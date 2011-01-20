« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Michael Owen  (Read 324036 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,910
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2880 on: January 9, 2022, 07:32:08 pm »
I've seen on social media alot last night that he's a doughnut.,.......... In the masked singer?
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2881 on: January 29, 2022, 08:04:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  9, 2022, 07:32:08 pm
I've seen on social media alot last night that he's a doughnut.,.......... In the masked singer?

Yeah he definitely is. Whats surprising is he made it this far without being revealed  :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2882 on: January 30, 2022, 08:45:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  9, 2022, 07:32:08 pm
I've seen on social media alot last night that he's a doughnut.,.......... In the masked singer?
Do you reckon he's ever eaten a doughnut? I feel its one of those blart things he'd come out with on Twitter
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2883 on: February 24, 2022, 11:10:31 am »
Found a way to embarrass himself further.

Sutton talking about a player who went down with a head injury in the Ajax game trying to wave away physios and continue playing, Sutton stating football needs to take concussion more seriously and one solution would be said player going into the changing room to be assessed by an independent doctor while a temporary sub comes on so the team isn't at a numerical advantage, if the injured player is cleared to play he can come back on. Owen wades in and suggests head injuries aren't that serious and somehow finds a way to suggest it's the same as assuming and player who goes down injured has broken their leg... even goes as far as to say 'how many times were you concussed'... that's the fucking point Michael :lmao you cant know because the necessary checks are not being made!

Sutton calls him a caveman to his comments on it and to be honest I think that was a lot kinder than what could have been said.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,350
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2884 on: February 24, 2022, 06:46:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 24, 2022, 11:10:31 am
Found a way to embarrass himself further.

Sutton talking about a player who went down with a head injury in the Ajax game trying to wave away physios and continue playing, Sutton stating football needs to take concussion more seriously and one solution would be said player going into the changing room to be assessed by an independent doctor while a temporary sub comes on so the team isn't at a numerical advantage, if the injured player is cleared to play he can come back on. Owen wades in and suggests head injuries aren't that serious and somehow finds a way to suggest it's the same as assuming and player who goes down injured has broken their leg... even goes as far as to say 'how many times were you concussed'... that's the fucking point Michael :lmao you cant know because the necessary checks are not being made!

Sutton calls him a caveman to his comments on it and to be honest I think that was a lot kinder than what could have been said.

Sutton's dad seriously suffered from dementia which Sutton believes was because of heading the ball when he was playing so he's really passionate about concussion issues in football. I haven't seen it but can image Sutton raging at Owen's comments.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2885 on: April 24, 2022, 06:26:56 pm »
Cannot fucking stand him. Worst pundit on TV. Hope he gets fired.

Leon Osman representing Everton, Owen representing us on the tele. fucking hell. Both of them yapping about how Everton played well in the first half.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,910
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2886 on: April 24, 2022, 07:50:26 pm »
Think he's done ok on occasions I've seen him on Champions League as a pundit.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2887 on: April 24, 2022, 08:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on April 24, 2022, 06:26:56 pm
Worst pundit on TV.


nonsense....not even close to it
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2888 on: April 24, 2022, 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 24, 2022, 08:20:46 pm

nonsense....not even close to it

Yeah, there are plenty of other contenders for that spot, although Owen is pretty boring af
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,685
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2889 on: May 11, 2022, 08:47:31 pm »
He's releasing his own NFT range, he's been getting rinsed on Twitter over it, can't wait for this NFT fad to fuck off.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2890 on: May 30, 2022, 05:21:16 pm »
His daughter's going on Love Island, which makes me feel really fucking old.

Just hope she's got more riveting conversation than him for her own sake.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,370
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2891 on: May 30, 2022, 07:09:33 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 30, 2022, 05:21:16 pm
His daughter's going on Love Island, which makes me feel really fucking old.

Just hope she's got more riveting conversation than him for her own sake.

Oh, poor Michael. :)

Can you imagine the replies to every tweet he makes from now until the end of time?!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2892 on: June 10, 2022, 01:36:18 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 30, 2022, 05:21:16 pm
His daughter's going on Love Island, which makes me feel really fucking old.

Just hope she's got more riveting conversation than him for her own sake.

Well done. She's 13.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,068
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2893 on: July 25, 2022, 12:23:22 am »
Michael Owen in my local yesterday, but its also Rushys local, which makes it quite funny that hes not even the best lfc striker to drink in there.

