive never been so cold. It seemed a really miserable place. Quite liked Vienna the pubs were friendlier and I liked the coffee shops with cake, they seemed historic and grand.
Berlin - Ive lived and worked in "third world" and used to a lack of facilities, but their attitude was as bad as their beer. Ive never been so happy to get on a flight home with British cabin crew.
I found Bratislava dull, solemn, even depressing during the day.
At night it was friendly, lively and really boss nightlife. Food was terrible though.
Love Berlin and other German cities Ive been to.
Most underwhelming places Iive been are Barcelona, Amsterdam, Boston. Been all of them more than once and whilst I dont mind any of them they are massively over rated by some people, IMO. To some degree I think Los Angeles is like that also.
The most disappointing or underwhelming attraction Ive been to is the Northern lights.
EDIT: Oslo also. Most boring place on earth. Loads of other better Scandinavian cities to visit