1976 0-0 at Anfield v Everton, David Fairclough comes on as sub and scores the winner in the 88th minute, arguably the greatest ever goal scored in a Derby match. I was discussing Derby matches with a friend who said Graeme Sharps volley at Anfield was the best ever I said it wasn't even the best scored in that end, I then showed him Fairclough's goal on YT and even he had to agree.
Suarez's goal against Newcastle. Thought it was a fluke at first, then when I saw the replays...my word.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]