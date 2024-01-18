Lets have it right, Michael Owen was on the whole, incredible for us. From the thrill of seeing him burst onto the scene, to developing into an utterly reliable goal scorer you could count on in the big moments (apart from penalties). The high of the FA Cup v Arsenal obviously but also the League Cup goal against United too.



Yes theres always the country over club thing that was held over him, sometimes unfairly. Doing what he did at France 98 was amazing and from that moment he seemed to belong to England fans n the way that Beckham also did after that Greece free kick. Thats not all Owens fault.



Leaving the way he did and when he did, at his peak left a bad taste and ultimately Im sure he regrets that move. It worked out worse for him than it did for Liverpool over the next couple of years and he has to live with that.



His England exploits and the way he left shouldnt detract from his achievements for us though and how much he was our main man for a time.