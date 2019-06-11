« previous next »
Author Topic: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!  (Read 110505 times)

Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #880 on: June 11, 2019, 08:39:14 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 11, 2019, 08:35:06 PM
That Norris the bastard Mcwhirter
Always comes in here causing fucking murder
Tea total tactical tit wank

They are called "Man Boobs"
It is a hormone problem
It makes me so sad
Online idontknow

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #881 on: June 12, 2019, 04:45:51 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 11, 2019, 08:35:06 PM
That Norris the bastard Mcwhirter
Always comes in here causing fucking murder
Tea total tactical tit wank
that Chopper again,
fucking the count just to diss
PoP's come hither glands
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #882 on: June 12, 2019, 09:30:27 PM »
Ignore daily rags,
They know nothing about our
Transfer policy
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #883 on: July 19, 2019, 12:19:12 PM »
To Transfer, or Not
That is the Question, Of Our
Transfer Policy
Offline Djozer

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #884 on: July 20, 2019, 11:23:09 AM »
We don't do transfers;
Does this mean we don't have a
Transfer policy?
Offline Sarge

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #885 on: July 20, 2019, 11:25:02 AM »
The policy was transferred out.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #886 on: July 20, 2019, 03:33:23 PM »
In transfer forum,
Doubting transfer policy
Invites high-horse ire
Online fucking appalled

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #887 on: July 20, 2019, 03:37:42 PM »
In transfer forum
Doubting German Manager
Invites justified mockery
Offline Djozer

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #888 on: July 20, 2019, 04:51:31 PM »
In a haiku thread
Fucking up the syllables
Is a bit weird.  ;)
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #889 on: January 5, 2020, 08:05:21 PM »
Turning Japanese,
I think I'm turning Japa
nese, I really think so
Offline 24/50 eek!

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #890 on: January 5, 2020, 09:19:45 PM »
Minamino. Do
Dooo do doo do. Minami
no. Do doo do do.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #891 on: Today at 10:15:04 AM »
The window's open?
I totally forgot that!
Squad already sound
Offline 24/50 eek!

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #892 on: Today at 10:21:41 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:15:04 AM
The window's open?
I totally forgot that!
Squad already sound
oooh that just about sums up the whole transfer window, nigh swan. Here's another for you all:

Haiku structure's clear.
I delete those that break it.
Poetry fascist? ;)
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #893 on: Today at 10:40:07 AM »
Mancs lose Ashley Young
Dan James replaces his dives
But where's Fatty Shaw?
Online idontknow

Re: The Transfer Haiku Thread: Le poète est né, pas fait!
« Reply #894 on: Today at 03:17:58 PM »
Winter. Bright sun, clear
sky. Senses seek. Nothing, not
a helicopter.
