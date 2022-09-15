« previous next »
Author Topic: Your favourite LFC goal of all time  (Read 31730 times)

Offline HomesickRed

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #400 on: September 15, 2022, 06:10:05 pm »
Quote from: telekon on September 13, 2022, 08:02:09 pm
Corner taken quickly.

Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.
Online afc turkish

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #401 on: September 15, 2022, 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on September 15, 2022, 06:10:05 pm
Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.

Plus the tremendous amount of payback schadenfreude after the first leg shenanigans and Luis, and all the missing players.

So much off the pitch stuff brought to bear as the Kop sucked the ball into the goal... and Divy was his accustomed casual self... :D
Offline Hazell

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #402 on: September 15, 2022, 08:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on September 14, 2022, 01:48:14 pm
And while I'm in v United mode, Fowler's thunderbolt at the theatre of shite. (His second wasn't too shabby also.) Shame we only drew 2-2 but I think it was written in the ref's script that Kung Fu Comeback Boy had to have his shitty penalty and dirty pole-dance.

Fowler's second - what a goal that was! That's always my go to goal when I think of my favourites. That Firmino scored an identical one at The Etihad a few years ago was just bizarre.

Some other great shouts in this thread, obviously the big ones stick out - Gerrard against West Ham in the FA Cup Final, Origi in the last minute against Everton and the winner against Barcelona and against Tottenham in final (crazy how many important goals he scored).

Less important, with the game being a routine league game at Anfield, but I always loved Torres' goal against Newcastle in 2008, the one where Gerrard put him through and he bamboozled the keeper and sat him down with a beautiful swivel of his hips. Lovely goal. Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00UOxSsX2tg
Offline oojason

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #403 on: September 21, 2022, 01:28:34 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 12, 2022, 11:02:38 am
Emlyn Hughes' thunderbolt against Southampton in the Kop end the week before the cup final sometime in the seventies.

And Ali.

Some finish that...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3HxjgKbZkfE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3HxjgKbZkfE</a>

LFCHistory.net match info page for the game - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/625
Online paulrazor

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #404 on: September 21, 2022, 07:58:20 am »
oh wow, I have never seen that goal. Its brilliant

Quote from: oojason on September 21, 2022, 01:28:34 am


LFCHistory.net match info page for the game - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/625
If you look at the report in the bottom left, it has us linked with someone called Keegan, think that turned out ok
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #405 on: September 21, 2022, 08:33:59 am »
Thanks for that Paul....finally got a reference to one of the best goals I've ever seen.(At least that's what my fading memory tells me!) Phil Boersma's little piece of magic against Stoke back in 1974. I thought it was 1973 but the l'FC history source corrected me. The newspaper article speaks about Boersma's "bewitching run round three players" and that's enough for me.  ;) I thought I must have dreamt it. It was an absolute belter. I've never seen a replay of it either so I might end up being disappointed if I ever did! 
Anyone else on here remember it?
Offline mickl

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #406 on: September 23, 2022, 03:32:50 pm »
Yes, I remember the Boersma goal- magical.  In front of the Kop, I think he and Kennedy had a massive and exciting understanding. Bit disappointed that Keegan got his place back, if Im honest. But Uncle Bob knows best. Boersma in midfield- didnt really work.
Offline cashmere pringle

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #407 on: September 23, 2022, 04:30:41 pm »
In the 65th minute of the 1978 European Cup Final, Kenny Dalglish chipped a shot over the head of the Belgian side's goalkeeper Jensen for the only goal of the game
Offline mickl

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm »
That took forever to hit the back of the net. Luckily one or two were sharply inhaling.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on September 15, 2022, 06:10:05 pm
Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.
Wijnaldum's equaliser was better IMO. Better moment, more emotional, so quickly after the first. The winner was obviously amazing but there was a sense of disbelief from it and the feeling that surely that wouldn't count for some reason. Wijnaldum's was pure release, pure passion, absolute mayhem.

I will always have major soft spots for Benayoun at Fulham, Lovren against Dortmund, Salah at City in the Champions League but all get demoted because of the way those seasons ended. Adding to that that usually finals are so tense and horrible that you can't "enjoy" the goals that much I'd say Gini's equaliser is probably my favourite. Gerrard against Olympiacos right up there. For cup finals Owen against Arsenal always stands out, probably because I was just a kid and didn't feel as stressed as I did in later finals, plus the fact that it was such a laughable smash and grab that it was delirious. Gerrard against West Ham had that same almost laughable quality. I was on a compulsory training course when Salah secured the points against United in the title season or that would probably be up there. 

There's been a few to be there hasn't there? ;D The one wish really is that we get a big title winning goal to celebrate. We wrapped it up so early and then had all the covid shit in 2020 that there wasn't the "moment" that City have had a couple of times and Arsenal/United/Chelsea have enjoyed. So fucking close to having it last year.
Offline Koplass

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:35:58 pm
Wijnaldum's equaliser was better IMO. Better moment, more emotional, so quickly after the first. The winner was obviously amazing but there was a sense of disbelief from it and the feeling that surely that wouldn't count for some reason. Wijnaldum's was pure release, pure passion, absolute mayhem.

I will always have major soft spots for Benayoun at Fulham, Lovren against Dortmund, Salah at City in the Champions League but all get demoted because of the way those seasons ended. Adding to that that usually finals are so tense and horrible that you can't "enjoy" the goals that much I'd say Gini's equaliser is probably my favourite.

With you on being one of the few people who preferred the equaliser to the winner. I knew as soon as Gini scored that we were qualifying from the tie, so the winner felt a bit like the cherry on the cake (and was also quite confusing in real time).

When Gini equalised, I was screaming in a way that I don't think I've ever done for a goal before, it was like an out of body experience. Some moment.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #411 on: Today at 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on September 23, 2022, 04:30:41 pm
In the 65th minute of the 1978 European Cup Final, Kenny Dalglish chipped a shot over the head of the Belgian side's goalkeeper Jensen for the only goal of the game


I was at that one...woke up in a fruit barrow early next morning in a street market in central London. Fuck knows how I got there! No recollection at all of that night.
Online afc turkish

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:29:18 pm
I was at that one...woke up in a fruit barrow early next morning in a street market in central London. Fuck knows how I got there! No recollection at all of that night.

 ;D
Offline Iska

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm »


Could be about a dozen Sturridge goals but how about this one at Stoke. The number of different things that happen in these five seconds is amazing. Id give anything to have that front two back.
Online El Lobo

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:01:47 pm »
