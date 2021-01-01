He was a Houllier signing.



I remember Rafa making some comment about how when he was at Valencia he always rated him though.



Yeah, the way I remember it was that the deal was agreed when Ged was still here and then there were rumours that Rafa was given the choice whether to go through with the signing or not (not sure how true that was as I don't really see how they would have just ripped up an agreed deal just because we got a new manager). My feeling always was that Rafa wouldn't have signed Cissé as he was not really "smart" enough for a Rafa player, but he tried to get the best out of him. It didn't help that he broke his foot only a short time after the season had started.