Author Topic: Michael Owen

Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 06:20:20 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  9, 2019, 10:09:18 PM
Did he?

I seem to recall both him and Carra much preferring Hodgson to Rafa.  I could be wrong of course - I mean, gawd knows why they would.
Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 06:32:32 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on September 10, 2019, 06:20:20 PM
I seem to recall both him and Carra much preferring Hodgson to Rafa.  I could be wrong of course - I mean, gawd knows why they would.
I can't imagine that being the case on a professional level, maybe a mate who I can manipulate kind of level though
Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 08:56:43 PM
Quote from: Coolie High on September  8, 2019, 11:42:12 PM
;D ;D

Am I the only who finds Owen quite humerous?

Yes, you are

Do you like Keith Harris and Orville as well?
Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 09:25:05 PM
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 10, 2019, 01:44:40 PM
On the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/49642135

Fuck me, dull as ever

And so very in love with himself, the narcissistic sports pimp.
Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 11:06:08 PM
Quote from: God's Left Peg on September 10, 2019, 09:25:05 PM
And so very in love with himself, the narcissistic sports pimp.

Never had a cup of coffee or a cup of tea, watched 6 films in his entire life

I can understand the second one because he probably just watches videos of his best goals and tells his kids how good he used to be (before they were born)
Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 11:24:18 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on September  8, 2019, 12:09:59 PM
Think some of the hatred on here is way oot! He made a few bad career moves at a relatively young age, can't see the massive outrage myself.

'An utter turd of a human being'...really? The prisons are full of such people, and more worryingly plenty of them freely walking the streets.

Like a lot of footy players, Owen might be a bit dim, but if he moved next door to me, I'd be ok with that. I met him a coupe of times, when my young daughter was crazy about him, he was made up when she told him he was her favourite player! He came across as a genuine and polite person.

Owen has done nothing in his personal life to suggest he's some kind of vile person to avoid at all costs, people need to chill, it's only footy!
 

This right here.

I grew up watching Owen in his prime and he gave us trophy winning moments for sure. For that, Ill always respect him.

Hes not a legend of the club but neither does he deserve the hysterical insults thrown at him. As said above, being only 25 and knowing that you are on the decline is hell of a tough battle. Its hard to underestimate just how seriously damaging to footballers mental health it is when injury prone. Yes, they earn shitloads but for most of them, this is all they ever know in life and all they ever wanted in life so to see that being taken from you would be terrifying. These are professional athletes who work around the clock every day to prepare themselves physically and mentally for a game since they were young lads - to think of a life outside of that would make many apprehensive.

Owen always struck me as a guy who, while being a brilliant player, was never fully in love with the game. He doesnt come across as a diehard fan of any club in particular and was simply in it because he was good at it. That detachment gives him room to make ill advised comments on the clubs he served but I dont necessarily think theres malice there. Hes not a bad guy at all, like many ex-pros, I think football is just a sport that he has a difficult and detached relationship with.
Re: Michael Owen
September 10, 2019, 11:28:08 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on September 10, 2019, 06:20:20 PM
I seem to recall both him and Carra much preferring Hodgson to Rafa.  I could be wrong of course - I mean, gawd knows why they would.

Yep, one of the most idiotic things both Stevie and Carra did was favour Hodgson.

Id hope they severely regret their judgement. Sure as hell hope so - seems Gerrard is trying to be more like Rafa in his managerial style than the definition of mediocrity that is Hodgson.
Re: Michael Owen
September 11, 2019, 05:25:50 AM
Quote from: mattD on September 10, 2019, 11:28:08 PM
Yep, one of the most idiotic things both Stevie and Carra did was favour Hodgson.

Id hope they severely regret their judgement. Sure as hell hope so - seems Gerrard is trying to be more like Rafa in his managerial style than the definition of mediocrity that is Hodgson.

Not sure about that. From watching Rangers and from reading some of Rangers forums, one of their biggest (of very few) beefs with Gerrard is his sideline passivity, as opposed to the constant fine-tuning and tactical repositioning that Rafa does.

Ultimately, though, I think his biggest managerial model is Ged.
Re: Michael Owen
September 12, 2019, 03:14:35 PM
Seen new comments / excerpts that he didn't have his own bank account till he was 38, and the Newcastle transfer decision came to a vote between his family, agent, financial advisor and himself.

Gives you a bit more insight into the kind of stunted lives some of the pros lead during their playing days, and only have the opportunity to grow as people / adults once they leave the game.

Re: Michael Owen
September 12, 2019, 05:06:16 PM
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 12, 2019, 03:14:35 PM
.....and only have the opportunity to grow....
He's not taking it. He's still only 1.73m.....
Re: Michael Owen
September 12, 2019, 08:25:48 PM
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 12, 2019, 03:14:35 PM
Seen new comments / excerpts that he didn't have his own bank account till he was 38, and the Newcastle transfer decision came to a vote between his family, agent, financial advisor and himself.

