Michael Owen in my local yesterday, but its also Rushys local, which makes it quite funny that hes not even the best lfc striker to drink in there.
Someone decided to say alright, Mike but Owen turned to his wife and said something along the lines of whys he say that, like he knows me?. I thought that was quite funny
It must be really fucking annoying having strangers speak to you as if they know you... leave them alone to enjoy their drinks. Ive never approached Rushy even though I see him in the pub regularly (and hes a legend). Its cringey when someone does though and you can see his, and his partners, peace disturbed.