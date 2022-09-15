« previous next »
Your favourite LFC goal of all time

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
September 15, 2022, 06:10:05 pm
Quote from: telekon on September 13, 2022, 08:02:09 pm
Corner taken quickly.

Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
September 15, 2022, 07:57:19 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on September 15, 2022, 06:10:05 pm
Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.

Plus the tremendous amount of payback schadenfreude after the first leg shenanigans and Luis, and all the missing players.

So much off the pitch stuff brought to bear as the Kop sucked the ball into the goal... and Divy was his accustomed casual self... :D
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
September 15, 2022, 08:09:26 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on September 14, 2022, 01:48:14 pm
And while I'm in v United mode, Fowler's thunderbolt at the theatre of shite. (His second wasn't too shabby also.) Shame we only drew 2-2 but I think it was written in the ref's script that Kung Fu Comeback Boy had to have his shitty penalty and dirty pole-dance.

Fowler's second - what a goal that was! That's always my go to goal when I think of my favourites. That Firmino scored an identical one at The Etihad a few years ago was just bizarre.

Some other great shouts in this thread, obviously the big ones stick out - Gerrard against West Ham in the FA Cup Final, Origi in the last minute against Everton and the winner against Barcelona and against Tottenham in final (crazy how many important goals he scored).

Less important, with the game being a routine league game at Anfield, but I always loved Torres' goal against Newcastle in 2008, the one where Gerrard put him through and he bamboozled the keeper and sat him down with a beautiful swivel of his hips. Lovely goal. Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00UOxSsX2tg
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Today at 01:28:34 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 12, 2022, 11:02:38 am
Emlyn Hughes' thunderbolt against Southampton in the Kop end the week before the cup final sometime in the seventies.

And Ali.

Some finish that...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3HxjgKbZkfE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3HxjgKbZkfE</a>

LFCHistory.net match info page for the game - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/625
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Today at 07:58:20 am
oh wow, I have never seen that goal. Its brilliant

Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:28:34 am


LFCHistory.net match info page for the game - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/625
If you look at the report in the bottom left, it has us linked with someone called Keegan, think that turned out ok
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Today at 08:33:59 am
Thanks for that Paul....finally got a reference to one of the best goals I've ever seen.(At least that's what my fading memory tells me!) Phil Boersma's little piece of magic against Stoke back in 1974. I thought it was 1973 but the l'FC history source corrected me. The newspaper article speaks about Boersma's "bewitching run round three players" and that's enough for me.  ;) I thought I must have dreamt it. It was an absolute belter. I've never seen a replay of it either so I might end up being disappointed if I ever did! 
Anyone else on here remember it?
