Found a way to embarrass himself further.Sutton talking about a player who went down with a head injury in the Ajax game trying to wave away physios and continue playing, Sutton stating football needs to take concussion more seriously and one solution would be said player going into the changing room to be assessed by an independent doctor while a temporary sub comes on so the team isn't at a numerical advantage, if the injured player is cleared to play he can come back on. Owen wades in and suggests head injuries aren't that serious and somehow finds a way to suggest it's the same as assuming and player who goes down injured has broken their leg... even goes as far as to say 'how many times were you concussed'... that's the fucking point Michaelyou cant know because the necessary checks are not being made!Sutton calls him a caveman to his comments on it and to be honest I think that was a lot kinder than what could have been said.