Author Topic: Michael Owen

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2920 on: January 18, 2024, 05:53:58 pm
Sad news that for James, but it's good that he has met others with the same condition, I wish him luck in the years ahead. He looks so like his dad.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2921 on: January 18, 2024, 08:30:50 pm
That's awful for him. :(
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2922 on: January 18, 2024, 08:34:31 pm
jillc
Sad news that for James, but it's good that he has met others with the same condition, I wish him luck in the years ahead. He looks so like his dad.

Right???

Good luck to James!
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2923 on: January 18, 2024, 09:01:03 pm
Good, honest interview with James and Michael that ......very sad for the lad but hopefully he can channel this into something positive ....looking forward to the BT documentary on the 30th....
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2924 on: January 24, 2024, 02:37:01 pm
Whatever my views on Michael, he comes across well when talking about his son. Good luck to him for the rest of his life, at least he should not have the same degree of financial worries that others in his position might have and he has his family to help him. He'll need it.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2925 on: January 24, 2024, 03:07:12 pm
In the Good Morning Britain interview. His son looks exactly like Michael did around the time he scored the goals vs Argentina. Time sure flies.  :o
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm
Medal Thief moaning in The Athletic about not feeling welcome at Anfield anymore.

Gee, it's almost like prioritising country over club, deliberately running down his contract for us to get less than fucking peanuts for him and then playing for ManUre later on wasn't ever going to sit well with the fanbase - who knew? ::)

https://archive.is/KFn0B
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:11:36 pm
Nu-Eclipse
Medal Thief moaning in The Athletic about not feeling welcome at Anfield anymore.

Gee, it's almost like deliberately running down his contract for us to get less than fucking peanuts for him and then playing for ManUre later on wasn't going to sit well with the fanbase - imagine that! ::)

https://archive.is/KFn0B

People do pick and choose their villains though. Luis Suarez bit somebody and we got a way lower figure because of it, he then magically stopped when he was at the club he wanted. People still suck him off.

Owen is a c*nt but I think he did everything out of a tendency to self inflate rather than cause damage to the club. In craving a legacy and to be liked he ended up making moves that made him disliked everywhere
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2928 on: Today at 01:19:47 pm
Gerry Attrick
People do pick and choose their villains though. Luis Suarez bit somebody and we got a way lower figure because of it, he then magically stopped when he was at the club he wanted. People still suck him off.

Oh, let's have it right: I definitely do not class Luis Suarez as a "Legend" the way some other fans do, despite his world-class form for us. He clearly only ever saw LFC as a stepping stone and the way he went about getting his move definitely left a sour taste in the mouth and that's not even accounting for that incident which didn't reflect well on the club at all and saw Kenny get thrown under the bus for it - unforgivable in my eyes.

Gerry Attrick
Owen is a c*nt but I think he did everything out of a tendency to self inflate rather than cause damage to the club. In craving a legacy and to be liked he ended up making moves that made him disliked everywhere

That's a fair point. The cry-arsing for sympathy just highlights his severe lack of self-reflection and self-awareness in my eyes.

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2929 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm
Hopefully Trent takes up the offer of giving him a call about moving to Real Madrid. A season warming the bench in the Bernabau, relegated with Newcastle, bench warming for United and then retiring at Stoke at the same age Salah will be at the end of the season. And all because he fucked off to Real Madrid at 26.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2930 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm
Nu-Eclipse
Medal Thief moaning in The Athletic about not feeling welcome at Anfield anymore.

Gee, it's almost like prioritising country over club, deliberately running down his contract for us to get less than fucking peanuts for him and then playing for ManUre later on wasn't ever going to sit well with the fanbase - who knew? ::)

https://archive.is/KFn0B

Can you show how he prioritized himself over his club.  This is a charge a lot of people make without actually proving the context of what they mean. Yes, playing for his country meant something to him, but I never got the impression that playing for Liverpool didn't matter to him the same.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2931 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm
Well, in the context of the article Liverpool fans were yelling abuse at him in public, something it points out is a fairly regular occurrence. I've never understood a lot of the vitriol against him. He wanted to come back, the same way Rushie and Robbie did and we weren't interested.

As for the Mancs, he was given a choice between joining a PL contender, going to Everton or dropping down to the Championship and he did what 95% of players would have done given the chance, including virtually every legend we have. If players are willing to go to Saudi, does anyone really think they wouldn't go to the Mancs? It's pathetic, the hatred some fans have for him when he spent the best years of his career at the club and kept our attack competitive almost singlehandedly at times. Same with the schadenfreude so many seem to feel for Coutinho (which somehow never seems to extend to, say, Xabi).
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2932 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm
Sheer Magnetism
Well, in the context of the article Liverpool fans were yelling abuse at him in public, something it points out is a fairly regular occurrence. I've never understood a lot of the vitriol against him. He wanted to come back, the same way Rushie and Robbie did and we weren't interested.

