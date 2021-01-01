« previous next »
Your favourite LFC goal of all time

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
Quote from: bennoman57 on Yesterday at 12:51:24 pm
1976 0-0 at Anfield v Everton, David Fairclough comes on as sub and scores the winner in the 88th minute, arguably the greatest ever goal scored in a Derby match.  I was discussing Derby matches with a friend who said Graeme Sharps volley at Anfield was the best ever I said it wasn't even the best scored in that end, I then showed him Fairclough's goal on YT and even he had to agree.
Absolutely  :D
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:12:52 pm
Stevie G header in Istanbul. Cometh the hour Cometh the man. Pure class.

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
There's many but the first one to always spring up is Whelan's equaliser in the semis at Goodison in 1985 . I was right on the big step they have in the Gladwys Street behind the goal.
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm
There's so many but I'll always remember Ian Rush's 1st goal in the 1989 FA Cup. That swivel and lashes the ball into the net. I spent weeks after it trying to replicate it.

ftp://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6WgAQuI32E&ab_channel=elprawn
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Rush 3-1 Wembley 86

Confirmed the double over them just as the game started to become stretched
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #365 on: Today at 07:10:04 am
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 07:46:47 am
Suarez's goal against Newcastle. Thought it was a fluke at first, then when I saw the replays...my word.

There really are too many amazing Liverpool goals down the years to single one out as a favourite but I certainly do understand why you picked this one. At the time I had a very similar reaction and wrote the following:


What I can do is to add my own little eulogy in respect of how this amazing cameo of football sublimity made me feel.

As the ball dropped from the sky, the whole thing seemed over in no time at all. Defenders left behind and goalie left spread-eagled on the deck. Then, in a flash, a beaming buck toothed Luis was emerging from out of the red net clutching the ball with which he had worked his magic. Unlike so many such glorious moments my immediate reaction was borne as much of bemusement as joyous celebration. Sure, like always, I was jumping up and down like some demented loon. Yet that was mere instinctive reaction. Perhaps even me performing to routine idiocy. For my rational side was already attempting frantically to fathom out what had taken place, imploring those around me in the front rows of the Main Stand and back row of the Paddock to come up with some rational explanation of what wed just witnessed.

Yeah hed latched on to this punt from Enrique but how had the next bit gone? How had he then in an instant ended up dribbling round the keeper and easing it in with such nonchalance? Nobody around appeared to have the foggiest notion but one thing for sure was we all agreed wed witnessed something special.

The short journey home consisted of further uninformed speculation as to how hed managed to do it coupled with repeated profanities aimed at the inane blathering of Jacko on the Radio Merseyside phone-in who predictably scarcely gave airtime to the goal. Not to worry, disappointment at the result was for once subjugated by a desperation to get home and watch exactly how Luis had managed to score this incredible goal that we had each agreed to be incredible without actually having the slightest clue at that point as to what had actually transpired to justify the tag.

Back home I watched in awe. Sure enough, it was everything Id wanted it to be. And more. The view from Kemlyn Road finally disclosed the secret of what hed done if not for a solitary moment providing any rational insight into how any mere mortal could have actually managed it. I was so rapt by the Kemlyn Road perspective I replayed the sequence over and over again till it almost made me cry in admiration borne purely of the sheer joyous communion it made me feel. An intrinsic connection to other incredible moments this mighty club, its players, its managers and its unique support have given us over the years.

My father, who passed away three years before Hillsborough, had appreciated great football more than anyone Id ever known personally. He had his own heroes in Elisha Scott and Billy Liddell but was receptive enough to acknowledge the greatness of many that followed both in Liverpool red and other hues. George Best was the finest hes ever seen he always maintained. Better than Finney and Matthews for a variety of reasons he would happily expound.

It was a view shared by myself and many others privileged to witness Best in his pomp. Yet I doubt whether even Bestie could have done what Luis did yesterday. And I'm sure my late father would have agreed. The goal we saw yesterday down the Kop end was that good. And to those who appreciate just how good Bestie was that sure is saying something about Luis Suarez.

Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #366 on: Today at 07:21:09 am
Obviously too many to have a favourite, but Kennys volley at Chelsea to win the league as player manager  always sticks in my mind.
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #367 on: Today at 07:28:44 am
Gerrard v Olympiakos

Gerrard v Middlesbrough
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #368 on: Today at 08:35:34 am
some great calls in here - loved all the wonderful goals from barnes ,rush Mcdermot Gerrard etc
but its between 2 recent goals for me

Salah vs West Ham when we broke from their corner is just edged out by

Origl v Everton - this goal had everything you need for watching over and over
from Virgil walking back pissed off to Pickford cocking up & then Origi getting the ball out of the net to get the game restarted !!!
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #369 on: Today at 09:33:06 am
Origi @ Everton cant be topped. The blue flares celebrating a draw, VVD turning away in disgust at his shot, Pickford, Origi grabbing the ball out of the net and starting to run back to the halfway, Klopp the whole fucking spectacle.
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #370 on: Today at 11:22:45 am
Quote from: bennoman57 on Yesterday at 12:51:24 pm
1976 0-0 at Anfield v Everton, David Fairclough comes on as sub and scores the winner in the 88th minute, arguably the greatest ever goal scored in a Derby match.  I was discussing Derby matches with a friend who said Graeme Sharps volley at Anfield was the best ever I said it wasn't even the best scored in that end, I then showed him Fairclough's goal on YT and even he had to agree.

If I remember correctly we still had time to miss a penalty after that goal.  Still won 1 - 0 though.
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #371 on: Today at 11:32:33 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm
There's so many but I'll always remember Ian Rush's 1st goal in the 1989 FA Cup. That swivel and lashes the ball into the net. I spent weeks after it trying to replicate it.

ftp://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6WgAQuI32E&ab_channel=elprawn
Who's the killjoy on co-commentary?  ;D
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #372 on: Today at 12:06:42 pm
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #373 on: Today at 12:06:57 pm











'Origi's dramatic Everton Goal RAW | Every angle and all the celebrations' - a 4 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #374 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm

The Suarez goal vs Newcastle on 11th April 2012 that Timbo beautifully wrote about a few posts above...









<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ARzWeZSXGkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ARzWeZSXGkQ</a>
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #375 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:15:12 pm
The Suarez goal vs Newcastle on 11th April 2012 that Timbo beautifully wrote about a few posts above...









<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ARzWeZSXGkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ARzWeZSXGkQ</a>

Jason. You are a genius. Thanks so much for that goal sequence. The more I see  it the more unfeasible yet the more sumptuous it becomes. You are a wise head on young shoulders mate  👍☺
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
Reply #376 on: Today at 01:21:12 pm
It should have taken half the length of the pitch to achieve what he did in ten yards there.
