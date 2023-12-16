« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Michael Owen  (Read 339599 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2920 on: December 16, 2023, 09:23:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 16, 2023, 09:11:33 am
Was Cissé a Rafa signing or a Houllier one? I'd always assumed Houllier signed him, which I thought was bizarre as Houllier was sacked at the end of the 03-04 season. Rafa had an uncanny ability back then to make do with what he had, but I always felt Cissé was not a player he would have bought if given the choice. Especially as he wasn't cheap.

He was a Houllier signing.

I remember Rafa making some comment about how when he was at Valencia he always rated him though.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2921 on: December 16, 2023, 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 16, 2023, 09:23:33 am
He was a Houllier signing.

I remember Rafa making some comment about how when he was at Valencia he always rated him though.

Yeah, the way I remember it was that the deal was agreed when Ged was still here and then there were rumours that Rafa was given the choice whether to go through with the signing or not (not sure how true that was as I don't really see how they would have just ripped up an agreed deal just because we got a new manager). My feeling always was that Rafa wouldn't have signed Cissé as he was not really "smart" enough for a Rafa player, but he tried to get the best out of him. It didn't help that he broke his foot only a short time after the season had started.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2922 on: December 16, 2023, 02:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 16, 2023, 09:11:33 am
Was Cissé a Rafa signing or a Houllier one? I'd always assumed Houllier signed him, which I thought was bizarre as Houllier was sacked at the end of the 03-04 season. Rafa had an uncanny ability back then to make do with what he had, but I always felt Cissé was not a player he would have bought if given the choice. Especially as he wasn't cheap.

Houllier signing, he was confirmed to be coming to us before Rafa came, and i think he was actually supposed to come the year before but picked up an injury(?).
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2923 on: December 16, 2023, 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 16, 2023, 09:11:33 am
Was Cissé a Rafa signing or a Houllier one? I'd always assumed Houllier signed him, which I thought was bizarre as Houllier was sacked at the end of the 03-04 season. Rafa had an uncanny ability back then to make do with what he had, but I always felt Cissé was not a player he would have bought if given the choice. Especially as he wasn't cheap.

I think the Cisse deal was made months in advance of Houllier leaving. Either the board thought there was a good chance for Houllier to stay on and pursued the Cisse deal, or they just thought they'd swoop in for a player who was a hot talent at the time before the richer clubs came calling.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,965
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2924 on: December 16, 2023, 08:55:17 pm »
Quote from: stoa on December 16, 2023, 01:35:15 pm
Yeah, the way I remember it was that the deal was agreed when Ged was still here and then there were rumours that Rafa was given the choice whether to go through with the signing or not (not sure how true that was as I don't really see how they would have just ripped up an agreed deal just because we got a new manager). My feeling always was that Rafa wouldn't have signed Cissé as he was not really "smart" enough for a Rafa player, but he tried to get the best out of him. It didn't help that he broke his foot only a short time after the season had started.

Not his foot. Was a double leg break against Blackburn, about half way through the season. Absolutely awful injury - think he caught his studs in the turf as he was running. But he was back in record time for such an injury, and played a key role in the closing games of our CL campaign. Didn't excuse him shoving his wife down the stairs though.

Quote from: mattD on December 16, 2023, 05:02:13 pm
I think the Cisse deal was made months in advance of Houllier leaving. Either the board thought there was a good chance for Houllier to stay on and pursued the Cisse deal, or they just thought they'd swoop in for a player who was a hot talent at the time before the richer clubs came calling.

Well he was asked to resign, so I'm not sure the board wanted Houllier to stick around. Maybe Moores and Parry just felt honour bound to see the deal through after sacking Houllier, but his departure seemed inevitable by the end of the season. He was just out of ideas at that point, sadly.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,131
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 05:46:11 pm »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,624
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 05:53:58 pm »
Sad news that for James, but it's good that he has met others with the same condition, I wish him luck in the years ahead. He looks so like his dad.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,965
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 08:30:50 pm »
That's awful for him. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 08:34:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:53:58 pm
Sad news that for James, but it's good that he has met others with the same condition, I wish him luck in the years ahead. He looks so like his dad.

Right???

Good luck to James!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 