As for the Mancs, he was given a choice between joining a PL contender, going to Everton or dropping down to the Championship and he did what 95% of players would have done given the chance, including virtually every legend we have. If players are willing to go to Saudi, does anyone really think they wouldn't go to the Mancs? It's pathetic, the hatred some fans have for him when he spent the best years of his career at the club and kept our attack competitive almost singlehandedly at times. Same with the schadenfreude so many seem to feel for Coutinho (which somehow never seems to extend to, say, Xabi).

Say nothing of those crazy two goals against Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. That was a total steal.  ;D
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2933 on: Today at 01:32:09 pm
Sheer Magnetism
Well, in the context of the article Liverpool fans were yelling abuse at him in public, something it points out is a fairly regular occurrence. I've never understood a lot of the vitriol against him. He wanted to come back, the same way Rushie and Robbie did and we weren't interested.

My understanding (from what I remember reading about it at the time) was that we were interested in taking him back, but that we wouldn't let Madrid bend us over for it ie. we wanted him back for the £7-8m that they gave us for him (scandalous even by Bosman-era standards) when we had to get something due to his refusal to sign a new contract.

Sheer Magnetism
As for the Mancs, he was given a choice between joining a PL contender, going to Everton or dropping down to the Championship and he did what 95% of players would have done given the chance, including virtually every legend we have. If players are willing to go to Saudi, does anyone really think they wouldn't go to the Mancs? It's pathetic, the hatred some fans have for him when he spent the best years of his career at the club and kept our attack competitive almost singlehandedly at times. Same with the schadenfreude so many seem to feel for Coutinho (which somehow never seems to extend to, say, Xabi).

Of course what you say is total common sense, but we all know that people are not going to change what they perceive on the matter. It is what it is.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2934 on: Today at 01:34:07 pm
jillc
Can you show how he prioritized himself over his club.  This is a charge a lot of people make without actually proving the context of what they mean. Yes, playing for his country meant something to him, but I never got the impression that playing for Liverpool didn't matter to him the same.

I'll admit that I should've wrote more along the lines of it being "perceived" by Liverpool fans that he cared about England more - and it absolutely did come to be seen that way at the time, whether it was true or not.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2935 on: Today at 01:39:34 pm
I agree with Sheer's point on him going to United, I thought the same at the time. And honestly, I'll always have something for him given how he won the cup in 2001. He talks utter shite, but I don't hate the fella ... what I do believe however is that he should have no role with the club in terms of ambassador stuff, there's actual club legends far better suited to it.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2936 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm
disgraced cake
I agree with Sheer's point on him going to United, I thought the same at the time. And honestly, I'll always have something for him given how he won the cup in 2001. He talks utter shite, but I don't hate the fella ... what I do believe however is that he should have no role with the club in terms of ambassador stuff, there's actual club legends far better suited to it.

But actually in the media Owen almost is an ambassador. He clearly doesnt make it his mission to try and be balanced. Hes one of the few that if you woke up from a coma you could probably tell he played for us, whereas there are some who are even classed as club legends where youd have to see evidence to believe it.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2937 on: Today at 02:08:41 pm
Sheer Magnetism
Well, in the context of the article Liverpool fans were yelling abuse at him in public, something it points out is a fairly regular occurrence. I've never understood a lot of the vitriol against him. He wanted to come back, the same way Rushie and Robbie did and we weren't interested.

As for the Mancs, he was given a choice between joining a PL contender, going to Everton or dropping down to the Championship and he did what 95% of players would have done given the chance, including virtually every legend we have. If players are willing to go to Saudi, does anyone really think they wouldn't go to the Mancs? It's pathetic, the hatred some fans have for him when he spent the best years of his career at the club and kept our attack competitive almost singlehandedly at times. Same with the schadenfreude so many seem to feel for Coutinho (which somehow never seems to extend to, say, Xabi).

Saudi issue is a prime example of players getting villainised in different ways for the same thing. Steven Gerrards thread was full of anger and borderline vitriol when he took the petro money, whereas there was collective rubbing of hands with glee when we managed to get rid of Fabinho for a fee and Bobby and Gini are still remembered very fondly on here. English players are judged by far different standards.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2938 on: Today at 02:17:27 pm
jillc
Can you show how he prioritized himself over his club.  This is a charge a lot of people make without actually proving the context of what they mean. Yes, playing for his country meant something to him, but I never got the impression that playing for Liverpool didn't matter to him the same.

