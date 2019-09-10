Think some of the hatred on here is way oot! He made a few bad career moves at a relatively young age, can't see the massive outrage myself.



'An utter turd of a human being'...really? The prisons are full of such people, and more worryingly plenty of them freely walking the streets.



Like a lot of footy players, Owen might be a bit dim, but if he moved next door to me, I'd be ok with that. I met him a coupe of times, when my young daughter was crazy about him, he was made up when she told him he was her favourite player! He came across as a genuine and polite person.



Owen has done nothing in his personal life to suggest he's some kind of vile person to avoid at all costs, people need to chill, it's only footy!





This right here.I grew up watching Owen in his prime and he gave us trophy winning moments for sure. For that, Ill always respect him.Hes not a legend of the club but neither does he deserve the hysterical insults thrown at him. As said above, being only 25 and knowing that you are on the decline is hell of a tough battle. Its hard to underestimate just how seriously damaging to footballers mental health it is when injury prone. Yes, they earn shitloads but for most of them, this is all they ever know in life and all they ever wanted in life so to see that being taken from you would be terrifying. These are professional athletes who work around the clock every day to prepare themselves physically and mentally for a game since they were young lads - to think of a life outside of that would make many apprehensive.Owen always struck me as a guy who, while being a brilliant player, was never fully in love with the game. He doesnt come across as a diehard fan of any club in particular and was simply in it because he was good at it. That detachment gives him room to make ill advised comments on the clubs he served but I dont necessarily think theres malice there. Hes not a bad guy at all, like many ex-pros, I think football is just a sport that he has a difficult and detached relationship with.