Rush's 2nd in the 86 cup final to see us do the double

Rush's 2nd in 89 cos of what it meant

Owen's 2nd v Arsenal in 2001

Murphy at Man Utd in about 2000 (the 1st one)

Atkins oggy for in the 1991 FA cup to get us a replay

Wally Walters v Auxerre

Rosenthal v the blues when he was about 6 miles offside

Gary Mac at the pit from 44yards

Barnes v Villa in the last min about 1989

Neal's pen v B Moenchengladbach in 77