Not that it makes it factual, but Robbie Fowler has also stated Owen had a preference for England over Liverpool. I'd expect him to know whether he did or didn't.

Quote
Speaking on William Hill's podcast, Up Front with Simon Jordan, Fowler said: ...

At the time I was upset not to be playing as much as him for England, but I didn't want Michael to fail or play badly.

Of course, I wanted to play, but I didn't want him to not succeed. I think Michael just thought more of England than he did of his club, whereas I thought more of Liverpool than England."
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2939 on: Today at 02:23:34 pm
It doesn't prove it one way or another. It's just Robbie Fowlers opinion. The only one who knows is Michael himself and he has always denied it. Also, had he really shown it I couldn't see Houllier accepting that attitude from anyone.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2940 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm
Lets have it right, Michael Owen was on the whole, incredible for us. From the thrill of seeing him burst onto the scene, to developing into an utterly reliable goal scorer you could count on in the big moments (apart from penalties). The high of the FA Cup v Arsenal obviously but also the League Cup goal against United too.

Yes theres always the country over club thing that was held over him, sometimes unfairly. Doing what he did at France 98 was amazing and from that moment he seemed to belong to England fans n the way that Beckham also did after that Greece free kick. Thats not all Owens fault.

Leaving the way he did and when he did, at his peak left a bad taste and ultimately Im sure he regrets that move. It worked out worse for him than it did for Liverpool over the next couple of years and he has to live with that.

His England exploits and the way he left shouldnt detract from his achievements for us though and how much he was our main man for a time.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2941 on: Today at 02:30:38 pm
Said it before somewhere years ago in this thread.
With hindsight, my issue with Owen was he wasn't Fowler, that and my general dislike for a lot of the squad in that period and the discarding of Barnes, didn't help.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2942 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm
Good post Nick, says all that needs to be said.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2943 on: Today at 02:52:57 pm
I love Michael Owen for what he did here. He was very much a childhood hero

But once you join Man Utd, how can you be surprised that the fans turn on you? He's an English lad who came through the academy, he knew what its about. The fact he was so good for us is why people can't forgive him for that.

People will talk about his character and way he left us, but there was always a sizeable chunk that wanted him back here after that. Then he signed for United. Bond severed.

Its not like Liverpool fans are being particularly mean for this, it's just basic football.  Don't join a team's most hated rivals...
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2944 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm
jillc
Good post Nick, says all that needs to be said.

Thanks Jill. Do you mind if I print and frame this?
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2945 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm
B0151?
I love Michael Owen for what he did here. He was very much a childhood hero

But once you join Man Utd, how can you be surprised that the fans turn on you? He's an English lad who came through the academy, he knew what its about. The fact he was so good for us is why people can't forgive him for that.

People will talk about his character and way he left us, but there was always a sizeable chunk that wanted him back here after that. Then he signed for United. Bond severed.

Its not like Liverpool fans are being particularly mean for this, it's just basic football.  Don't join a team's most hated rivals...

Thats true, I wanted nothing but misery for him when he signed for United. That wasnt straight after the Teal season. He wanted to come back to us after that but for whatever reasons it didnt happen. Felt very weird seeing him at Newcastle, from memory apart from a few early goals it didnt happen for him there so its not like he ever came back to haunt us. And when he returned with United in that game we won 2-0 with Ngog scoring late on I was all for someone lobbing a pigs head at him. But at his best for us he was exhilarating.
Reply #2946 on: Today at 03:18:13 pm
jillc
It doesn't prove it one way or another. It's just Robbie Fowlers opinion. The only one who knows is Michael himself and he has always denied it. Also, had he really shown it I couldn't see Houllier accepting that attitude from anyone.

Agreed, however as it suits my opinion on him being a dick, I'll choose to accept Fowler's opinion  :D

I'm not really arsed about it one way or another to be honest. As has already been said, he was an incredible player for us, but he joined United which tarnished his reputation. Torres joining Chelsea was just as bad in my eyes, and I don't really get why he has been forgiven by some fans for it.
 
Since retiring, he comes across as a complete knobhead with various incidents like the smashing of balls past kids at Stoke, belittling people on twitter over how much money they have and that ridiculous brochure he made.
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2947 on: Today at 03:18:17 pm
Corrie Nick
Thanks Jill. Do you mind if I print and frame this?

Feel free! 😂
Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2948 on: Today at 03:19:27 pm
His belittling the keeper at Stoke was while he was with us! Came out in about 99/00 I seem to remember.