Someone decided to say alright, Mike but Owen turned to his wife and said something along the lines of whys he say that, like he knows me?.  I thought that was quite funny ;D

It must be really fucking annoying having strangers speak to you as if they know you... leave them alone to enjoy their drinks. Ive never approached Rushy even though I see him in the pub regularly (and hes a legend). Its cringey when someone does though and you can see his, and his partners, peace disturbed.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,946
  • Meh sd f
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2894 on: July 3, 2023, 08:56:57 pm »
Have to say, Stevie and Robbie selling out to murderers does make Owen look slightly less c-ty in comparison
Standards are dropping at light speed atm
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,086
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2895 on: July 3, 2023, 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on July  3, 2023, 08:56:57 pm
Have to say, Stevie and Robbie selling out to murderers does make Owen look slightly less c-ty in comparison
Standards are dropping at light speed atm

Your anger, it blinds you, young padawan. Enter into rebound hero worship, you do not.

Though it does feel like a bonfire of happy teenage memories at the moment.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2896 on: July 3, 2023, 11:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 25, 2022, 12:23:22 am
Michael Owen in my local yesterday, but its also Rushys local, which makes it quite funny that hes not even the best lfc striker to drink in there.

Someone decided to say alright, Mike but Owen turned to his wife and said something along the lines of whys he say that, like he knows me?.  I thought that was quite funny ;D

It must be really fucking annoying having strangers speak to you as if they know you... leave them alone to enjoy their drinks. Ive never approached Rushy even though I see him in the pub regularly (and hes a legend). Its cringey when someone does though and you can see his, and his partners, peace disturbed.
Don't think I'd let on to him even if I knew him
and,
my god
I bet he's a boring conversationalist in the pub as well
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2897 on: July 14, 2023, 09:04:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July 25, 2022, 12:23:22 am
Michael Owen in my local yesterday, but its also Rushys local, which makes it quite funny that hes not even the best lfc striker to drink in there. ...

Ha ha - love it  ;D
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2898 on: July 14, 2023, 09:13:53 am »
Quote from: jepovic on July  3, 2023, 08:56:57 pm
Have to say, Stevie and Robbie selling out to murderers does make Owen look slightly less c-ty in comparison
Standards are dropping at light speed atm

I'm pretty sure if Saudi and other sportswashers were around during his time, Michael Owen would have joined them if given the opportunity. He's a self-serving twat.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,656
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2899 on: July 14, 2023, 10:44:39 am »
Michael Owen would bore the socks off James Milner.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2900 on: August 28, 2023, 12:07:22 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2901 on: August 28, 2023, 06:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 28, 2023, 12:07:22 pm
Gerrin Michael  8) ;D


https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/3656221?FOOTBALL_CLUBS=10
Still managed to make it about him though, probably reacted the same way when Fernandes scored
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,508
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2902 on: Yesterday at 07:01:00 am »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2903 on: Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on July 14, 2023, 09:13:53 am
I'm pretty sure if Saudi and other sportswashers were around during his time, Michael Owen would have joined them if given the opportunity. He's a self-serving twat.

Michael may have, but that cuts both ways, many of the LFC legends you might idolize may have left us for real madrid and gone to united at the back end of their career, when options were limited also, but they didn't get the opportunity, because they weren't as good as Owen
Logged

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2904 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm »
I think it gets overlooked that Owen was desperate to come back, but Benitez didnt want him.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,762
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2905 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
I think it gets overlooked that Owen was desperate to come back, but Benitez didnt want him.

It might get overlooked, because it's not what happened...

Quote
He told FourFourTwo's Chris Flanagan why it wasn't Merseyside he returned to:

When I was leaving Real Madrid, I met Rafa in Liverpool in one of the player's houses to keep it all under wraps. We had a great meeting, we sorted everything out from my point of view, then my agent sorted everything out with Rick Parry in the room next door.

Everything was sorted for me to go back there, but unfortunately the clubs couldnt agree a fee. Newcastle then put in a bid which far outweighed Liverpools and basically Real Madrid made an ultimatum saying unless Liverpool matched Newcastles bid, youre not going there. So I had no option really in the end, and I couldnt join Rafa.

And after that we always had better strikers than him, as he was basically a shadow of the player he once was.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm by stoa »
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 05:18:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
It might get overlooked, because it's not what happened...

And after that we always had better strikers than him, as he was basically a shadow of the player he once was.

 Owen went public at the time saying LFC was his first choice option to come back to England for
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,523
Re: Michael Owen
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
It might get overlooked, because it's not what happened...

And after that we always had better strikers than him, as he was basically a shadow of the player he once was.

That's what I was told at the time (I've posted it at some point since on here), except the bit he left out where Parry said to him "tell Madrid to get to fuck, tell them it's us or you'll sit on the bench and just draw a wage", but Owen put his England career first
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 