Gives you a bit more insight into the kind of stunted lives some of the pros lead during their playing days, and only have the opportunity to grow as people / adults once they leave the game.

The Athletic article was an interesting read, but it's obvious that he's trying to reinvest himself as some kind of big Liverpool fan to try and use that as his post-career idendity as it's where he had his best years.

He lost that privilege when he signed for Man United. I remember him at Anfield in that shirt just desperate to score. Probably the only time he was motivated after leaving Madrid.
Re: Michael Owen
September 13, 2019, 03:09:01 PM
Quote from: Fromola on September 12, 2019, 08:25:48 PM
The Athletic article was an interesting read, but it's obvious that he's trying to reinvest himself as some kind of big Liverpool fan to try and use that as his post-career idendity as it's where he had his best years.

He lost that privilege when he signed for Man United. I remember him at Anfield in that shirt just desperate to score. Probably the only time he was motivated after leaving Madrid.

Yeah him signing for Utd put paid to the Liverpool connection / optics post career. We can still recognise that as a player he gave everything while here, contributed massively. Ultimately, that metric trumps all, you care about something you get the work done. Plenty of players didn't for us. Beyond that, it's interesting (for me at least) to see how his mentality was, get  a bit of insight into the person, especially his issues.
Re: Michael Owen
September 13, 2019, 03:09:18 PM
Quote from: 24/7 on September 12, 2019, 05:06:16 PM
He's not taking it. He's still only 1.73m.....

 ;D
Re: Michael Owen
September 26, 2019, 01:19:45 PM
someone i know has seen him in a hotel they work in, i wont say where

but she said he is ok but a bit full of himself. she overheard him the other night say something along the lines of once being the best player in the world

whoever he was with also passed a very inappropriate remark at a waitress.

the relation of mine told me "if the mate or owen said that to me id have told them to where to stick their steak knife"

didnt leave a tip either. I dared her to ask him "were you the guy always injured?"
Re: Michael Owen
October 3, 2019, 01:18:13 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on September 26, 2019, 01:19:45 PM
someone i know has seen him in a hotel they work in, i wont say where

but she said he is ok but a bit full of himself. she overheard him the other night say something along the lines of once being the best player in the world


I don't remember him being the best player playing in England.
Re: Michael Owen
October 3, 2019, 01:47:04 PM
People are forgetting how much his profile went up when he scored the goal at the World Cup in France (I think!). He had a lot of fame on the back of that goal. I have to say I don't dislike him in the way that others do. I kind of felt a bit sorry for him when he had broken through into our first team, as it seemed few people were prepared to give him that much love. I am sure he was well aware that a section of our fan base would always prefer Fowler whatever Owen actually did, I never really got that. Fowler of course was a great player, but I didn't take to him in the way that others did. I just get the impression he was very aware of that when he was at Liverpool, maybe that was hard for him to deal with at the time, he was very young when he first broke through. His goals in the FA Cup were the stand out for me he was incredible that season. A shame the way it worked out for him all in all.
Re: Michael Owen
October 3, 2019, 05:21:22 PM
Re: Michael Owen
October 3, 2019, 08:45:39 PM
Quote from: wheresnemeth on October  3, 2019, 01:18:13 PM
I don't remember him being the best player playing in England.

I do.
Re: Michael Owen
November 27, 2019, 07:39:20 PM
Cant help think he has considerably improved as a pundit.
Re: Michael Owen
November 28, 2019, 01:08:05 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 27, 2019, 07:39:20 PM
Cant help think he has considerably improved as a pundit.

I was actually interested in his analysis of the Mertens goal yesterday...what is going on?
Re: Michael Owen
November 28, 2019, 09:32:21 PM
Quote from: GinKop on November 28, 2019, 01:08:05 PM
I was actually interested in his analysis of the Mertens goal yesterday...what is going on?

Yeh, he actually analysed how and why Mertens actually scored. I know Owen was a good striker but the ability to explain what that entails sets him apart from at least 75% of pundits.
Re: Michael Owen
December 27, 2019, 08:52:27 AM
Really liking Owen as a pundit. Speaks clearly and his analysis is straightforward.
Pretty much better than almost all the other ex-pros
Re: Michael Owen
December 27, 2019, 01:36:28 PM
Quote from: kavah on December 27, 2019, 08:52:27 AM
Really liking Owen as a pundit. Speaks clearly and his analysis is straightforward.
Pretty much better than almost all the other ex-pros

You been on the lemon sherbets mate  ;D
Re: Michael Owen
December 27, 2019, 06:01:24 PM
He's terrible as a commentator but as a pundit he's alright
Re: Michael Owen
Today at 11:19:16 AM
Quote from: deFacto on December 27, 2019, 06:01:24 PM
He's terrible as a commentator but as a pundit he's alright

This. I dont mind him, really.
