Well, in the context of the article Liverpool fans were yelling abuse at him in public, something it points out is a fairly regular occurrence. I've never understood a lot of the vitriol against him. He wanted to come back, the same way Rushie and Robbie did and we weren't interested.
As for the Mancs, he was given a choice between joining a PL contender, going to Everton or dropping down to the Championship and he did what 95% of players would have done given the chance, including virtually every legend we have. If players are willing to go to Saudi, does anyone really think they wouldn't go to the Mancs? It's pathetic, the hatred some fans have for him when he spent the best years of his career at the club and kept our attack competitive almost singlehandedly at times. Same with the schadenfreude so many seem to feel for Coutinho (which somehow never seems to extend to, say, Xabi).