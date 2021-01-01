Weirdly, in a forgettable game we lost 1-3
Fernando Torres against Chelsea in the Champions League. Alvaro Arbeloas low cross swept home by Torres, and it was the first time Id ever felt the Kop shake. Absolutely electric.
Wijnaldums second against Barcelona. It seemed to hang in the air for ages, Ter Stegen rooted. The impossible comeback.
Origis goal in the 2019 final. A few months ago he was an outcast with no future, hed come out of obscurity to score that dramatic late winner in the derby and then twice against Barcelona in one of the most memorable games in history. His renaissance was crowned by a one touch, bang on the biggest of stages.