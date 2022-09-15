Got to be this one.

Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.

And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.



Wijnaldum's equaliser was better IMO. Better moment, more emotional, so quickly after the first. The winner was obviously amazing but there was a sense of disbelief from it and the feeling that surely that wouldn't count for some reason. Wijnaldum's was pure release, pure passion, absolute mayhem.I will always have major soft spots for Benayoun at Fulham, Lovren against Dortmund, Salah at City in the Champions League but all get demoted because of the way those seasons ended. Adding to that that usually finals are so tense and horrible that you can't "enjoy" the goals that much I'd say Gini's equaliser is probably my favourite. Gerrard against Olympiacos right up there. For cup finals Owen against Arsenal always stands out, probably because I was just a kid and didn't feel as stressed as I did in later finals, plus the fact that it was such a laughable smash and grab that it was delirious. Gerrard against West Ham had that same almost laughable quality. I was on a compulsory training course when Salah secured the points against United in the title season or that would probably be up there.There's been a few to be there hasn't there?The one wish really is that we get a big title winning goal to celebrate. We wrapped it up so early and then had all the covid shit in 2020 that there wasn't the "moment" that City have had a couple of times and Arsenal/United/Chelsea have enjoyed. So fucking close to having it last year.