Suarez's goal against Newcastle. Thought it was a fluke at first, then when I saw the replays...my word.



There really are too many amazing Liverpool goals down the years to single one out as a favourite but I certainly do understand why you picked this one. At the time I had a very similar reaction and wrote the following:What I can do is to add my own little eulogy in respect of how this amazing cameo of football sublimity made me feel.As the ball dropped from the sky, the whole thing seemed over in no time at all. Defenders left behind and goalie left spread-eagled on the deck. Then, in a flash, a beaming buck toothed Luis was emerging from out of the red net clutching the ball with which he had worked his magic. Unlike so many such glorious moments my immediate reaction was borne as much of bemusement as joyous celebration. Sure, like always, I was jumping up and down like some demented loon. Yet that was mere instinctive reaction. Perhaps even me performing to routine idiocy. For my rational side was already attempting frantically to fathom out what had taken place, imploring those around me in the front rows of the Main Stand and back row of the Paddock to come up with some rational explanation of what wed just witnessed.Yeah hed latched on to this punt from Enrique but how had the next bit gone? How had he then in an instant ended up dribbling round the keeper and easing it in with such nonchalance? Nobody around appeared to have the foggiest notion but one thing for sure was we all agreed wed witnessed something special.The short journey home consisted of further uninformed speculation as to how hed managed to do it coupled with repeated profanities aimed at the inane blathering of Jacko on the Radio Merseyside phone-in who predictably scarcely gave airtime to the goal. Not to worry, disappointment at the result was for once subjugated by a desperation to get home and watch exactly how Luis had managed to score this incredible goal that we had each agreed to be incredible without actually having the slightest clue at that point as to what had actually transpired to justify the tag.Back home I watched in awe. Sure enough, it was everything Id wanted it to be. And more. The view from Kemlyn Road finally disclosed the secret of what hed done if not for a solitary moment providing any rational insight into how any mere mortal could have actually managed it. I was so rapt by the Kemlyn Road perspective I replayed the sequence over and over again till it almost made me cry in admiration borne purely of the sheer joyous communion it made me feel. An intrinsic connection to other incredible moments this mighty club, its players, its managers and its unique support have given us over the years.My father, who passed away three years before Hillsborough, had appreciated great football more than anyone Id ever known personally. He had his own heroes in Elisha Scott and Billy Liddell but was receptive enough to acknowledge the greatness of many that followed both in Liverpool red and other hues. George Best was the finest hes ever seen he always maintained. Better than Finney and Matthews for a variety of reasons he would happily expound.It was a view shared by myself and many others privileged to witness Best in his pomp. Yet I doubt whether even Bestie could have done what Luis did yesterday. And I'm sure my late father would have agreed. The goal we saw yesterday down the Kop end was that good. And to those who appreciate just how good Bestie was that sure is saying something about Luis Suarez.