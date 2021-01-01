1976 0-0 at Anfield v Everton, David Fairclough comes on as sub and scores the winner in the 88th minute, arguably the greatest ever goal scored in a Derby match. I was discussing Derby matches with a friend who said Graeme Sharps volley at Anfield was the best ever I said it wasn't even the best scored in that end, I then showed him Fairclough's goal on YT and even he had to agree.
Suarez's goal against Newcastle. Thought it was a fluke at first, then when I saw the replays...my word.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
There's so many but I'll always remember Ian Rush's 1st goal in the 1989 FA Cup. That swivel and lashes the ball into the net. I spent weeks after it trying to replicate it. ftp://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6WgAQuI32E&ab_channel=elprawn
The Suarez goal vs Newcastle on 11th April 2012 that Timbo beautifully wrote about a few posts above...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ARzWeZSXGkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ARzWeZSXGkQ</a>
