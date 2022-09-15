And while I'm in v United mode, Fowler's thunderbolt at the theatre of shite. (His second wasn't too shabby also.) Shame we only drew 2-2 but I think it was written in the ref's script that Kung Fu Comeback Boy had to have his shitty penalty and dirty pole-dance.



Fowler's second - what a goal that was! That's always my go to goal when I think of my favourites. That Firmino scored an identical one at The Etihad a few years ago was just bizarre.Some other great shouts in this thread, obviously the big ones stick out - Gerrard against West Ham in the FA Cup Final, Origi in the last minute against Everton and the winner against Barcelona and against Tottenham in final (crazy how many important goals he scored).Less important, with the game being a routine league game at Anfield, but I always loved Torres' goal against Newcastle in 2008, the one where Gerrard put him through and he bamboozled the keeper and sat him down with a beautiful swivel of his hips. Lovely goal. Here it is: